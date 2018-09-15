NCAA Football

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston 1 0 41 34 3 0 158 69 Syracuse 1 0 30 7 3 0 147 59 Clemson 0 0 0 0 3 0 114 40 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 2 1 108 78 Louisville 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 58 Florida St. 0 2 10 54 1 2 46 80 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 0 86 20 Pittsburgh 1 0 24 19 2 1 63 77 Duke 0 0 0 0 3 0 95 48 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 1 143 57 Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 64 Georgia Tech 0 1 19 24 1 2 98 73 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 65

Saturday, Sep. 8

Duke 21, Northwestern 7

South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38

Wake Forest 51, Towson 20

NC State 41, Georgia St. 7

Boston 62, Holy Cross 14

Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17

Syracuse 62, Wagner 10

East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19

Miami 77, Savannah St. 0

Louisville 31, Indiana St. 7

Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26

Florida St. 36, Samford 26

Indiana 20, Virginia 16

Penn St. 51, Pittsburgh 6

Thursday’s Games

Boston 41, Wake Forest 34

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 30, Florida St. 7

UCF at North Carolina, Noon

Miami 49, Toledo 24

Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh 24, Georgia Tech 19

Duke 40, Baylor 27

West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia 45, Ohio 31

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1 0 56 17 2 0 94 17 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 3 0 110 24 South Florida 0 0 0 0 3 0 108 71 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 47 Temple 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 69 UConn 0 1 17 56 1 2 80 167 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 0 22 21 2 1 114 101 Houston 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 108 Memphis 0 1 21 22 2 1 146 58 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 71 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 2 79 84 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 3 55 133

Friday, Sep. 7

TCU 42, SMU 12

Saturday, Sep. 8

Houston 45, Arizona 18

South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38

Buffalo 36, Temple 29

East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19

Navy 22, Memphis 21

UCF 38, SC State 0

Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 0

Texas 28, Tulsa 21

Tulane 42, Nicholls 17

Boise St. 62, UConn 7

Friday’s Games

Memphis 59, Georgia St. 22

Saturday’s Games

UConn 56, Rhode Island 49

UCF at North Carolina, Noon

Temple 35, Maryland 14

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.

UAB 31, Tulane 24

South Florida 25, Illinois 19

Michigan 45, SMU 20

Navy 51, Lehigh 21

Texas Tech 63, Houston 49

Arkansas St. 29, Tulsa 20

Cincinnati 63, Alabama A&M 7

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 1 0 37 27 3 0 149 62 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 157 51 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 19 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 31 Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 1 119 87 Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 47 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 72 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 167 96 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 55 Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 0 2 30 50

Friday, Sep. 7

TCU 42, SMU 12

Saturday, Sep. 8

Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10

Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21

Kansas 31, Cent. Michigan 7

Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0

Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3

West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17

Baylor 37, UTSA 20

Oklahoma St. 55, South Alabama 13

Texas 28, Tulsa 21

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 55, Rutgers 14

Oklahoma 37, Iowa St. 27

Duke 40, Baylor 27

West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. 44, Boise St. 21

Kansas St. 41, UTSA 17

Texas Tech 63, Houston 49

Southern Cal at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ohio St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 1 0 52 3 2 0 129 34 Indiana 0 0 0 0 3 0 96 54 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 159 54 Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 78 Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 47 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 47 Rutgers 0 1 3 52 1 2 52 114 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 1 0 31 27 1 1 38 48 Iowa 0 0 0 0 3 0 84 24 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 3 0 95 27 Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 63 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 1 100 41 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 2 47 57 Purdue 0 1 27 31 0 2 46 51

Saturday, Sep. 8

Duke 21, Northwestern 7

Michigan 49, W. Michigan 3

Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14

E. Michigan 20, Purdue 19

Colorado 33, Nebraska 28

Ohio St. 52, Rutgers 3

Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3

Maryland 45, Bowling Green 14

Minnesota 21, Fresno St. 14

Illinois 34, W. Illinois 14

Indiana 20, Virginia 16

Penn St. 51, Pittsburgh 6

Arizona St. 16, Michigan St. 13

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 55, Rutgers 14

Troy 24, Nebraska 19

Indiana 38, Ball St. 10

Temple 35, Maryland 14

Penn St. 63, Kent St. 10

Minnesota 26, Miami (Ohio) 3

BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

South Florida 25, Illinois 19

Michigan 45, SMU 20

Missouri at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa 38, N. Iowa 14

Akron at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 1 0 28 25 2 1 71 80 FIU 1 0 28 20 1 1 56 58 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 67 44 FAU 0 0 0 0 2 1 96 118 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 2 75 121 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 65 Old Dominion 0 2 45 56 0 3 55 108 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 0 0 0 0 3 0 148 56 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 43 UAB 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 71 Southern Miss 0 0 0 0 1 1 75 28 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 2 87 116 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 3 34 106 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 127

