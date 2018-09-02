Nationals 5, Brewers 4

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Yelich rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.317
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|1-Nottingham pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Shaw 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Broxton rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jennings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Lyles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Schoop ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Granderson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Perez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Pina c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Cedeno p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Arcia ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|e-Saladino ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|4
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Taylor cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Harper cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.301
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Difo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Kieboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|c-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Strasburg p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.121
|Cordero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Wieters ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|4
|3
|3
|Milwaukee
|000
|020
|101—4
|10
|1
|Washington
|000
|010
|04x—5
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Cedeno in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Burnes in the 8th. c-grounded out for Kieboom in the 8th. d-struck out for Holland in the 8th. e-homered for Arcia in the 9th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.
E_Anderson (1), Eaton (2). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Washington 4. 2B_Moustakas (29), Schoop (21), Eaton (14), Soto (20). HR_Pina (8), off Cordero; Saladino (5), off Miller. RBIs_Yelich (77), Schoop (48), Pina (23), Saladino (16), Turner (56), Soto 2 (52), Difo (34). SB_Yelich (16), Turner (35).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Aguilar 2, Braun, Pina 2); Washington 3 (Zimmerman, Difo, Strasburg). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 9; Washington 3 for 8.
LIDP_Pina. GIDP_Harper, Strasburg.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Shaw, Schoop, Aguilar), (Shaw, Schoop, Aguilar); Washington 1 (Turner, Zimmerman).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|79
|3.96
|Cedeno, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.73
|Burnes, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|2.88
|Soria, L, 1-4, H, 8
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|33
|3.08
|Jennings, BS, 2-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.21
|Lyles
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.46
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|93
|4.09
|Cordero
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
|Collins
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.65
|Suero
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.58
|Grace
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.82
|Holland, W, 1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|5.91
|Miller, S, 2-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|4.00
Jennings pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 3-2, Lyles 2-1, Collins 1-0, Grace 2-0, Holland 2-0. WP_Burnes, Lyles.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:44. A_30,875 (41,313).
