Nationals 6, Mets 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Nimmo rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Conforto lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .241 Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225 Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215 Jackson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Reinheimer 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Oswalt p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Smith ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .213 Peterson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 28 0 1 0 4 9

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Robles cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .211 Turner ss 3 2 2 2 1 1 .270 Harper rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .245 Rendon 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .305 Soto lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Zimmerman 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .268 Wieters c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .226 Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .232 Voth p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Cordero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 6 7 6 4 5

New York 000 000 000—0 1 0 Washington 002 003 10x—6 7 0

a-struck out for Voth in the 5th. b-struck out for Miller in the 7th. c-walked for Bashlor in the 8th.

LOB_New York 5, Washington 5. 2B_Robles (1), Turner (25), Harper (29), Rendon (41). HR_Turner (18), off Oswalt; Wieters (7), off Blevins. RBIs_Turner 2 (67), Harper (98), Wieters 3 (28). SB_Turner (41). CS_Zimmerman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Frazier); Washington 2 (Soto 2). RISP_New York 0 for 1; Washington 3 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Soto.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Oswalt, L, 3-3 5 4 2 2 2 4 74 6.08 Blevins 1 2 3 3 1 0 18 4.61 Bashlor 1 1 1 1 1 1 30 4.45 Peterson 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.66 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Voth, W, 1-1 5 1 0 0 2 5 73 6.10 Grace, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.86 Miller 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.75 Cordero 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 7.20 Williams 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 5.00

HBP_Bashlor (Rendon).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:32. A_39,372 (41,313).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.