NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston
|1
|0
|41
|34
|3
|0
|158
|69
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|30
|7
|3
|0
|147
|59
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|114
|40
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|20
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|34
|41
|2
|1
|108
|78
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|58
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|10
|54
|1
|2
|46
|80
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|3
|2
|0
|86
|20
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|24
|19
|2
|1
|63
|77
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|95
|48
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|143
|57
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|64
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|19
|24
|1
|2
|98
|73
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|65
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Duke 21, Northwestern 7
South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38
Wake Forest 51, Towson 20
NC State 41, Georgia St. 7
Boston 62, Holy Cross 14
Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17
Syracuse 62, Wagner 10
East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19
Miami 77, Savannah St. 0
Louisville 31, Indiana St. 7
Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26
Florida St. 36, Samford 26
Indiana 20, Virginia 16
Penn St. 51, Pittsburgh 6
|Thursday’s Games
Boston 41, Wake Forest 34
|Saturday’s Games
Syracuse 30, Florida St. 7
UCF at North Carolina, Noon
Miami 49, Toledo 24
Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7
East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh 24, Georgia Tech 19
Duke 40, Baylor 27
West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia 45, Ohio 31
W. Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|1
|0
|56
|17
|2
|0
|94
|17
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|110
|24
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|108
|71
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|47
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|81
|69
|UConn
|0
|1
|17
|56
|1
|2
|80
|167
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|1
|0
|22
|21
|2
|1
|114
|101
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|139
|108
|Memphis
|0
|1
|21
|22
|2
|1
|146
|58
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|71
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|84
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|55
|133
___
|Friday, Sep. 7
TCU 42, SMU 12
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Houston 45, Arizona 18
South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38
Buffalo 36, Temple 29
East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19
Navy 22, Memphis 21
UCF 38, SC State 0
Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 0
Texas 28, Tulsa 21
Tulane 42, Nicholls 17
Boise St. 62, UConn 7
|Friday’s Games
Memphis 59, Georgia St. 22
|Saturday’s Games
UConn 56, Rhode Island 49
UCF at North Carolina, Noon
Temple 35, Maryland 14
East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.
UAB 31, Tulane 24
South Florida 25, Illinois 19
Michigan 45, SMU 20
Navy 51, Lehigh 21
Texas Tech 63, Houston 49
Arkansas St. 29, Tulsa 20
Cincinnati 63, Alabama A&M 7
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|37
|27
|3
|0
|149
|62
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|157
|51
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|19
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|31
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|119
|87
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|47
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|72
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|167
|96
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|55
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|27
|37
|0
|2
|30
|50
___
|Friday, Sep. 7
TCU 42, SMU 12
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10
Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21
Kansas 31, Cent. Michigan 7
Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0
Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3
West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17
Baylor 37, UTSA 20
Oklahoma St. 55, South Alabama 13
Texas 28, Tulsa 21
|Saturday’s Games
Kansas 55, Rutgers 14
Oklahoma 37, Iowa St. 27
Duke 40, Baylor 27
West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. 44, Boise St. 21
Kansas St. 41, UTSA 17
Texas Tech 63, Houston 49
Southern Cal at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ohio St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|52
|3
|2
|0
|129
|34
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|96
|54
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|159
|54
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|78
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|111
|47
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|47
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|3
|52
|1
|2
|52
|114
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|27
|1
|1
|38
|48
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|84
|24
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|95
|27
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|63
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|100
|41
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|47
|57
|Purdue
|0
|1
|27
|31
|0
|2
|46
|51
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Duke 21, Northwestern 7
Michigan 49, W. Michigan 3
Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14
E. Michigan 20, Purdue 19
Colorado 33, Nebraska 28
Ohio St. 52, Rutgers 3
Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3
Maryland 45, Bowling Green 14
Minnesota 21, Fresno St. 14
Illinois 34, W. Illinois 14
Indiana 20, Virginia 16
Penn St. 51, Pittsburgh 6
Arizona St. 16, Michigan St. 13
|Saturday’s Games
Kansas 55, Rutgers 14
Troy 24, Nebraska 19
Indiana 38, Ball St. 10
Temple 35, Maryland 14
Penn St. 63, Kent St. 10
Minnesota 26, Miami (Ohio) 3
BYU 24, Wisconsin 21
South Florida 25, Illinois 19
Michigan 45, SMU 20
Missouri at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa 38, N. Iowa 14
Akron at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|28
|25
|2
|1
|71
|80
|FIU
|1
|0
|28
|20
|1
|1
|56
