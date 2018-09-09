NCAA Football

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston 0 0 0 0 2 0 117 35 Clemson 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 33 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 2 0 117 52 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 37 Louisville 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 58 Florida St. 0 1 3 24 1 1 39 50 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 0 86 20 Duke 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 21 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 49 Miami 0 0 0 0 1 1 94 33 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 1 39 58 Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 33 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 65

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17

Friday, Aug. 31

Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42

Duke 34, Army 14

Saturday, Sep. 1

NC State 24, James Madison 13

Clemson 48, Furman 7

Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0

Boston 55, UMass 21

Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7

California 24, North Carolina 17

Virginia 42, Richmond 13

Alabama 51, Louisville 14

Sunday, Sep. 2

LSU 33, Miami 17

Monday’s Games

Virginia Tech 24, Florida St. 3

Saturday’s Games

Duke 21, Northwestern 7

South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38

Wake Forest 51, Towson 20

NC State 41, Georgia St. 7

Boston 62, Holy Cross 14

Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17

Syracuse 62, Wagner 10

East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19

Miami 77, Savannah St. 0

Louisville 31, Indiana St. 7

Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26

Florida St. 36, Samford 26

Indiana 20, Virginia 16

Penn St. 51, Pittsburgh 6

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1 0 56 17 2 0 94 17 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 0 47 17 South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 52 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 47 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 2 46 55 UConn 0 1 17 56 0 2 24 118 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 0 22 21 1 1 63 80 Houston 0 0 0 0 2 0 90 45 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 40 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 55 Memphis 0 1 21 22 1 1 87 36 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 88

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

UCF 56, UConn 17

Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17

Saturday, Sep. 1

Villanova 19, Temple 17

Houston 45, Rice 27

South Florida 34, Elon 14

Tulsa 38, Cent. Arkansas 27

Cincinnati 26, UCLA 17

Memphis 66, Mercer 14

North Texas 46, SMU 23

Hawaii 59, Navy 41

Sunday, Sep. 2

NC A&T 28, East Carolina 23

Friday’s Games

TCU 42, SMU 12

Saturday’s Games

Houston 45, Arizona 18

South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38

Buffalo 36, Temple 29

East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19

Navy 22, Memphis 21

UCF 38, SC State 0

Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 0

Texas 28, Tulsa 21

Tulane 42, Nicholls 17

Boise St. 62, UConn 7

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 47 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 2 0 112 35 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 113 30 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 19 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 31 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 33 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 55 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 55 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 104 47 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 13

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17

Saturday, Sep. 1

TCU 55, Southern 7

Maryland 34, Texas 29

Oklahoma 63, FAU 14

Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27

West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14

Kansas St. 27, South Dakota 24

Nicholls 26, Kansas 23

South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Baylor 55, Abilene Christian 27

Friday’s Games

TCU 42, SMU 12

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10

Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21

Kansas 31, Cent. Michigan 7

Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0

Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3

West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17

Baylor 37, UTSA 20

Oklahoma St. 55, South Alabama 13

Texas 28, Tulsa 21

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 1 0 52 3 2 0 129 34 Indiana 0 0 0 0 2 0 58 44 Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 43 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 96 44 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 27 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 47 Rutgers 0 1 3 52 1 1 38 59 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 1 0 31 27 1 1 38 48 Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 38 Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 0 46 10 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 24 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 17 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 33 Purdue 0 1 27 31 0 2 46 51

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10

Northwestern 31, Purdue 27

Friday, Aug. 31

Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31

Wisconsin 34, W. Kentucky 3

Saturday, Sep. 1

Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7

Maryland 34, Texas 29

Illinois 31, Kent St. 24

Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31

Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38

Iowa 33, N. Illinois 7

Indiana 38, FIU 28

Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17

Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duke 21, Northwestern 7

Michigan 49, W. Michigan 3

Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14

E. Michigan 20, Purdue 19

Colorado 33, Nebraska 28

Ohio St. 52, Rutgers 3

Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3

Maryland 45, Bowling Green 14

Minnesota 21, Fresno St. 14

Illinois 34, W. Illinois 14

Indiana 20, Virginia 16

Penn St. 51, Pittsburgh 6

Arizona St. 16, Michigan St. 13

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FIU 1 0 28 20 1 1 56 58 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 67 44 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 55 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 90 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 72 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 65 Old Dominion 0 1 20 28 0 2 30 80 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 43 North Texas 0 0 0 0 2 0 104 39 Southern Miss 0 0 0 0 1 1 75 28 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 1 76 47 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 2 87 116 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 82 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 86