Saturday, Sep. 8

FAU 33, Air Force 27

Appalachian St. 45, Charlotte 9

Marshall 32, E. Kentucky 16

Baylor 37, UTSA 20

Louisiana-Monroe 21, Southern Miss 20

Middle Tennessee 61, UT Martin 37

Louisiana Tech 54, Southern 17

Coastal Carolina 47, UAB 24

FIU 28, Old Dominion 20

Maine 31, W. Kentucky 28

North Texas 58, Incarnate Word 16

UNLV 52, UTEP 24

Sunday, Sep. 9

Hawaii 43, Rice 29

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 28, Old Dominion 25

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7

Tennessee 24, UTEP 0

UAB 31, Tulane 24

Southern Miss at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

North Texas 44, Arkansas 17

Kansas St. 41, UTSA 17

FAU 49, Bethune-Cookman 28

Marshall at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

UMass at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 3 0 70 50 Army 0 0 0 0 2 1 80 69 BYU 0 0 0 0 2 1 70 65 Liberty 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 48 UMass 0 0 0 0 1 2 97 104 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 30 137

Saturday, Sep. 8

Army 38, Liberty 14

Notre Dame 24, Ball St. 16

Georgia Southern 34, UMass 13

Utah St. 60, New Mexico St. 13

California 21, BYU 18

Saturday’s Games

Army 28, Hawaii 21

Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 17

BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

Norfolk St. at Liberty, ppd.

UMass at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 35 28 3 0 119 67 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 77 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 2 80 138 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 88 108 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 3 31 82 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 1 0 24 16 1 2 37 66 E. Michigan 0 1 28 35 2 1 99 71 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 1 90 52 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 68 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 113 104 Cent. Michigan 0 1 16 24 0 3 43 90

Saturday, Sep. 8

Michigan 49, W. Michigan 3

E. Michigan 20, Purdue 19

Kansas 31, Cent. Michigan 7

Notre Dame 24, Ball St. 16

Akron 41, Morgan St. 7

Buffalo 36, Temple 29

Kent St. 54, Howard 14

Maryland 45, Bowling Green 14

Utah 17, N. Illinois 6

Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 0

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 38, Ball St. 10

Miami 49, Toledo 24

Penn St. 63, Kent St. 10

Minnesota 26, Miami (Ohio) 3

N. Illinois 24, Cent. Michigan 16

Bowling Green 42, E. Kentucky 35

Virginia 45, Ohio 31

Buffalo 35, E. Michigan 28

W. Michigan 68, Delaware St. 0

Akron at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 71 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 164 63 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 2 78 102 Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 33 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 1 76 75 Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 1 3 91 163 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hawaii 1 0 43 34 3 1 166 132 Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 1 119 95 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 93 34 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 45 UNLV 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 67 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 60 110

Saturday, Sep. 8

Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10

Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14

FAU 33, Air Force 27

Missouri 40, Wyoming 13

Minnesota 21, Fresno St. 14

Colorado St. 34, Arkansas 27

Utah St. 60, New Mexico St. 13

UNLV 52, UTEP 24

San Diego St. 28, Sacramento St. 14

Boise St. 62, UConn 7

Washington St. 31, San Jose St. 0

Sunday, Sep. 9

Hawaii 43, Rice 29

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. 73, Tennessee Tech 12

Saturday’s Games

Army 28, Hawaii 21

Oklahoma St. 44, Boise St. 21

Florida 48, Colorado St. 10

Wyoming 17, Wofford 14

Oregon 35, San Jose St. 22

Nevada 37, Oregon St. 35

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Prairie View at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colorado 0 0 0 0 3 0 123 55 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Utah 0 0 0 0 2 0 58 16 Southern Cal 0 1 3 17 1 1 46 38 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 73 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 75 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stanford 1 0 17 3 3 0 78 23 California 0 0 0 0 3 0 90 58 Oregon 0 0 0 0 3 0 155 60 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 19 Washington 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 24 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 114 139

Saturday, Sep. 8

Houston 45, Arizona 18

Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21

Oregon 62, Portland St. 14

Colorado 33, Nebraska 28

Washington 45, North Dakota 3

Utah 17, N. Illinois 6

Oregon St. 48, S. Utah 25

Stanford 17, Southern Cal 3

California 21, BYU 18

Arizona St. 16, Michigan St. 13

Washington St. 31, San Jose St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Stanford 30, UC Davis 10

