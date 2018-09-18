Listen Live Sports

NC State to collect donations for Hurricane Florence relief

September 18, 2018
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State will collect donated items at its football game against Virginia as part of relief efforts to help areas affected by Hurricane Florence.

The school said Tuesday it would release details on the most needed items prior to the Sept. 29 game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

In addition, the team’s Midnight Madness-style “Primetime with the Pack” event to kick off the college basketball season will be a ticketed event with after-tax proceeds going to relief efforts.

The school also said relief efforts include the donation of Adidas merchandise through its apparel partnership with the company. And it is making athletics facilities available to schools in the region displaced or affected by Florence.