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

Thursday, Aug. 30

UAB 52, Savannah St. 0

Friday, Aug. 31

Wisconsin 34, W. Kentucky 3

Saturday, Sep. 1

Oklahoma 63, FAU 14

Houston 45, Rice 27

Marshall 35, Miami (Ohio) 28

Liberty 52, Old Dominion 10

Charlotte 34, Fordham 10

Indiana 38, FIU 28

Southern Miss 55, Jackson St. 7

Louisiana Tech 30, South Alabama 26

Vanderbilt 35, Middle Tennessee 7

N. Arizona 30, UTEP 10

North Texas 46, SMU 23

Arizona St. 49, UTSA 7

Saturday’s Games

FAU 33, Air Force 27

Appalachian St. 45, Charlotte 9

Marshall 32, E. Kentucky 16

Baylor 37, UTSA 20

Louisiana-Monroe 21, Southern Miss 20

Middle Tennessee 61, UT Martin 37

Louisiana Tech 54, Southern 17

Coastal Carolina 47, UAB 24

FIU 28, Old Dominion 20

Maine 31, W. Kentucky 28

North Texas 58, Incarnate Word 16

UNLV 52, UTEP 24

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 43, Rice 29

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 2 0 48 33 Army 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 48 BYU 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 44 Liberty 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 48 UMass 0 0 0 0 1 2 97 104 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 30 137

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7

Thursday, Aug. 30

Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10

Friday, Aug. 31

Duke 34, Army 14

Saturday, Sep. 1

Boston 55, UMass 21

Liberty 52, Old Dominion 10

Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17

BYU 28, Arizona 23

Saturday’s Games

Army 38, Liberty 14

Notre Dame 24, Ball St. 16

Georgia Southern 34, UMass 13

Utah St. 60, New Mexico St. 13

California 21, BYU 18

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 39 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 32 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 78 45 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 103 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 56 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 0 71 36 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 3 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 30 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 66 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 13 50 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 45 104

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Ball St. 42, CCSU 6

Friday, Aug. 31

Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42

E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17

Saturday, Sep. 1

Illinois 31, Kent St. 24

Ohio 38, Howard 32

Marshall 35, Miami (Ohio) 28

Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20

Iowa 33, N. Illinois 7

Buffalo 48, Delaware St. 10

Toledo 66, VMI 3

Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Oregon 58, Bowling Green 24

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 49, W. Michigan 3

E. Michigan 20, Purdue 19

Kansas 31, Cent. Michigan 7

Notre Dame 24, Ball St. 16

Akron 41, Morgan St. 7

Buffalo 36, Temple 29

Kent St. 54, Howard 14

Maryland 45, Bowling Green 14

Utah 17, N. Illinois 6

Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 0

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 118 27 Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 33 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 1 76 75 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 91 51 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 88 Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 1 2 81 115 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hawaii 1 0 43 34 3 0 145 104 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 93 34 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 1 82 60 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 45 UNLV 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 67 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 75

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

Hawaii 43, Colorado St. 34

Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7

Thursday, Aug. 30

UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38

Friday, Aug. 31

Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31

Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10

Nevada 72, Portland St. 19

Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13

Saturday, Sep. 1

Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0

Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19

Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21

Boise St. 56, Troy 20

New Mexico 62, Incarnate Word 30

Fresno St. 79, Idaho 13

Hawaii 59, Navy 41

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10

Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14

FAU 33, Air Force 27

Missouri 40, Wyoming 13

Minnesota 21, Fresno St. 14

Colorado St. 34, Arkansas 27

Utah St. 60, New Mexico St. 13

UNLV 52, UTEP 24

San Diego St. 28, Sacramento St. 14

Boise St. 62, UConn 7

Washington St. 31, San Jose St. 0

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 43, Rice 29

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Colorado 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 41 Utah 0 0 0 0 2 0 58 16 Southern Cal 0 1 3 17 1 1 46 38 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 73 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 75 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stanford 1 0 17 3 2 0 48 13 California 0 0 0 0 2 0 45 35 Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 0 120 38 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 19 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 102 Washington 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 24