|58
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|67
|44
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|118
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|75
|121
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|65
|Old Dominion
|0
|2
|45
|56
|0
|3
|55
|108
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|56
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|43
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|107
|71
|Southern Miss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|75
|28
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|87
|116
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|106
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|127
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
FAU 33, Air Force 27
Appalachian St. 45, Charlotte 9
Marshall 32, E. Kentucky 16
Baylor 37, UTSA 20
Louisiana-Monroe 21, Southern Miss 20
Middle Tennessee 61, UT Martin 37
Louisiana Tech 54, Southern 17
Coastal Carolina 47, UAB 24
FIU 28, Old Dominion 20
Maine 31, W. Kentucky 28
North Texas 58, Incarnate Word 16
UNLV 52, UTEP 24
|Sunday, Sep. 9
Hawaii 43, Rice 29
|Thursday’s Games
Charlotte 28, Old Dominion 25
|Saturday’s Games
Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7
Tennessee 24, UTEP 0
UAB 31, Tulane 24
Southern Miss at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
North Texas 44, Arkansas 17
Kansas St. 41, UTSA 17
FAU 49, Bethune-Cookman 28
Marshall at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
UMass at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|70
|50
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|69
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|70
|65
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|48
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|97
|104
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|137
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Army 38, Liberty 14
Notre Dame 24, Ball St. 16
Georgia Southern 34, UMass 13
Utah St. 60, New Mexico St. 13
California 21, BYU 18
|Saturday’s Games
Army 28, Hawaii 21
Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 17
BYU 24, Wisconsin 21
Norfolk St. at Liberty, ppd.
UMass at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|35
|28
|3
|0
|119
|67
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|7
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|77
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|80
|138
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|88
|108
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|82
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|1
|0
|24
|16
|1
|2
|37
|66
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|28
|35
|2
|1
|99
|71
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|90
|52
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|68
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|113
|104
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|1
|16
|24
|0
|3
|43
|90
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Michigan 49, W. Michigan 3
E. Michigan 20, Purdue 19
Kansas 31, Cent. Michigan 7
Notre Dame 24, Ball St. 16
Akron 41, Morgan St. 7
Buffalo 36, Temple 29
Kent St. 54, Howard 14
Maryland 45, Bowling Green 14
Utah 17, N. Illinois 6
Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 0
|Saturday’s Games
Indiana 38, Ball St. 10
Miami 49, Toledo 24
Penn St. 63, Kent St. 10
Minnesota 26, Miami (Ohio) 3
N. Illinois 24, Cent. Michigan 16
Bowling Green 42, E. Kentucky 35
Virginia 45, Ohio 31
Buffalo 35, E. Michigan 28
W. Michigan 68, Delaware St. 0
Akron at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|139
|71
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|164
|63
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|78
|102
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|33
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|76
|75
|Colorado St.
|0
|1
|34
|43
|1
|3
|91
|163
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|43
|34
|3
|1
|166
|132
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|119
|95
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|93
|34
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|45
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|67
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|60
|110
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10
Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14
FAU 33, Air Force 27
Missouri 40, Wyoming 13
Minnesota 21, Fresno St. 14
Colorado St. 34, Arkansas 27
Utah St. 60, New Mexico St. 13
UNLV 52, UTEP 24
San Diego St. 28, Sacramento St. 14
Boise St. 62, UConn 7
Washington St. 31, San Jose St. 0
|Sunday, Sep. 9
Hawaii 43, Rice 29
|Thursday’s Games
Utah St. 73, Tennessee Tech 12
|Saturday’s Games
Army 28, Hawaii 21
Oklahoma St. 44, Boise St. 21
Florida 48, Colorado St. 10
Wyoming 17, Wofford 14
Oregon 35, San Jose St. 22
Nevada 37, Oregon St. 35
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Prairie View at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|123
|55
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|20
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|58
|16
|Southern Cal
|0
|1
|3
|17
|1
|1
|46
|38
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|73
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|75
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stanford
|1
|0
|17
|3
|3
|0
|78
|23
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|90
|58
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|155
|60
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|19
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|24
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|114
|139
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Houston 45, Arizona 18
Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21
Oregon 62, Portland St. 14
Colorado 33, Nebraska 28
Washington 45, North Dakota 3
Utah 17, N. Illinois 6
Oregon St. 48, S. Utah 25
Stanford 17, Southern Cal 3
California 21, BYU 18
Arizona St. 16, Michigan St. 13
Washington St. 31, San Jose St. 0
|Saturday’s Games
Stanford 30, UC Davis 10
Colorado 45, New Hampshire 14
Oregon 35, San Jose St. 22
California 45, Idaho St. 23
Nevada 37, Oregon St. 35
Southern Cal at Texas, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Washington St., 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Arizona, 11 p.m.
