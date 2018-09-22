Listen Live Sports

Nationals 6, Mets 0

September 22, 2018 6:52 pm
 
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Rsrio ss 4 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 1 1 0
Nimmo rf 4 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 3 2 2 2
Cnforto lf 2 0 1 0 Harper rf 3 0 1 1
Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 3 1 1 0
T.Frzer 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 4 0 0 0
A.Jcksn cf 3 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 3 1 1 0
Plwecki c 3 0 0 0 Wieters c 4 1 1 3
Rnhimer 2b 3 0 0 0 Difo 2b 3 0 0 0
Oswalt p 2 0 0 0 Voth p 1 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 M.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
Do.Smth ph 0 0 0 0 Ju.Mllr p 0 0 0 0
T.Ptrsn p 0 0 0 0 Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0
Cordero p 0 0 0 0
A.Wllms p 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 1 0 Totals 30 6 7 6
New York 000 000 000—0
Washington 002 003 10x—6

LOB_New York 5, Washington 5. 2B_V.Robles (1), T.Turner (25), Harper (29), Rendon (41). HR_T.Turner (18), Wieters (7). SB_T.Turner (41). CS_Zimmerman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Oswalt L,3-3 5 4 2 2 2 4
Blevins 1 2 3 3 1 0
Bashlor 1 1 1 1 1 1
Peterson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Washington
Voth W,1-1 5 1 0 0 2 5
Grace H,8 1 0 0 0 1 1
Miller 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cordero 1 0 0 0 1 0
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Bashlor (Rendon).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:32. A_39,372 (41,313).