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Utah 41, Weber St. 10

Friday, Aug. 31

Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10

Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13

Saturday, Sep. 1

Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31

Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19

Auburn 21, Washington 16

California 24, North Carolina 17

Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21

Cincinnati 26, UCLA 17

Oregon 58, Bowling Green 24

Arizona St. 49, UTSA 7

BYU 28, Arizona 23

Saturday’s Games

Houston 45, Arizona 18

Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21

Oregon 62, Portland St. 14

Colorado 33, Nebraska 28

Washington 45, North Dakota 3

Utah 17, N. Illinois 6

Oregon St. 48, S. Utah 25

Stanford 17, Southern Cal 3

California 21, BYU 18

Arizona St. 16, Michigan St. 13

Washington St. 31, San Jose St. 0

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 21 Auburn 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 25 LSU 0 0 0 0 2 0 64 17 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 16 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 2 0 123 68 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 82 54 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 85 35 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 41 17 2 0 86 17 Kentucky 1 0 27 16 2 0 62 36 Missouri 0 0 0 0 2 0 91 27 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 17 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 43 Florida 0 1 16 27 1 1 69 33 South Carolina 0 1 17 41 1 1 66 56

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7

Saturday, Sep. 1

Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27

South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15

Auburn 21, Washington 16

Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0

Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20

West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14

Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20

Missouri 51, UT Martin 14

Vanderbilt 35, Middle Tennessee 7

Mississippi St. 63, Stephen F. Austin 6

Florida 53, Charleston Southern 6

Alabama 51, Louisville 14

Sunday, Sep. 2

LSU 33, Miami 17

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10

Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10

Georgia 41, South Carolina 17

Alabama 57, Arkansas St. 7

Tennessee 59, ETSU 3

Mississippi 76, S. Illinois 41

Missouri 40, Wyoming 13

LSU 31, Southeastern Louisiana 0

Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26

Kentucky 27, Florida 16

Auburn 63, Alabama St. 9

Colorado St. 34, Arkansas 27

SUN BELT CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 0 71 19 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 54 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 73 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 61 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 63 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 51 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 17 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 78 Texas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 55 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 39 85

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20

Louisiana-Monroe 34, Southeastern Louisiana 31

Saturday, Sep. 1

Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7

South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15

Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38

Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6

Boise St. 56, Troy 20

Arkansas St. 48, SE Missouri 21

Louisiana Tech 30, South Alabama 26

Louisiana-Lafayette 49, Grambling St. 17

Saturday’s Games

NC State 41, Georgia St. 7

Alabama 57, Arkansas St. 7

Georgia Southern 34, UMass 13

Appalachian St. 45, Charlotte 9

Louisiana-Monroe 21, Southern Miss 20

Texas St. 36, Texas Southern 20

Troy 59, Florida A&M 7

Coastal Carolina 47, UAB 24

Oklahoma St. 55, South Alabama 13

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 1 0 31 26 2 0 89 39 Weber St. 1 0 24 17 1 1 34 58 Montana 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 39 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 2 0 98 59 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 10 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 89 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 40 68 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 52 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 35 N. Arizona 0 1 26 31 1 1 56 41 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 2 42 60 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 134 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 2 55 82 Cal Poly 0 1 17 24 0 2 20 73

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

North Dakota 35, MVSU 7

Utah 41, Weber St. 10

Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23

UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38

Friday, Aug. 31

Idaho St. 45, W. State Colorado 10

Nevada 72, Portland St. 19

Saturday, Sep. 1

N. Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3

McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14

E. Washington 58, Cent. Washington 13

N. Arizona 30, UTEP 10

North Alabama 34, S. Utah 30

Montana 26, N. Iowa 23

Sacramento St. 55, St. Francis (IL) 7

Fresno St. 79, Idaho 13

Saturday’s Games

Oregon 62, Portland St. 14

Montana 48, Drake 16

South Dakota 43, N. Colorado 28

Idaho 56, W. New Mexico 10

Washington 45, North Dakota 3

E. Washington 31, N. Arizona 26

South Dakota St. 45, Montana St. 14

Oregon St. 48, S. Utah 25

San Diego St. 28, Sacramento St. 14

Weber St. 24, Cal Poly 17

UC Davis 54, San Diego 21

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 34 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 62 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 34 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 79 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 53 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 24