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|1
|0
|62
|7
|3
|0
|170
|28
|LSU
|1
|0
|22
|21
|3
|0
|86
|38
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|150
|26
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|133
|45
|Auburn
|0
|1
|21
|22
|2
|1
|105
|47
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|7
|62
|2
|1
|130
|130
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|99
|98
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|41
|17
|3
|0
|135
|24
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|27
|16
|3
|0
|110
|46
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|91
|27
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|43
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|39
|Florida
|0
|1
|16
|27
|2
|1
|117
|43
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|17
|41
|1
|1
|66
|56
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10
Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10
Georgia 41, South Carolina 17
Alabama 57, Arkansas St. 7
Tennessee 59, ETSU 3
Mississippi 76, S. Illinois 41
Missouri 40, Wyoming 13
LSU 31, Southeastern Louisiana 0
Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26
Kentucky 27, Florida 16
Auburn 63, Alabama St. 9
Colorado St. 34, Arkansas 27
|Saturday’s Games
Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7
Kentucky 48, Murray St. 10
Tennessee 24, UTEP 0
Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 17
LSU 22, Auburn 21
North Texas 44, Arkansas 17
Florida 48, Colorado St. 10
Alabama 62, Mississippi 7
Marshall at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M 48, Louisiana-Monroe 10
Mississippi St. 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 10
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|120
|94
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|57
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|82
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|54
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|53
|120
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|98
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|65
|99
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|73
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|55
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|39
|85
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
NC State 41, Georgia St. 7
Alabama 57, Arkansas St. 7
Georgia Southern 34, UMass 13
Appalachian St. 45, Charlotte 9
Louisiana-Monroe 21, Southern Miss 20
Texas St. 36, Texas Southern 20
Troy 59, Florida A&M 7
Coastal Carolina 47, UAB 24
Oklahoma St. 55, South Alabama 13
|Wednesday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 58, Campbell 21
|Friday’s Games
Memphis 59, Georgia St. 22
|Saturday’s Games
Troy 24, Nebraska 19
Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7
Southern Miss at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Texas St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. 29, Tulsa 20
Texas A&M 48, Louisiana-Monroe 10
Mississippi St. 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 10
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|31
|26
|2
|0
|89
|39
|Sacramento St.
|1
|0
|28
|25
|2
|1
|97
|60
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|24
|17
|1
|1
|34
|58
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|101
|70
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|87
|92
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|62
|75
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|89
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|89
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|55
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|96
|148
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|17
|24
|1
|2
|64
|88
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|26
|31
|1
|2
|64
|81
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|55
|82
|N. Colorado
|0
|1
|25
|28
|0
|3
|67
|88
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Oregon 62, Portland St. 14
Montana 48, Drake 16
South Dakota 43, N. Colorado 28
Idaho 56, W. New Mexico 10
Washington 45, North Dakota 3
E. Washington 31, N. Arizona 26
South Dakota St. 45, Montana St. 14
Oregon St. 48, S. Utah 25
San Diego St. 28, Sacramento St. 14
Weber St. 24, Cal Poly 17
UC Davis 54, San Diego 21
|Friday’s Games
Cal Poly 44, Brown 15
|Saturday’s Games
Stanford 30, UC Davis 10
Missouri St. 40, N. Arizona 8
Montana St. 47, Wagner 24
Sacramento St. 28, N. Colorado 25
W. Illinois 31, Montana 27
Portland St. 63, of Idaho 14
California 45, Idaho St. 23
North Dakota 24, Sam Houston St. 23
South Dakota at Weber St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Washington St., 8 p.m.
S. Utah at Arizona, 11 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|92
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|47
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|99
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|90
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|53
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
___
|Thursday, Sep. 6
Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Campbell 13, Georgetown 8
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Hampton 28
NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 6
Austin Peay 24, Presbyterian 0
|Wednesday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 58, Campbell 21
|Friday’s Games
W. Carolina 28, Gardner-Webb 10
|Saturday’s Games
Stetson at Presbyterian, Noon
Kennesaw St. 62, Alabama St. 13
Charleston Southern at The Citadel, ppd.
Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 20
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|66
|45
|2
|1
|115
|101
|Maine
|1
|0
|35
|7
|2
|0
|66
|35
|Towson
|1
|0
|45
|35
|2
|1
|101
|96
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|31
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|100
|76
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|65
|Delaware
|0
|1
|19
|21
|2
|1
|83
|31
|Villanova
|0
|1
|35
|45
|2
|1
|85
|71
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|41
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|69
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|26
|45
|1
|2
|63
|105
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|7
|35
|0
|3
|24
|90
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Wake Forest 51, Towson 20
Villanova 31, Lehigh 9
Rhode Island 45, Albany (NY) 26
Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17
Delaware 37, Lafayette 0
Colgate 10, New Hampshire 3
James Madison 17, Norfolk St. 0
Elon 45, Furman 7
Richmond 52, Fordham 7
Stony Brook 50, Bryant 21
Maine 31, W. Kentucky 28
|Thursday’s Games
Richmond 35, St. Francis (PA) 27
James Madison 73, Robert Morris 7
|Saturday’s Games
UConn 56, Rhode Island 49
Towson 45, Villanova 35
Delaware 27, Cornell 10
Colorado 45, New Hampshire 14
Elon at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Stony Brook 28, Fordham 6
Albany (NY) 30, Morgan St. 27
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|66
|88
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|66
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Hampton 28
North Alabama 25, Alabama A&M 20
|Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 38, North Alabama 7
Tennessee St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|24
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36
|14
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|17
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|50
|7
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|44
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|27
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|31
___
|Friday’s Games
Cal Poly 44, Brown 15
|Saturday’s Games
Harvard 36, San Diego 14
Holy Cross 31, Yale 28
Dartmouth 41, Georgetown 0
Penn 34, Bucknell 17
Delaware 27, Cornell 10
Columbia 41, CCSU 24
Princeton 50, Butler 7
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|93
|46
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|30
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|75
|54
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|110
|99
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|64
|84
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|92
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|129
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|75
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|161
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|107
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
St. Francis (PA) 45, Delaware St. 14
Akron 41, Morgan St. 7
Kent St. 54, Howard 14
Bethune-Cookman 79, Virginia Lynchburg 16
UCF 38, SC State 0
NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 6
Miami 77, Savannah St. 0
James Madison 17, Norfolk St. 0
NC Central 51, St. Augustine’s 14
Troy 59, Florida A&M 7
|Saturday’s Games
Savannah St. at Howard, ppd.
Jackson St. 18, Florida A&M 16
FAU 49, Bethune-Cookman 28
Norfolk St. at Liberty, ppd.
NC Central at SC State, ppd.
Albany (NY) 30, Morgan St. 27
W. Michigan 68, Delaware St. 0
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|10
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|10
|South Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|135
|20
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|111
|72
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|90
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|55
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|90
|86
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|87
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|80
|82
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|64
___
|Thursday, Sep. 6
Missouri St. 52, Lincoln University (MO) 24
|Saturday, Sep. 8
South Dakota 43, N. Colorado 28
Mississippi 76, S. Illinois 41
West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17
Louisville 31, Indiana St. 7
South Dakota St. 45, Montana St. 14
Illinois St. 48, E. Illinois 10
Illinois 34, W. Illinois 14
|Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. 42, Valparaiso 7
Missouri St. 40, N. Arizona 8
N. Dakota St. 38, North Alabama 7
W. Illinois 31, Montana 27
South Dakota St. 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 6
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. 55, E. Illinois 41
Iowa 38, N. Iowa 14
South Dakota at Weber St., 8 p.m.
