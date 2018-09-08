Nationals 10, Cubs 3

|Chicago
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Mrphy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Bote ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|L Stlla 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cratini ph-1b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Difo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zobrist rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mar.Ryn 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Gore lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Soto lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Almora cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|V.Rbles cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Wieters c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|T.Davis c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Snchz 2b-3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Russell ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Schrzer p
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kntzler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D L Rsa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rsrio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chtwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Happ lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|31
|10
|6
|8
|Chicago
|000
|000
|102—
|3
|Washington
|300
|005
|20x—10
E_D.Murphy (6), La Stella (4), Contreras (12). DP_Chicago 2, Washington 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Washington 7. 2B_La Stella (7). SB_T.Turner 2 (37), Harper (12). SF_T.Davis (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Garcia L,3-7
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Kintzler
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|De La Rosa
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario
|1-3
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Norwood
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Chatwood
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Washington
|Scherzer W,17-6
|9
|9
|3
|3
|0
|11
HBP_by Scherzer (Happ), by Chatwood (Robles). WP_Norwood, Chatwood.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:45.
