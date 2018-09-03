Listen Live Sports

Nationals 4, Cardinals 3

September 3, 2018 6:35 pm
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .271
Munoz rf-2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .285
Adams 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .246
Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
a-Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .309
Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
O’Neill rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .270
DeJong ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .230
Garcia 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Norris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bader cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Pena c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .200
1-Garcia pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .077
Kelly c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080
Flaherty p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .150
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wisdom 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Totals 33 3 5 3 3 14
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 5 0 1 0 1 1 .297
Turner ss 5 2 1 1 1 0 .270
Harper cf 2 1 1 3 3 0 .246
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Soto lf 2 0 0 0 3 1 .302
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .265
Difo 2b 4 0 1 0 1 3 .239
Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .168
b-Wieters ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Scherzer p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Cordero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Reynolds ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267
2-Taylor pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .228
Totals 36 4 8 4 10 11
St. Louis 200 001 000 0—3 5 0
Washington 100 000 002 1—4 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Martinez in the 8th. b-struck out for Severino in the 8th. c-struck out for Miller in the 8th. d-doubled for Holland in the 10th.

1-ran for Pena in the 10th. 2-ran for Reynolds in the 10th.

LOB_St. Louis 4, Washington 15. 2B_Rendon (33), Difo (12), Reynolds (5). HR_Munoz (7), off Scherzer; Turner (17), off Flaherty; Harper (31), off Norris. RBIs_Munoz (35), DeJong 2 (50), Turner (57), Harper 3 (87). SB_Bader (13), Wisdom (1), Rendon (2). SF_Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, Ozuna 2); Washington 9 (Soto 2, Zimmerman 2, Difo 2, Wieters 2, Stevenson). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Martinez. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Washington 2 (Difo, Severino, Zimmerman), (Difo, Zimmerman).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty 5 3 1 1 5 5 96 2.83
Brebbia, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 3.73
Martinez, H, 3 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 3.29
Hicks, H, 22 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.03
Norris, BS, 5-33 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 21 3.60
Shreve, L, 3-3 1 2 1 1 1 1 26 3.97
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer 7 4 3 3 1 11 104 2.28
Cordero 0 1 0 0 1 0 6 3.86
Miller 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.91
Holland, W, 2-2 2 0 0 0 1 2 28 5.59

Cordero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 2-0, Miller 3-0. HBP_Flaherty (Rendon), Cordero (Wisdom).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Nic Lentz; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:51. A_28,648 (41,313).

