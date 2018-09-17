National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-North Carolina
|17
|1
|6
|57
|53
|17
|x-Portland
|12
|6
|6
|42
|40
|28
|x-Seattle
|11
|5
|8
|41
|27
|19
|x-Chicago
|9
|5
|10
|37
|38
|28
|Utah
|9
|7
|8
|35
|22
|23
|Houston
|9
|10
|5
|32
|35
|39
|Orlando
|8
|10
|6
|30
|30
|37
|Washington
|2
|17
|5
|11
|12
|35
|Sky Blue FC
|1
|17
|6
|9
|21
|52
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Chicago 5, Sky Blue FC 0
Portland 3, Seattle 1
Sky Blue FC 1, Orlando 0
Utah 2, Chicago 1
North Carolina 5, Houston 0
___
Saturday, Sept. 15: Portland 2, Seattle 1
Tuesday, Sept. 18: Chicago vs. North Carolina at Portland, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22: Chicago-North Carolina winner at Portland, 4:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.