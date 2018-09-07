Listen Live Sports

National Women’s Soccer League

September 7, 2018 12:40 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
x-North Carolina 16 1 6 54 48 17
x-Seattle 11 4 8 41 26 16
x-Portland 11 6 6 39 37 27
x-Chicago 9 4 10 37 37 26
Utah 8 7 8 32 20 22
Houston 9 9 5 32 35 34
Orlando 8 9 6 30 30 36
Washington 2 17 5 11 12 35
Sky Blue FC 0 17 6 6 20 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday’s Match

Chicago 5, Sky Blue FC 0

Friday’s Match

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

Orlando at Sky Blue FC, Noon

Chicago at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

___

PLAYOFFS
Semifinals

Sunday, Sept. 16: TBD at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16: TBD at TBD, TBA

Championship

Saturday, Sept. 22: TBD vs. TBD at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

