NBA Calendar

September 6, 2018 8:43 am
 
Sept. 7 — Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 enshrinement ceremony.

Sept. 22 — Training camps open for teams playing in international preseason games.

Sept. 25 — Training camps open for all other teams.

Sept. 28 — Preseason games begin.

Oct. 15 — Rosters set for opening day, 5 p.m. EDT.

Oct. 16 — Regular season opens.

2019

Jan. 5 — 10-day contracts can be signed.

Jan. 10 — All contracts guaranteed for remainder of the season.

Feb. 7 — Trade deadline, 3 p.m. EST.

Feb. 16 — 3-point, slam dunk contests, Charlotte, N.C.

Feb. 17 — NBA All-Star Game, Charlotte, N.C.

April 10 — Regular season ends.

April 13 — Playoffs begin.