Colorado 45, New Hampshire 14

Oregon 35, San Jose St. 22

California 45, Idaho St. 23

Nevada 37, Oregon St. 35

Southern Cal at Texas, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington St., 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Arizona, 11 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 1 0 62 7 3 0 170 28 LSU 1 0 22 21 3 0 86 38 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 150 26 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 2 1 133 45 Auburn 0 1 21 22 2 1 105 47 Mississippi 0 1 7 62 2 1 130 130 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 2 99 98 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 41 17 3 0 135 24 Kentucky 1 0 27 16 3 0 110 46 Missouri 0 0 0 0 2 0 91 27 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 43 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 39 Florida 0 1 16 27 2 1 117 43 South Carolina 0 1 17 41 1 1 66 56

Saturday, Sep. 8

Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10

Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10

Georgia 41, South Carolina 17

Alabama 57, Arkansas St. 7

Tennessee 59, ETSU 3

Mississippi 76, S. Illinois 41

Missouri 40, Wyoming 13

LSU 31, Southeastern Louisiana 0

Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26

Kentucky 27, Florida 16

Auburn 63, Alabama St. 9

Colorado St. 34, Arkansas 27

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7

Kentucky 48, Murray St. 10

Tennessee 24, UTEP 0

Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 17

LSU 22, Auburn 21

North Texas 44, Arkansas 17

Florida 48, Colorado St. 10

Alabama 62, Mississippi 7

Marshall at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M 48, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Mississippi St. 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 10

SUN BELT CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 1 120 94 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 57 Troy 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 82 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 54 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 53 120 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 98 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 65 99 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 73 Texas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 55 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 39 85

Saturday, Sep. 8

NC State 41, Georgia St. 7

Alabama 57, Arkansas St. 7

Georgia Southern 34, UMass 13

Appalachian St. 45, Charlotte 9

Louisiana-Monroe 21, Southern Miss 20

Texas St. 36, Texas Southern 20

Troy 59, Florida A&M 7

Coastal Carolina 47, UAB 24

Oklahoma St. 55, South Alabama 13

Wednesday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 58, Campbell 21

Friday’s Games

Memphis 59, Georgia St. 22

Saturday’s Games

Troy 24, Nebraska 19

Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7

Southern Miss at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. 29, Tulsa 20

Texas A&M 48, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Mississippi St. 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 10

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 1 0 31 26 2 0 89 39 Sacramento St. 1 0 28 25 2 1 97 60 Weber St. 1 0 24 17 1 1 34 58 Montana 0 0 0 0 2 1 101 70 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 87 92 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 62 75 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 89 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 89 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 55 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 96 148 Cal Poly 0 1 17 24 1 2 64 88 N. Arizona 0 1 26 31 1 2 64 81 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 2 55 82 N. Colorado 0 1 25 28 0 3 67 88

Saturday, Sep. 8

Oregon 62, Portland St. 14

Montana 48, Drake 16

South Dakota 43, N. Colorado 28

Idaho 56, W. New Mexico 10

Washington 45, North Dakota 3

E. Washington 31, N. Arizona 26

South Dakota St. 45, Montana St. 14

Oregon St. 48, S. Utah 25

San Diego St. 28, Sacramento St. 14

Weber St. 24, Cal Poly 17

UC Davis 54, San Diego 21

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly 44, Brown 15

Saturday’s Games

Stanford 30, UC Davis 10

Missouri St. 40, N. Arizona 8

Montana St. 47, Wagner 24

Sacramento St. 28, N. Colorado 25

W. Illinois 31, Montana 27

Portland St. 63, of Idaho 14

California 45, Idaho St. 23

North Dakota 24, Sam Houston St. 23

South Dakota at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington St., 8 p.m.

S. Utah at Arizona, 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 92 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 47 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 99 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 90 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 53 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 24

Thursday, Sep. 6

Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday, Sep. 8

Campbell 13, Georgetown 8

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Hampton 28

NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 6

Austin Peay 24, Presbyterian 0

Wednesday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 58, Campbell 21

Friday’s Games

W. Carolina 28, Gardner-Webb 10

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Presbyterian, Noon

Kennesaw St. 62, Alabama St. 13

Charleston Southern at The Citadel, ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 20

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 2 0 66 45 2 1 115 101 Maine 1 0 35 7 2 0 66 35 Towson 1 0 45 35 2 1 101 96 James Madison 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 31 Richmond 0 0 0 0 2 1 100 76 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 65 Delaware 0 1 19 21 2 1 83 31 Villanova 0 1 35 45 2 1 85 71 Elon 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 41 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 69 Albany (NY) 0 1 26 45 1 2 63 105 New Hampshire 0 1 7 35 0 3 24 90

