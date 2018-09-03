Nationals 4, Cardinals 3

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.271
|Munoz rf-2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Adams 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Martinez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|a-Martinez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|O’Neill rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Norris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Pena c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|1-Garcia pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|Flaherty p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisdom 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|3
|14
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Harper cf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|.246
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.302
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Difo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.239
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.168
|b-Wieters ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Scherzer p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Cordero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|2-Taylor pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|10
|11
|St. Louis
|200
|001
|000
|0—3
|5
|0
|Washington
|100
|000
|002
|1—4
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Martinez in the 8th. b-struck out for Severino in the 8th. c-struck out for Miller in the 8th. d-doubled for Holland in the 10th.
1-ran for Pena in the 10th. 2-ran for Reynolds in the 10th.
LOB_St. Louis 4, Washington 15. 2B_Rendon (33), Difo (12), Reynolds (5). HR_Munoz (7), off Scherzer; Turner (17), off Flaherty; Harper (31), off Norris. RBIs_Munoz (35), DeJong 2 (50), Turner (57), Harper 3 (87). SB_Bader (13), Wisdom (1), Rendon (2). SF_Harper.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, Ozuna 2); Washington 9 (Soto 2, Zimmerman 2, Difo 2, Wieters 2, Stevenson). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Martinez. GIDP_Martinez.
DP_Washington 2 (Difo, Severino, Zimmerman), (Difo, Zimmerman).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|96
|2.83
|Brebbia, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.73
|Martinez, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|3.29
|Hicks, H, 22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.03
|Norris, BS, 5-33
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|21
|3.60
|Shreve, L, 3-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|3.97
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|7
|4
|3
|3
|1
|11
|104
|2.28
|Cordero
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|3.86
|Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.91
|Holland, W, 2-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|5.59
Cordero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 2-0, Miller 3-0. HBP_Flaherty (Rendon), Cordero (Wisdom).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Nic Lentz; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:51. A_28,648 (41,313).
