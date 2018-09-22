Nationals 6, Mets 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Nimmo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Conforto lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.241
|Bruce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Jackson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Reinheimer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Oswalt p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Peterson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|4
|9
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Turner ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.270
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Wieters c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.226
|Difo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Voth p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Cordero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|4
|5
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|Washington
|002
|003
|10x—6
|7
|0
a-struck out for Voth in the 5th. b-struck out for Miller in the 7th. c-walked for Bashlor in the 8th.
LOB_New York 5, Washington 5. 2B_Robles (1), Turner (25), Harper (29), Rendon (41). HR_Turner (18), off Oswalt; Wieters (7), off Blevins. RBIs_Turner 2 (67), Harper (98), Wieters 3 (28). SB_Turner (41). CS_Zimmerman (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Frazier); Washington 2 (Soto 2). RISP_New York 0 for 1; Washington 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Soto.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oswalt, L, 3-3
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|74
|6.08
|Blevins
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|18
|4.61
|Bashlor
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|30
|4.45
|Peterson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6.66
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth, W, 1-1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|73
|6.10
|Grace, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.86
|Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.75
|Cordero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|7.20
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.00
HBP_Bashlor (Rendon).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_2:32. A_39,372 (41,313).
