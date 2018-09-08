National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-North Carolina
|16
|1
|6
|54
|48
|17
|x-Portland
|12
|6
|6
|42
|40
|28
|x-Seattle
|11
|5
|8
|41
|27
|19
|x-Chicago
|9
|4
|10
|37
|37
|26
|Utah
|8
|7
|8
|32
|20
|22
|Houston
|9
|9
|5
|32
|35
|34
|Orlando
|8
|9
|6
|30
|30
|36
|Washington
|2
|17
|5
|11
|12
|35
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|17
|6
|6
|20
|52
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Chicago 5, Sky Blue FC 0
Portland 3, Seattle 1
Orlando at Sky Blue FC, Noon
Chicago at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
___
Saturday, Sept. 15: Seattle at Portland, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 16: Chicago at North Carolina, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22: TBD vs. TBD at Portland, 4:30 p.m.