Saturday, Sep. 8

Wake Forest 51, Towson 20

Villanova 31, Lehigh 9

Rhode Island 45, Albany (NY) 26

Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17

Delaware 37, Lafayette 0

Colgate 10, New Hampshire 3

James Madison 17, Norfolk St. 0

Elon 45, Furman 7

Richmond 52, Fordham 7

Stony Brook 50, Bryant 21

Maine 31, W. Kentucky 28

Thursday’s Games

Richmond 35, St. Francis (PA) 27

James Madison 73, Robert Morris 7

Saturday’s Games

UConn 56, Rhode Island 49

Towson 45, Villanova 35

Delaware 27, Cornell 10

Colorado 45, New Hampshire 14

Elon at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook 28, Fordham 6

Albany (NY) 30, Morgan St. 27

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 66 88 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 66

Saturday, Sep. 8

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Hampton 28

North Alabama 25, Alabama A&M 20

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 38, North Alabama 7

Tennessee St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 24 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 1 0 36 14 Penn 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 17 Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 0 50 7 Brown 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 44 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 27 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 31

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly 44, Brown 15

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 36, San Diego 14

Holy Cross 31, Yale 28

Dartmouth 41, Georgetown 0

Penn 34, Bucknell 17

Delaware 27, Cornell 10

Columbia 41, CCSU 24

Princeton 50, Butler 7

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 0 0 0 0 3 0 93 46 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 30 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 1 75 54 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 1 2 110 99 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 1 2 64 84 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 2 46 92 Savannah St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 129 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 75 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 24 161 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 107

Saturday, Sep. 8

St. Francis (PA) 45, Delaware St. 14

Akron 41, Morgan St. 7

Kent St. 54, Howard 14

Bethune-Cookman 79, Virginia Lynchburg 16

UCF 38, SC State 0

NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 6

Miami 77, Savannah St. 0

James Madison 17, Norfolk St. 0

NC Central 51, St. Augustine’s 14

Troy 59, Florida A&M 7

Saturday’s Games

Savannah St. at Howard, ppd.

Jackson St. 18, Florida A&M 16

FAU 49, Bethune-Cookman 28

Norfolk St. at Liberty, ppd.

NC Central at SC State, ppd.

Albany (NY) 30, Morgan St. 27

W. Michigan 68, Delaware St. 0

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 10 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 87 10 South Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 135 20 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 72 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 90 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 67 55 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 90 86 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 87 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 80 82 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 2 37 64

Thursday, Sep. 6

Missouri St. 52, Lincoln University (MO) 24

Saturday, Sep. 8

South Dakota 43, N. Colorado 28

Mississippi 76, S. Illinois 41

West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17

Louisville 31, Indiana St. 7

South Dakota St. 45, Montana St. 14

Illinois St. 48, E. Illinois 10

Illinois 34, W. Illinois 14

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 42, Valparaiso 7

Missouri St. 40, N. Arizona 8

N. Dakota St. 38, North Alabama 7

W. Illinois 31, Montana 27

South Dakota St. 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 6

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. 55, E. Illinois 41

Iowa 38, N. Iowa 14

South Dakota at Weber St., 8 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 0 0 0 0 3 1 114 110 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 1 99 108 CCSU 0 0 0 0 1 2 85 83 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 2 57 141 St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 70 Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 2 74 132

Friday, Sep. 7

CCSU 55, Lincoln University (PA) 0

Saturday, Sep. 8

St. Francis (PA) 45, Delaware St. 14

Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21

Robert Morris 22, Virginia St. 19

Sacred Heart 30, Bucknell 14

Syracuse 62, Wagner 10

Stony Brook 50, Bryant 21

Thursday’s Games

Richmond 35, St. Francis (PA) 27

James Madison 73, Robert Morris 7

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 31, Dayton 26

Montana St. 47, Wagner 24

Columbia 41, CCSU 24

Bryant 37, Marist 27

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 2 1 102 85 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 3 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 88 20 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 69 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 2 100 97 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 3 71 158 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 33 123 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 3 32 156 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 3 75 146

Thursday, Sep. 6

Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday, Sep. 8

SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21

Marshall 32, E. Kentucky 16

Middle Tennessee 61, UT Martin 37

Austin Peay 24, Presbyterian 0

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas 26, Murray St. 13

Jacksonville St. 71, MVSU 0

Illinois St. 48, E. Illinois 10

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. 73, Tennessee Tech 12

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 48, Murray St. 10

Bowling Green 42, E. Kentucky 35

Chattanooga 34, UT Martin 24

Tennessee St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay 78, Morehead St. 40