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Campbell 49, Chowan 26

Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20

Friday, Aug. 31

E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17

Saturday, Sep. 1

Gardner-Webb 52, Limestone 17

Florida 53, Charleston Southern 6

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 13, Georgetown 8

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Hampton 28

NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 6

Austin Peay 24, Presbyterian 0

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 2 0 66 45 2 0 66 45 Maine 1 0 35 7 2 0 66 35 Villanova 0 0 0 0 2 0 50 26 Elon 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 41 James Madison 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 24 Richmond 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 49 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 59 Towson 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 61 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 69 Delaware 0 1 19 21 1 1 56 21 Albany (NY) 0 1 26 45 0 2 33 78 New Hampshire 0 1 7 35 0 2 10 45

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19

Maine 35, New Hampshire 7

Saturday, Sep. 1

Villanova 19, Temple 17

NC State 24, James Madison 13

Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0

Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7

South Florida 34, Elon 14

William & Mary 14, Bucknell 7

Virginia 42, Richmond 13

Towson 36, Morgan St. 10

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 51, Towson 20

Villanova 31, Lehigh 9

Rhode Island 45, Albany (NY) 26

Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17

Delaware 37, Lafayette 0

Colgate 10, New Hampshire 3

James Madison 17, Norfolk St. 0

Elon 45, Furman 7

Richmond 52, Fordham 7

Stony Brook 50, Bryant 21

Maine 31, W. Kentucky 28

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 50 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 66

___

Saturday, Sep. 1

Hampton 38, Shaw 10

North Alabama 34, S. Utah 30

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Hampton 28

North Alabama 25, Alabama A&M 20

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 0 0 0 0 3 0 93 46 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 1 1 82 50 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 66 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 30 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 1 75 54 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 93 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 2 46 92 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 77 Savannah St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 129 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 75

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17

Thursday, Aug. 30

UAB 52, Savannah St. 0

Saturday, Sep. 1

Ohio 38, Howard 32

Florida A&M 41, Fort Valley State 7

Norfolk St. 34, Virginia St. 13

Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6

Buffalo 48, Delaware St. 10

Towson 36, Morgan St. 10

Tennessee St. 34, Bethune-Cookman 3

Sunday, Sep. 2

Prairie View 40, NC Central 24

NC A&T 28, East Carolina 23

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (PA) 45, Delaware St. 14

Akron 41, Morgan St. 7

Kent St. 54, Howard 14

Bethune-Cookman 79, Virginia Lynchburg 16

UCF 38, SC State 0

NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 6

Miami 77, Savannah St. 0

James Madison 17, Norfolk St. 0

NC Central 51, St. Augustine’s 14

Troy 59, Florida A&M 7

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 10 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 3 South Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 14 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 31 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 82 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 67 55 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 90 86 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 26 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 37 60 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 75

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10

Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0

Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17

Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23

Saturday, Sep. 1

Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21

N. Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3

Kansas St. 27, South Dakota 24

Illinois St. 46, Saint Xavier 0

South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Montana 26, N. Iowa 23

Thursday’s Games

Missouri St. 52, Lincoln University (MO) 24

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 43, N. Colorado 28

Mississippi 76, S. Illinois 41

West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17

Louisville 31, Indiana St. 7

South Dakota St. 45, Montana St. 14

Illinois St. 48, E. Illinois 10

Illinois 34, W. Illinois 14

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 84 Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 81 CCSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 42 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 68 St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 35 Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 85

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

Thursday, Aug. 30

Wagner 40, Bowie State 23

Ball St. 42, CCSU 6

Saturday, Sep. 1

Lehigh 21, St. Francis (PA) 19

Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28

Duquesne 45, Lock Haven 0

Bryant 41, New Haven 31

Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6

Friday’s Games

CCSU 55, Lincoln University (PA) 0

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (PA) 45, Delaware St. 14

Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21

Robert Morris 22, Virginia St. 19

Sacred Heart 30, Bucknell 14

Syracuse 62, Wagner 10

Stony Brook 50, Bryant 21

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 3 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 45 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 55 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 88 20 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 69 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 103 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 75 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 83 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 2 51 112

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17

Thursday, Aug. 30

S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10

E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23

Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday, Sep. 1

Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0

Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20

Missouri 51, UT Martin 14

Arkansas St. 48, SE Missouri 21

Tennessee St. 34, Bethune-Cookman 3

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21

Marshall 32, E. Kentucky 16

Middle Tennessee 61, UT Martin 37

Austin Peay 24, Presbyterian 0

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas 26, Murray St. 13

Jacksonville St. 71, MVSU 0

Illinois St. 48, E. Illinois 10

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 1 0 24 17 2 0 34 20 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 27 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 50 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 44 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 86 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 72 Holy Cross 0 1 17 24 0 2 31 86

