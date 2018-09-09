NCAA Football

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|117
|35
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|33
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|20
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|117
|52
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|37
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|58
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|3
|24
|1
|1
|39
|50
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|3
|2
|0
|86
|20
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|21
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|49
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|94
|33
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|58
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|33
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|65
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17
|Friday, Aug. 31
Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42
Duke 34, Army 14
|Saturday, Sep. 1
NC State 24, James Madison 13
Clemson 48, Furman 7
Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0
Boston 55, UMass 21
Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7
California 24, North Carolina 17
Virginia 42, Richmond 13
Alabama 51, Louisville 14
|Sunday, Sep. 2
LSU 33, Miami 17
|Monday’s Games
Virginia Tech 24, Florida St. 3
|Saturday’s Games
Duke 21, Northwestern 7
South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38
Wake Forest 51, Towson 20
NC State 41, Georgia St. 7
Boston 62, Holy Cross 14
Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17
Syracuse 62, Wagner 10
East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19
Miami 77, Savannah St. 0
Louisville 31, Indiana St. 7
Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26
Florida St. 36, Samford 26
Indiana 20, Virginia 16
Penn St. 51, Pittsburgh 6
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|1
|0
|56
|17
|2
|0
|94
|17
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|47
|17
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|52
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|47
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|55
|UConn
|0
|1
|17
|56
|0
|2
|24
|118
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|1
|0
|22
|21
|1
|1
|63
|80
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|90
|45
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|40
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|55
|Memphis
|0
|1
|21
|22
|1
|1
|87
|36
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|88
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
UCF 56, UConn 17
Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Villanova 19, Temple 17
Houston 45, Rice 27
South Florida 34, Elon 14
Tulsa 38, Cent. Arkansas 27
Cincinnati 26, UCLA 17
Memphis 66, Mercer 14
North Texas 46, SMU 23
Hawaii 59, Navy 41
|Sunday, Sep. 2
NC A&T 28, East Carolina 23
|Friday’s Games
TCU 42, SMU 12
|Saturday’s Games
Houston 45, Arizona 18
South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38
Buffalo 36, Temple 29
East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19
Navy 22, Memphis 21
UCF 38, SC State 0
Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 0
Texas 28, Tulsa 21
Tulane 42, Nicholls 17
Boise St. 62, UConn 7
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|47
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|112
|35
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|113
|30
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|19
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|31
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|33
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|55
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|55
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|104
|47
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|13
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17
|Saturday, Sep. 1
TCU 55, Southern 7
Maryland 34, Texas 29
Oklahoma 63, FAU 14
Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27
West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14
Kansas St. 27, South Dakota 24
Nicholls 26, Kansas 23
South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Baylor 55, Abilene Christian 27
|Friday’s Games
TCU 42, SMU 12
|Saturday’s Games
Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10
Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21
Kansas 31, Cent. Michigan 7
Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0
Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3
West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17
Baylor 37, UTSA 20
Oklahoma St. 55, South Alabama 13
Texas 28, Tulsa 21
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|52
|3
|2
|0
|129
|34
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|58
|44
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|43
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|96
|44
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|27
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|47
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|3
|52
|1
|1
|38
|59
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|27
|1
|1
|38
|48
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|38
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|46
|10
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|24
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|17
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|33
|Purdue
|0
|1
|27
|31
|0
|2
|46
|51
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10
Northwestern 31, Purdue 27
|Friday, Aug. 31
Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31
Wisconsin 34, W. Kentucky 3
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7
Maryland 34, Texas 29
Illinois 31, Kent St. 24
Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31
Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38
Iowa 33, N. Illinois 7
Indiana 38, FIU 28
Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17
Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Duke 21, Northwestern 7
Michigan 49, W. Michigan 3
Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14
E. Michigan 20, Purdue 19
Colorado 33, Nebraska 28
Ohio St. 52, Rutgers 3
Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3
Maryland 45, Bowling Green 14
Minnesota 21, Fresno St. 14
Illinois 34, W. Illinois 14