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. 55, E. Illinois 41

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 1 0 24 17 2 0 34 20 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 2 47 68 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 2 51 101 Holy Cross 0 1 17 24 1 2 62 114 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 3 38 78 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 3 23 114 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 3 26 96

Saturday, Sep. 8

Campbell 13, Georgetown 8

Villanova 31, Lehigh 9

Boston 62, Holy Cross 14

Sacred Heart 30, Bucknell 14

Delaware 37, Lafayette 0

Colgate 10, New Hampshire 3

Richmond 52, Fordham 7

Saturday’s Games

Colgate at Furman, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross 31, Yale 28

Dartmouth 41, Georgetown 0

Penn 34, Bucknell 17

Navy 51, Lehigh 21

Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 20

Stony Brook 28, Fordham 6

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 0 0 0 0 3 0 174 102 Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 0 111 41 Butler 0 0 0 0 2 1 61 88 Drake 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 60 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 59 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 2 96 99 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 111 146 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 99 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 76 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 65

Saturday, Sep. 8

Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21

SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21

Montana 48, Drake 16

Stetson 63, Waldorf 34

Butler 31, Taylor 17

Mercer 45, Jacksonville 3

Morehead St. 48, Mount St. Joseph 19

Davidson 49, Chowan 28

UC Davis 54, San Diego 21

Thursday’s Games

Davidson 91, Guilford 61

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 31, Dayton 26

Stetson at Presbyterian, Noon

Harvard 36, San Diego 14

Walsh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Drake 52, Missouri-Science & Technology 12

Youngstown St. 42, Valparaiso 7

Bryant 37, Marist 27

Austin Peay 78, Morehead St. 40

Princeton 50, Butler 7

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 2 0 87 35 2 1 101 52 Chattanooga 1 0 29 28 3 0 97 62 ETSU 1 0 27 24 2 1 58 90 Mercer 1 0 30 24 2 1 89 93 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 61 36 Samford 0 1 24 30 1 2 116 75 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 93 The Citadel 0 2 49 57 0 2 49 57 VMI 0 2 38 86 0 3 41 152

Saturday, Sep. 8

Tennessee 59, ETSU 3

Chattanooga 29, The Citadel 28

Wofford 59, VMI 14

Elon 45, Furman 7

Mercer 45, Jacksonville 3

Florida St. 36, Samford 26

Friday’s Games

ETSU 27, VMI 24

W. Carolina 28, Gardner-Webb 10

Saturday’s Games

Colgate at Furman, 1 p.m.

Mercer 30, Samford 24

Wyoming 17, Wofford 14

Chattanooga 34, UT Martin 24

Charleston Southern at The Citadel, ppd.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA McNeese St. 1 0 51 34 2 0 68 48 Abilene Christian 1 0 38 13 2 1 106 92 Incarnate Word 1 0 31 7 1 2 77 127 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 51 Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 84 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 65 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 66 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 56 Houston Baptist 0 2 47 89 1 2 96 96 Southeastern Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 65 Stephen F. Austin 0 1 7 31 0 2 13 94

Saturday, Sep. 8

Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian 41, Angelo State 24

LSU 31, Southeastern Louisiana 0

Cent. Arkansas 26, Murray St. 13

Northwestern St. 34, Grambling St. 7

McNeese St. 51, Houston Baptist 34

Sam Houston St. 41, Prairie View 32

North Texas 58, Incarnate Word 16

Tulane 42, Nicholls 17

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 38, Houston Baptist 13

Nicholls at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.

North Dakota 24, Sam Houston St. 23

Incarnate Word 31, Stephen F. Austin 7

Cent. Arkansas at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 124 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 1 2 100 96 Texas Southern 0 1 15 27 1 2 61 79 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 83 Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 109 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 1 0 27 15 2 1 105 56 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 25 71 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 2 64 88 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 145 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 106

Saturday, Sep. 8

Ark.-Pine Bluff 55, Cumberland (TN) 0

North Alabama 25, Alabama A&M 20

Texas St. 36, Texas Southern 20

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech 54, Southern 17

Northwestern St. 34, Grambling St. 7

Jacksonville St. 71, MVSU 0

Alcorn St. 78, Louisiana 0

Sam Houston St. 41, Prairie View 32

Auburn 63, Alabama St. 9

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. 18, Florida A&M 16

Kennesaw St. 62, Alabama St. 13

Alcorn St. 27, Texas Southern 15

South Dakota St. 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 6

Cincinnati 63, Alabama A&M 7

Langston at Southern, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at UNLV, 10 p.m.

