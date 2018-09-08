Nationals 10, Cubs 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Murphy 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .302 d-Bote ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252 La Stella 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .285 b-Caratini ph-1b 2 2 2 0 0 0 .252 Zobrist rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .313 Gore lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Almora cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .291 Contreras c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .259 Davis c 0 0 0 1 0 0 .500 Russell ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .257 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kintzler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Norwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Baez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .160 e-Bryant ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Happ lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Totals 34 3 9 3 0 11

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 3 2 0 2 2 0 .270 Rendon 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .296 Taylor cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Harper rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .249 Difo 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .242 Reynolds 1b 3 1 0 1 2 0 .263 Soto lf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .298 Robles cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Wieters c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .228 Sanchez 2b-3b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .192 Scherzer p 4 1 1 1 0 1 .270 Totals 31 10 6 8 9 4

Chicago 000 000 102— 3 9 3 Washington 300 005 20x—10 6 0

a-struck out for De La Rosa in the 6th. b-singled for Rizzo in the 7th. c-popped out for Norwood in the 7th. d-struck out for Murphy in the 8th. e-struck out for Chatwood in the 9th.

E_Murphy (6), La Stella (4), Contreras (12). LOB_Chicago 6, Washington 7. 2B_La Stella (7). RBIs_Contreras (50), Russell (38), Davis (2), Turner 2 (61), Rendon (69), Reynolds (39), Soto 2 (56), Wieters (23), Scherzer (6). SB_Turner 2 (37), Harper (12). SF_Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Zobrist, Happ, Baez); Washington 2 (Reynolds, Sanchez). RISP_Chicago 3 for 11; Washington 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Rendon. GIDP_La Stella, Reynolds, Soto.

DP_Chicago 2 (Russell, Murphy, Rizzo), (Russell, Bote, Caratini); Washington 1 (Turner, Reynolds).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia, L, 3-7 1-3 1 3 3 3 1 23 6.27 Kintzler 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 27 4.50 De La Rosa 3 1 0 0 1 0 40 3.83 Rosario 1-3 1 4 2 2 0 14 3.35 Norwood 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 17 5.87 Chatwood 2 1 2 2 2 0 37 5.30 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 17-6 9 9 3 3 0 11 111 2.31

Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 2-1, Norwood 3-3. HBP_Scherzer (Happ), Chatwood (Robles). WP_Norwood, Chatwood.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:45.