___

Saturday, Sep. 1

Lehigh 21, St. Francis (PA) 19

Colgate 24, Holy Cross 17

Georgetown 39, Marist 14

Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6

Charlotte 34, Fordham 10

William & Mary 14, Bucknell 7

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 13, Georgetown 8

Villanova 31, Lehigh 9

Boston 62, Holy Cross 14

Sacred Heart 30, Bucknell 14

Delaware 37, Lafayette 0

Colgate 10, New Hampshire 3

Richmond 52, Fordham 7

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 38 Davidson 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 41 Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 0 111 41 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 68 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 59 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 71 68 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 63 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 48 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 39 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 23

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23

Saturday, Sep. 1

Jacksonville 63, St. Augustine’s 14

Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28

Georgetown 39, Marist 14

Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21

San Diego 38, W. New Mexico 9

Stetson 48, Point 7

Davidson 34, Brevard 13

William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21

SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21

Montana 48, Drake 16

Stetson 63, Waldorf 34

Butler 31, Taylor 17

Mercer 45, Jacksonville 3

Morehead St. 48, Mount St. Joseph 19

Davidson 49, Chowan 28

UC Davis 54, San Diego 21

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 2 0 87 35 2 0 87 35 Chattanooga 1 0 29 28 2 0 63 38 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 26 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 66 Mercer 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 69 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 1 92 45 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 93 VMI 0 1 14 59 0 2 17 125 The Citadel 0 2 49 57 0 2 49 57

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10

Samford 66, Shorter 9

Saturday, Sep. 1

Clemson 48, Furman 7

W. Carolina 33, Newberry 26

Wofford 28, The Citadel 21

Memphis 66, Mercer 14

Toledo 66, VMI 3

ETSU 28, Mars Hill 7

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 59, ETSU 3

Chattanooga 29, The Citadel 28

Wofford 59, VMI 14

Elon 45, Furman 7

Mercer 45, Jacksonville 3

Florida St. 36, Samford 26

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA McNeese St. 1 0 51 34 2 0 68 48 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 32 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 79 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 51 Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 84 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 65 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 66 Houston Baptist 0 1 34 51 1 1 83 58 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 63 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 2 46 120 Southeastern Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 65

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Louisiana-Monroe 34, Southeastern Louisiana 31

Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7

Saturday, Sep. 1

McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14

Tulsa 38, Cent. Arkansas 27

Lamar 70, Kentucky Christian 7

Houston Baptist 49, Southwest Baptist 7

Nicholls 26, Kansas 23

Mississippi St. 63, Stephen F. Austin 6

New Mexico 62, Incarnate Word 30

Baylor 55, Abilene Christian 27

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian 41, Angelo State 24

LSU 31, Southeastern Louisiana 0

Cent. Arkansas 26, Murray St. 13

Northwestern St. 34, Grambling St. 7

McNeese St. 51, Houston Baptist 34

Sam Houston St. 41, Prairie View 32

North Texas 58, Incarnate Word 16

Tulane 42, Nicholls 17

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 1 85 34 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 52 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 1 2 100 96 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 83 Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 109 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 25 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 83 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 78 41 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 55 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 106

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

Thursday, Aug. 30

North Dakota 35, MVSU 7

Saturday, Sep. 1

TCU 55, Southern 7

Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0

Alabama St. 26, Tuskegee 20

Southern Miss 55, Jackson St. 7

Alabama A&M 37, Miles 0

Morehouse 34, Ark.-Pine Bluff 30

Louisiana-Lafayette 49, Grambling St. 17

Texas Southern 26, Texas-Permian Basin 16

Sunday, Sep. 2

Prairie View 40, NC Central 24

Saturday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff 55, Cumberland (TN) 0

North Alabama 25, Alabama A&M 20

Texas St. 36, Texas Southern 20

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech 54, Southern 17

Northwestern St. 34, Grambling St. 7

Jacksonville St. 71, MVSU 0

Alcorn St. 78, Louisiana 0

Sam Houston St. 41, Prairie View 32

Auburn 63, Alabama St. 9

