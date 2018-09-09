Nationals 6, Cubs 5

|Chicago
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Almora cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Zobrist ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Bryant 3b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Harper rf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Baez ss-2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|V.Rbles lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Snchz 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Russell pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rdrgz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|4
|1
|1
|4
|A.Wllms p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hamels p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwrds
|p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L Stlla ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gore pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mar.Ryn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cntrras c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I.Happ rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|Chicago
|000
|400
|100—5
|Washington
|000
|102
|30x—6
DP_Chicago 1, Washington 2. LOB_Chicago 5, Washington 7. 2B_Bryant (23), J.Baez (36), Rendon (37), A.Sanchez (2). 3B_A.Sanchez (1). HR_Caratini (2), Rendon (19), Harper (32). SB_Gore 2 (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Hamels
|5
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|5
|Edwards Jr. H,21
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cishek H,22
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Wilson L,4-4 BS,2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Rodriguez
|4
|2
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Solis
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Suero W,2-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Glover H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland S,2-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Rodriguez (Rizzo), by Holland (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:15. A_41,346 (41,313).