Indiana 20, Virginia 16
Penn St. 51, Pittsburgh 6
Arizona St. 16, Michigan St. 13
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FIU
|1
|0
|28
|20
|1
|1
|56
|58
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|67
|44
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|55
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|90
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|72
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|65
|Old Dominion
|0
|1
|20
|28
|0
|2
|30
|80
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|43
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|104
|39
|Southern Miss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|75
|28
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|76
|47
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|87
|116
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|82
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|86
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Rice 31, Prairie View 28
|Thursday, Aug. 30
UAB 52, Savannah St. 0
|Friday, Aug. 31
Wisconsin 34, W. Kentucky 3
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Oklahoma 63, FAU 14
Houston 45, Rice 27
Marshall 35, Miami (Ohio) 28
Liberty 52, Old Dominion 10
Charlotte 34, Fordham 10
Indiana 38, FIU 28
Southern Miss 55, Jackson St. 7
Louisiana Tech 30, South Alabama 26
Vanderbilt 35, Middle Tennessee 7
N. Arizona 30, UTEP 10
North Texas 46, SMU 23
Arizona St. 49, UTSA 7
|Saturday’s Games
FAU 33, Air Force 27
Appalachian St. 45, Charlotte 9
Marshall 32, E. Kentucky 16
Baylor 37, UTSA 20
Louisiana-Monroe 21, Southern Miss 20
Middle Tennessee 61, UT Martin 37
Louisiana Tech 54, Southern 17
Coastal Carolina 47, UAB 24
FIU 28, Old Dominion 20
Maine 31, W. Kentucky 28
North Texas 58, Incarnate Word 16
UNLV 52, UTEP 24
|Sunday’s Games
Hawaii 43, Rice 29
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|48
|33
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|48
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|44
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|48
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|97
|104
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|137
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
UMass 63, Duquesne 15
Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10
|Friday, Aug. 31
Duke 34, Army 14
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Boston 55, UMass 21
Liberty 52, Old Dominion 10
Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17
BYU 28, Arizona 23
|Saturday’s Games
Army 38, Liberty 14
Notre Dame 24, Ball St. 16
Georgia Southern 34, UMass 13
Utah St. 60, New Mexico St. 13
California 21, BYU 18
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|39
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|7
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|32
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|78
|45
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|103
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|56
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|36
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66
|3
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|30
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|66
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|50
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|45
|104
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Ball St. 42, CCSU 6
|Friday, Aug. 31
Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42
E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Illinois 31, Kent St. 24
Ohio 38, Howard 32
Marshall 35, Miami (Ohio) 28
Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20
Iowa 33, N. Illinois 7
Buffalo 48, Delaware St. 10
Toledo 66, VMI 3
Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Oregon 58, Bowling Green 24
|Saturday’s Games
Michigan 49, W. Michigan 3
E. Michigan 20, Purdue 19
Kansas 31, Cent. Michigan 7
Notre Dame 24, Ball St. 16
Akron 41, Morgan St. 7
Buffalo 36, Temple 29
Kent St. 54, Howard 14
Maryland 45, Bowling Green 14
Utah 17, N. Illinois 6
Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 0
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|118
|27
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|33
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|76
|75
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|91
|51
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|88
|Colorado St.
|0
|1
|34
|43
|1
|2
|81
|115
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|43
|34
|3
|0
|145
|104
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|93
|34
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|82
|60
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|45
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|67
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|75
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Hawaii 43, Colorado St. 34
Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7
|Thursday, Aug. 30
UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38
|Friday, Aug. 31
Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31
Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10
Nevada 72, Portland St. 19
Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0
Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19
Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21
Boise St. 56, Troy 20
New Mexico 62, Incarnate Word 30
Fresno St. 79, Idaho 13
Hawaii 59, Navy 41
|Saturday’s Games
Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10
Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14
FAU 33, Air Force 27
Missouri 40, Wyoming 13
Minnesota 21, Fresno St. 14
Colorado St. 34, Arkansas 27
Utah St. 60, New Mexico St. 13
UNLV 52, UTEP 24
San Diego St. 28, Sacramento St. 14
Boise St. 62, UConn 7
Washington St. 31, San Jose St. 0
|Sunday’s Games
Hawaii 43, Rice 29
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|20
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|41
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|58
|16
|Southern Cal
|0
|1
|3
|17
|1
|1
|46
|38
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|73
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|75
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stanford
|1
|0
|17
|3
|2
|0
|48
|13
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|45
|35
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|120
|38
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|19
