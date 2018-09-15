NCAA Football

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1 0 56 17 2 0 94 17 South Florida 0 0 0 0 3 0 108 71 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 0 47 17 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 47 Temple 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 69 UConn 0 1 17 56 1 2 80 167 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 0 22 21 2 1 114 101 Houston 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 108 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 55 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 71 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 3 55 133 Memphis 0 1 21 22 2 1 146 58

___

Friday’s Games

Memphis 59, Georgia St. 22

Saturday’s Games

Temple 35, Maryland 14

UConn 56, Rhode Island 49

UCF at North Carolina, ccd., hurricane

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, ccd.

UAB 31, Tulane 24

Navy 51, Lehigh 21

Michigan 45, SMU 20

South Florida 25, Illinois 19

Texas Tech 63, Houston 49

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa at Temple, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 21

FAU at UCF, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Navy at SMU, Noon

Ohio at Cincinnati, Noon

Tulane at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

UConn at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

South Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 1 0 41 34 3 0 158 69 Syracuse 1 0 30 7 3 0 147 59 Clemson 0 0 0 0 3 0 114 40 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Louisville 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 58 Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 2 1 108 78 Florida St. 0 2 10 54 1 2 46 80 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 0 86 20 Pittsburgh 1 0 24 19 2 1 63 77 Duke 0 0 0 0 3 0 95 48 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 1 143 57 Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 64 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 65 Georgia Tech 0 1 19 24 1 2 98 73

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston College 41, Wake Forest 34

Saturday’s Games

Miami 49, Toledo 24

Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7

Syracuse 30, Florida St. 7

UCF at North Carolina, ccd., hurricane

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, ccd.

Pittsburgh 24, Georgia Tech 19

Duke 40, Baylor 27

West Virginia at NC State, ccd., hurricane

Virginia 45, Ohio 31

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Boston College at Purdue, Noon

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 12:20 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.

FIU at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

NC Central at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

UConn at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

NC State at Marshall, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 1 0 37 27 3 0 149 62 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 157 51 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 19 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 31 Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 1 119 87 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 72 Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 47 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 167 96 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 55 Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 0 2 30 50

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 37, Iowa St. 27

Kansas 55, Rutgers 14

Duke 40, Baylor 27

Oklahoma St. 44, Boise St. 21

West Virginia at NC State, ccd., hurricane

Kansas St. 41, UTSA 17

Texas Tech 63, Houston 49

Ohio St. vs. TCU at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Texas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Akron at Iowa St., Noon

Kansas at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Army at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.<

