Nationals activate closer Sean Doolittle from disabled list

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have activated All-Star closer Sean Doolittle from the 10-day disabled list.

The Nationals made the move before Friday night’s game against the Cubs. The left-hander missed 54 games with a stress reaction in his left foot.

Doolittle is 3-2 with a 1.45 ERA in 35 appearances. He has 22 saves in 23 chances.

The 31-year-old was chosen as an All-Star for the second time in his career, but had to miss the game, which was held at Nationals Park.

His return likely means a passenger for Washington’s bullpen cart, which debuted Aug. 17 but has yet to be utilized by a player. Doolittle has said he will ride in the cart.

Washington began the day 8 ½ games behind Atlanta in the NL East and 9 ½ back in the wild card race.

