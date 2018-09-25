Nationals 9, Marlins 4

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Riddle ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Galloway lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Rojas 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|d-Rivera ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Meyer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|O’Brien 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.294
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Brinson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.201
|Dean lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Holaday c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Sierra rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Ortega ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Rucinski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bostick 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|0
|12
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.298
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cordero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Harper cf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.246
|Robles cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Rendon 3b
|3
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.312
|Sanchez 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.293
|Zimmerman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.264
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Difo 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Scherzer p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|c-Stevenson ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Totals
|32
|9
|11
|9
|9
|5
|Miami
|000
|100
|021—4
|9
|1
|Washington
|300
|000
|60x—9
|11
|2
a-singled for Brigham in the 5th. b-flied out for Rucinski in the 7th. c-walked for Scherzer in the 7th. d-struck out for Rojas in the 8th.
E_Anderson (9), Wieters (3), Cordero (1). LOB_Miami 6, Washington 9. 2B_Anderson (33), Eaton (18), Harper (32), Rendon (43), Wieters (8). HR_O’Brien (4), off Williams; Rendon (24), off Brigham. RBIs_O’Brien 2 (9), Anderson (62), Bostick (2), Eaton 2 (32), Rendon 4 (91), Zimmerman 2 (51), Wieters (30). SB_Eaton (9). S_Brigham.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Riddle, Brinson); Washington 4 (Eaton, Turner, Zimmerman 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Washington 5 for 18.
Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Turner, Soto, Zimmerman.
DP_Miami 3 (Anderson, Rojas, O’Brien), (O’Brien, Riddle, Brigham), (Rivera, Bostick, O’Brien).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brigham, L, 0-4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|69
|6.06
|Rucinski
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|4.46
|Kinley
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|19
|13.50
|Wittgren
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|3.03
|Meyer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|10.42
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 18-7
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|10
|100
|2.53
|Collins
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.18
|Williams
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|5.79
|Cordero
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|17
|6.35
Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 2-2, Williams 1-1. HBP_Scherzer (Dean), Brigham (Rendon). WP_Kinley.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:12. A_26,483 (41,313).
