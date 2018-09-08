Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Women’s Soccer League

September 8, 2018 12:11 am
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
x-North Carolina 16 1 6 54 48 17
x-Portland 12 6 6 42 40 28
x-Seattle 11 5 8 41 27 19
x-Chicago 9 4 10 37 37 26
Utah 8 7 8 32 20 22
Houston 9 9 5 32 35 34
Orlando 8 9 6 30 30 36
Washington 2 17 5 11 12 35
Sky Blue FC 0 17 6 6 20 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday’s Match

Chicago 5, Sky Blue FC 0

Friday’s Match

Portland 3, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Matches

Orlando at Sky Blue FC, Noon

Chicago at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

___

PLAYOFFS
Semifinals

Saturday, Sept. 15: Seattle at Portland, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16: Chicago at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Sept. 22: TBD vs. TBD at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