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|102
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|24
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Utah 41, Weber St. 10
|Friday, Aug. 31
Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10
Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31
Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19
Auburn 21, Washington 16
California 24, North Carolina 17
Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21
Cincinnati 26, UCLA 17
Oregon 58, Bowling Green 24
Arizona St. 49, UTSA 7
BYU 28, Arizona 23
|Saturday’s Games
Houston 45, Arizona 18
Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21
Oregon 62, Portland St. 14
Colorado 33, Nebraska 28
Washington 45, North Dakota 3
Utah 17, N. Illinois 6
Oregon St. 48, S. Utah 25
Stanford 17, Southern Cal 3
California 21, BYU 18
Arizona St. 16, Michigan St. 13
Washington St. 31, San Jose St. 0
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|21
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|25
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|64
|17
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|16
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|123
|68
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|82
|54
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|85
|35
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|41
|17
|2
|0
|86
|17
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|27
|16
|2
|0
|62
|36
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|91
|27
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|17
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|43
|Florida
|0
|1
|16
|27
|1
|1
|69
|33
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|17
|41
|1
|1
|66
|56
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27
South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15
Auburn 21, Washington 16
Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0
Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20
West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14
Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20
Missouri 51, UT Martin 14
Vanderbilt 35, Middle Tennessee 7
Mississippi St. 63, Stephen F. Austin 6
Florida 53, Charleston Southern 6
Alabama 51, Louisville 14
|Sunday, Sep. 2
LSU 33, Miami 17
|Saturday’s Games
Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10
Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10
Georgia 41, South Carolina 17
Alabama 57, Arkansas St. 7
Tennessee 59, ETSU 3
Mississippi 76, S. Illinois 41
Missouri 40, Wyoming 13
LSU 31, Southeastern Louisiana 0
Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26
Kentucky 27, Florida 16
Auburn 63, Alabama St. 9
Colorado St. 34, Arkansas 27
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|19
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|54
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|73
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|61
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|63
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|51
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|17
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|78
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|55
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|39
|85
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20
Louisiana-Monroe 34, Southeastern Louisiana 31
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7
South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15
Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38
Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6
Boise St. 56, Troy 20
Arkansas St. 48, SE Missouri 21
Louisiana Tech 30, South Alabama 26
Louisiana-Lafayette 49, Grambling St. 17
|Saturday’s Games
NC State 41, Georgia St. 7
Alabama 57, Arkansas St. 7
Georgia Southern 34, UMass 13
Appalachian St. 45, Charlotte 9
Louisiana-Monroe 21, Southern Miss 20
Texas St. 36, Texas Southern 20
Troy 59, Florida A&M 7
Coastal Carolina 47, UAB 24
Oklahoma St. 55, South Alabama 13
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|31
|26
|2
|0
|89
|39
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|24
|17
|1
|1
|34
|58
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|39
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|98
|59
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|10
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|89
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|68
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|52
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|35
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|26
|31
|1
|1
|56
|41
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|60
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|134
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|55
|82
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|17
|24
|0
|2
|20
|73
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
North Dakota 35, MVSU 7
Utah 41, Weber St. 10
Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23
UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38
|Friday, Aug. 31
Idaho St. 45, W. State Colorado 10
Nevada 72, Portland St. 19
|Saturday, Sep. 1
N. Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3
McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14
E. Washington 58, Cent. Washington 13
N. Arizona 30, UTEP 10
North Alabama 34, S. Utah 30
Montana 26, N. Iowa 23
Sacramento St. 55, St. Francis (IL) 7
Fresno St. 79, Idaho 13
|Saturday’s Games
Oregon 62, Portland St. 14
Montana 48, Drake 16
South Dakota 43, N. Colorado 28
Idaho 56, W. New Mexico 10
Washington 45, North Dakota 3
E. Washington 31, N. Arizona 26
South Dakota St. 45, Montana St. 14
Oregon St. 48, S. Utah 25
San Diego St. 28, Sacramento St. 14
Weber St. 24, Cal Poly 17
UC Davis 54, San Diego 21
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|34
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|62
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|34
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|79
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|53
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Campbell 49, Chowan 26
Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20
|Friday, Aug. 31
E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Gardner-Webb 52, Limestone 17
Florida 53, Charleston Southern 6
|Thursday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10
