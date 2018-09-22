Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Women’s Soccer League

September 22, 2018 8:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
x-North Carolina 17 1 6 57 53 17
x-Portland 12 6 6 42 40 28
x-Seattle 11 5 8 41 27 19
x-Chicago 9 5 10 37 38 28
Utah 9 7 8 35 22 23
Houston 9 10 5 32 35 39
Orlando 8 10 6 30 30 37
Washington 2 17 5 11 12 35
Sky Blue FC 1 17 6 9 21 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday’s Match

Chicago 5, Sky Blue FC 0

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Friday’s Match

Portland 3, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Matches

Sky Blue FC 1, Orlando 0

Utah 2, Chicago 1

North Carolina 5, Houston 0

___

PLAYOFFS
Semifinals

Saturday, Sept. 15: Portland 2, Seattle 1

        When are the best dates to retire?

Tuesday, Sept. 18: North Carolina 2, Chicago 0

Championship

Saturday, Sept. 22: North Carolina 3, Portland 0

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US and Australian Navy ships conduct formations off coast of Hawaii

Today in History

1890: Yosemite National Park established