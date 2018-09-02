Listen Live Sports

...

Nationals 5, Brewers 4

September 2, 2018 1:04 am
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .307
Yelich rf-lf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .317
Aguilar 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .275
1-Nottingham pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Shaw 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .245
Braun lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252
Broxton rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667
Lyles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Schoop ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .240
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Granderson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .245
Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Pina c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .258
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .095
Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Arcia ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212
e-Saladino ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .265
Totals 36 4 10 4 4 8
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .301
Taylor cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Turner ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .271
Harper cf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .244
Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .295
Soto lf 4 1 3 2 0 1 .301
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Difo 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .239
Kieboom c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .189
c-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .121
Cordero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Collins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Wieters ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Totals 30 5 8 4 3 3
Milwaukee 000 020 101—4 10 1
Washington 000 010 04x—5 8 1

a-grounded out for Cedeno in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Burnes in the 8th. c-grounded out for Kieboom in the 8th. d-struck out for Holland in the 8th. e-homered for Arcia in the 9th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.

E_Anderson (1), Eaton (2). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Washington 4. 2B_Moustakas (29), Schoop (21), Eaton (14), Soto (20). HR_Pina (8), off Cordero; Saladino (5), off Miller. RBIs_Yelich (77), Schoop (48), Pina (23), Saladino (16), Turner (56), Soto 2 (52), Difo (34). SB_Yelich (16), Turner (35).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Aguilar 2, Braun, Pina 2); Washington 3 (Zimmerman, Difo, Strasburg). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 9; Washington 3 for 8.

LIDP_Pina. GIDP_Harper, Strasburg.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Shaw, Schoop, Aguilar), (Shaw, Schoop, Aguilar); Washington 1 (Turner, Zimmerman).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 5 4 1 1 1 1 79 3.96
Cedeno, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.73
Burnes, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 24 2.88
Soria, L, 1-4, H, 8 2-3 2 4 4 2 1 33 3.08
Jennings, BS, 2-3 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 3.21
Lyles 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.46
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg 6 5 2 2 2 7 93 4.09
Cordero 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 3.86
Collins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.65
Suero 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 3.58
Grace 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.82
Holland, W, 1-2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 5.91
Miller, S, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 1 24 4.00

Jennings pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 3-2, Lyles 2-1, Collins 1-0, Grace 2-0, Holland 2-0. WP_Burnes, Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:44. A_30,875 (41,313).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