|Saturday’s Games
Campbell 13, Georgetown 8
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Hampton 28
NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 6
Austin Peay 24, Presbyterian 0
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|66
|45
|2
|0
|66
|45
|Maine
|1
|0
|35
|7
|2
|0
|66
|35
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|50
|26
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|41
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|24
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|49
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|59
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|61
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|69
|Delaware
|0
|1
|19
|21
|1
|1
|56
|21
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|26
|45
|0
|2
|33
|78
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|7
|35
|0
|2
|10
|45
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19
Maine 35, New Hampshire 7
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Villanova 19, Temple 17
NC State 24, James Madison 13
Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0
Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7
South Florida 34, Elon 14
William & Mary 14, Bucknell 7
Virginia 42, Richmond 13
Towson 36, Morgan St. 10
|Saturday’s Games
Wake Forest 51, Towson 20
Villanova 31, Lehigh 9
Rhode Island 45, Albany (NY) 26
Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17
Delaware 37, Lafayette 0
Colgate 10, New Hampshire 3
James Madison 17, Norfolk St. 0
Elon 45, Furman 7
Richmond 52, Fordham 7
Stony Brook 50, Bryant 21
Maine 31, W. Kentucky 28
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|50
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|66
___
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Hampton 38, Shaw 10
North Alabama 34, S. Utah 30
|Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Hampton 28
North Alabama 25, Alabama A&M 20
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|93
|46
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|82
|50
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|66
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|30
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|75
|54
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|93
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|92
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|77
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|129
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|75
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17
|Thursday, Aug. 30
UAB 52, Savannah St. 0
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Ohio 38, Howard 32
Florida A&M 41, Fort Valley State 7
Norfolk St. 34, Virginia St. 13
Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6
Buffalo 48, Delaware St. 10
Towson 36, Morgan St. 10
Tennessee St. 34, Bethune-Cookman 3
|Sunday, Sep. 2
Prairie View 40, NC Central 24
NC A&T 28, East Carolina 23
|Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (PA) 45, Delaware St. 14
Akron 41, Morgan St. 7
Kent St. 54, Howard 14
Bethune-Cookman 79, Virginia Lynchburg 16
UCF 38, SC State 0
NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 6
Miami 77, Savannah St. 0
James Madison 17, Norfolk St. 0
NC Central 51, St. Augustine’s 14
Troy 59, Florida A&M 7
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|10
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|3
|South Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|14
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|31
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|82
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|55
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|90
|86
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|26
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|60
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|75
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10
Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0
Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17
Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21
N. Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3
Kansas St. 27, South Dakota 24
Illinois St. 46, Saint Xavier 0
South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Montana 26, N. Iowa 23
|Thursday’s Games
Missouri St. 52, Lincoln University (MO) 24
|Saturday’s Games
South Dakota 43, N. Colorado 28
Mississippi 76, S. Illinois 41
West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17
Louisville 31, Indiana St. 7
South Dakota St. 45, Montana St. 14
Illinois St. 48, E. Illinois 10
Illinois 34, W. Illinois 14
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|20
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|84
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|81
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|42
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|68
|St. Francis (PA)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|35
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|85
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
UMass 63, Duquesne 15
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Wagner 40, Bowie State 23
Ball St. 42, CCSU 6
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Lehigh 21, St. Francis (PA) 19
Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28
Duquesne 45, Lock Haven 0
Bryant 41, New Haven 31
Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6
|Friday’s Games
CCSU 55, Lincoln University (PA) 0
|Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (PA) 45, Delaware St. 14
Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21
Robert Morris 22, Virginia St. 19
Sacred Heart 30, Bucknell 14
Syracuse 62, Wagner 10
Stony Brook 50, Bryant 21
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|3
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|45
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|55
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|20
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|69
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|103
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|75
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|83
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|51
|112
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17
|Thursday, Aug. 30
S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10
E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23
Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0
Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20
Missouri 51, UT Martin 14
Arkansas St. 48, SE Missouri 21
Tennessee St. 34, Bethune-Cookman 3
|Thursday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10
|Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21
Marshall 32, E. Kentucky 16
Middle Tennessee 61, UT Martin 37
Austin Peay 24, Presbyterian 0
Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas 26, Murray St. 13
Jacksonville St. 71, MVSU 0
Illinois St. 48, E. Illinois 10
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|1
|0
|24
|17
|2
|0
|34
|20
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|27
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|50
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|44
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|86
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|72
|Holy Cross
|0
|1
|17
|24
|0
|2
|31
|86
___
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Lehigh 21, St. Francis (PA) 19
Colgate 24, Holy Cross 17
Georgetown 39, Marist 14
Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6
Charlotte 34, Fordham 10
William & Mary 14, Bucknell 7
|Saturday’s Games
Campbell 13, Georgetown 8
Villanova 31, Lehigh 9
Boston 62, Holy Cross 14
Sacred Heart 30, Bucknell 14
Delaware 37, Lafayette 0
Colgate 10, New Hampshire 3
Richmond 52, Fordham 7
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|38
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|41
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|111
|41
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|68
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|59
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|68
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|63
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|48
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|39
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|23
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Jacksonville 63, St. Augustine’s 14
Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28
Georgetown 39, Marist 14
Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21
San Diego 38, W. New Mexico 9
Stetson 48, Point 7
Davidson 34, Brevard 13
William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21
SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21
Montana 48, Drake 16
Stetson 63, Waldorf 34
Butler 31, Taylor 17
Mercer 45, Jacksonville 3
Morehead St. 48, Mount St. Joseph 19
Davidson 49, Chowan 28
UC Davis 54, San Diego 21
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|2
|0
|87
|35
|2
|0
|87
|35
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|29
|28
|2
|0
|63
|38
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|26
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|66
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|69
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|92
|45
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|93
|VMI
|0
|1
|14
|59
|0
|2
|17
|125
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|49
|57
|0
|2
|49
|57
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10
Samford 66, Shorter 9
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Clemson 48, Furman 7
W. Carolina 33, Newberry 26
Wofford 28, The Citadel 21
Memphis 66, Mercer 14
Toledo 66, VMI 3
ETSU 28, Mars Hill 7
|Saturday’s Games
Tennessee 59, ETSU 3
Chattanooga 29, The Citadel 28
Wofford 59, VMI 14
Elon 45, Furman 7
Mercer 45, Jacksonville 3
Florida St. 36, Samford 26
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|McNeese St.
|1
|0
|51
|34
|2
|0
|68
|48
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|32
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|79
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|51
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|84
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|65
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|66
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|34
|51
|1
|1
|83
|58
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|63
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|120
|Southeastern Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|65
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Louisiana-Monroe 34, Southeastern Louisiana 31
Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7
|Saturday, Sep. 1
McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14
Tulsa 38, Cent. Arkansas 27
Lamar 70, Kentucky Christian 7
Houston Baptist 49, Southwest Baptist 7
Nicholls 26, Kansas 23
Mississippi St. 63, Stephen F. Austin 6
New Mexico 62, Incarnate Word 30
Baylor 55, Abilene Christian 27
|Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0
Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian 41, Angelo State 24
LSU 31, Southeastern Louisiana 0
Cent. Arkansas 26, Murray St. 13
Northwestern St. 34, Grambling St. 7
McNeese St. 51, Houston Baptist 34
Sam Houston St. 41, Prairie View 32
North Texas 58, Incarnate Word 16
Tulane 42, Nicholls 17
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|85
|34
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|52
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|100
|96
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|83
|Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|109
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|25
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|83
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|78
|41
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|55
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|106
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Rice 31, Prairie View 28
|Thursday, Aug. 30
North Dakota 35, MVSU 7
|Saturday, Sep. 1
TCU 55, Southern 7
Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0
Alabama St. 26, Tuskegee 20
Southern Miss 55, Jackson St. 7
Alabama A&M 37, Miles 0
Morehouse 34, Ark.-Pine Bluff 30
Louisiana-Lafayette 49, Grambling St. 17
Texas Southern 26, Texas-Permian Basin 16
|Sunday, Sep. 2
Prairie View 40, NC Central 24
|Saturday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff 55, Cumberland (TN) 0
North Alabama 25, Alabama A&M 20
Texas St. 36, Texas Southern 20
Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech 54, Southern 17
Northwestern St. 34, Grambling St. 7
Jacksonville St. 71, MVSU 0
Alcorn St. 78, Louisiana 0
Sam Houston St. 41, Prairie View 32
Auburn 63, Alabama St. 9
