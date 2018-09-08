Nationals 10, Cubs 3

Chicago Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 1 0 T.Trner ss 3 2 0 2 Bote ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 5 1 1 1 L Stlla 3b 4 0 1 0 M.Tylor cf 0 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 Harper rf 2 1 1 0 Cratini ph-1b 2 2 2 0 Difo 2b 0 0 0 0 Zobrist rf 3 0 1 0 Mar.Ryn 1b 3 1 0 1 Gore lf 1 1 1 0 J.Soto lf 5 0 1 2 Almora cf 4 0 1 0 V.Rbles cf-rf 3 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 0 1 1 Wieters c 3 2 1 1 T.Davis c 0 0 0 1 A.Snchz 2b-3b 3 2 1 0 Russell ss 4 0 1 1 Schrzer p 4 1 1 1 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Kntzler p 1 0 0 0 D L Rsa p 0 0 0 0 Schwrbr ph 1 0 0 0 R.Rsrio p 0 0 0 0 Norwood p 0 0 0 0 J.Baez ph 1 0 0 0 Chtwood p 0 0 0 0 Bryant ph 1 0 0 0 I.Happ lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 31 10 6 8

Chicago 000 000 102— 3 Washington 300 005 20x—10

E_D.Murphy (6), La Stella (4), Contreras (12). DP_Chicago 2, Washington 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Washington 7. 2B_La Stella (7). SB_T.Turner 2 (37), Harper (12). SF_T.Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Garcia L,3-7 1-3 1 3 3 3 1 Kintzler 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 De La Rosa 3 1 0 0 1 0 Rosario 1-3 1 4 2 2 0 Norwood 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 Chatwood 2 1 2 2 2 0 Washington Scherzer W,17-6 9 9 3 3 0 11

HBP_by Scherzer (Happ), by Chatwood (Robles). WP_Norwood, Chatwood.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:45.