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|114
|110
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|20
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|108
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|85
|83
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|57
|141
|St. Francis (PA)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|70
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|74
|132
___
|Friday, Sep. 7
CCSU 55, Lincoln University (PA) 0
|Saturday, Sep. 8
St. Francis (PA) 45, Delaware St. 14
Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21
Robert Morris 22, Virginia St. 19
Sacred Heart 30, Bucknell 14
Syracuse 62, Wagner 10
Stony Brook 50, Bryant 21
|Thursday’s Games
Richmond 35, St. Francis (PA) 27
James Madison 73, Robert Morris 7
|Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 31, Dayton 26
Montana St. 47, Wagner 24
Columbia 41, CCSU 24
Bryant 37, Marist 27
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|102
|85
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|3
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|20
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|69
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|100
|97
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|71
|158
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|123
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|156
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|75
|146
___
|Thursday, Sep. 6
Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10
|Saturday, Sep. 8
SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21
Marshall 32, E. Kentucky 16
Middle Tennessee 61, UT Martin 37
Austin Peay 24, Presbyterian 0
Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas 26, Murray St. 13
Jacksonville St. 71, MVSU 0
Illinois St. 48, E. Illinois 10
|Thursday’s Games
Utah St. 73, Tennessee Tech 12
|Saturday’s Games
Kentucky 48, Murray St. 10
Bowling Green 42, E. Kentucky 35
Chattanooga 34, UT Martin 24
Tennessee St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Austin Peay 78, Morehead St. 40
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. 55, E. Illinois 41
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|1
|0
|24
|17
|2
|0
|34
|20
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|47
|68
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|51
|101
|Holy Cross
|0
|1
|17
|24
|1
|2
|62
|114
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|78
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|114
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|96
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Campbell 13, Georgetown 8
Villanova 31, Lehigh 9
Boston 62, Holy Cross 14
Sacred Heart 30, Bucknell 14
Delaware 37, Lafayette 0
Colgate 10, New Hampshire 3
Richmond 52, Fordham 7
|Saturday’s Games
Colgate at Furman, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross 31, Yale 28
Dartmouth 41, Georgetown 0
Penn 34, Bucknell 17
Navy 51, Lehigh 21
Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 20
Stony Brook 28, Fordham 6
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|174
|102
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|111
|41
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|61
|88
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|60
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|59
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|96
|99
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|111
|146
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|73
|99
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|76
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|65
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21
SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21
Montana 48, Drake 16
Stetson 63, Waldorf 34
Butler 31, Taylor 17
Mercer 45, Jacksonville 3
Morehead St. 48, Mount St. Joseph 19
Davidson 49, Chowan 28
UC Davis 54, San Diego 21
|Thursday’s Games
Davidson 91, Guilford 61
|Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 31, Dayton 26
Stetson at Presbyterian, Noon
Harvard 36, San Diego 14
Walsh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Drake 52, Missouri-Science & Technology 12
Youngstown St. 42, Valparaiso 7
Bryant 37, Marist 27
Austin Peay 78, Morehead St. 40
Princeton 50, Butler 7
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|2
|0
|87
|35
|2
|1
|101
|52
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|29
|28
|3
|0
|97
|62
|ETSU
|1
|0
|27
|24
|2
|1
|58
|90
|Mercer
|1
|0
|30
|24
|2
|1
|89
|93
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|61
|36
|Samford
|0
|1
|24
|30
|1
|2
|116
|75
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|93
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|49
|57
|0
|2
|49
|57
|VMI
|0
|2
|38
|86
|0
|3
|41
|152
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Tennessee 59, ETSU 3
Chattanooga 29, The Citadel 28
Wofford 59, VMI 14
Elon 45, Furman 7
Mercer 45, Jacksonville 3
Florida St. 36, Samford 26
|Friday’s Games
ETSU 27, VMI 24
W. Carolina 28, Gardner-Webb 10
|Saturday’s Games
Colgate at Furman, 1 p.m.
Mercer 30, Samford 24
Wyoming 17, Wofford 14
Chattanooga 34, UT Martin 24
Charleston Southern at The Citadel, ppd.
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|McNeese St.
|1
|0
|51
|34
|2
|0
|68
|48
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|38
|13
|2
|1
|106
|92
|Incarnate Word
|1
|0
|31
|7
|1
|2
|77
|127
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|51
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|84
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|65
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|66
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|56
|Houston Baptist
|0
|2
|47
|89
|1
|2
|96
|96
|Southeastern Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|65
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|7
|31
|0
|2
|13
|94
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0
Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian 41, Angelo State 24
LSU 31, Southeastern Louisiana 0
Cent. Arkansas 26, Murray St. 13
Northwestern St. 34, Grambling St. 7
McNeese St. 51, Houston Baptist 34
Sam Houston St. 41, Prairie View 32
North Texas 58, Incarnate Word 16
Tulane 42, Nicholls 17
|Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian 38, Houston Baptist 13
Nicholls at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.
North Dakota 24, Sam Houston St. 23
Incarnate Word 31, Stephen F. Austin 7
Cent. Arkansas at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|124
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|100
|96
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|15
|27
|1
|2
|61
|79
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|83
|Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|109
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|27
|15
|2
|1
|105
|56
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|71
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|64
|88
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|145
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|106
___
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Ark.-Pine Bluff 55, Cumberland (TN) 0
North Alabama 25, Alabama A&M 20
Texas St. 36, Texas Southern 20
Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech 54, Southern 17
Northwestern St. 34, Grambling St. 7
Jacksonville St. 71, MVSU 0
Alcorn St. 78, Louisiana 0
Sam Houston St. 41, Prairie View 32
Auburn 63, Alabama St. 9
|Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. 18, Florida A&M 16
Kennesaw St. 62, Alabama St. 13
Alcorn St. 27, Texas Southern 15
South Dakota St. 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 6
Cincinnati 63, Alabama A&M 7
Langston at Southern, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.