NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|1
|0
|56
|17
|2
|0
|94
|17
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|110
|24
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|108
|71
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|47
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|81
|69
|UConn
|0
|1
|17
|56
|1
|2
|80
|167
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|1
|0
|22
|21
|2
|1
|114
|101
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|139
|108
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|71
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|84
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|55
|133
|Memphis
|0
|1
|21
|22
|2
|1
|146
|58
___
Memphis 59, Georgia St. 22
Temple 35, Maryland 14
UConn 56, Rhode Island 49
UCF at North Carolina, ccd., hurricane
East Carolina at Virginia Tech, ccd.
UAB 31, Tulane 24
Navy 51, Lehigh 21
Michigan 45, SMU 20
South Florida 25, Illinois 19
Texas Tech 63, Houston 49
Arkansas St. 29, Tulsa 20
Cincinnati 63, Alabama A&M 7
Tulsa at Temple, 7:30 p.m.
FAU at UCF, 7 p.m.
Navy at SMU, Noon
Ohio at Cincinnati, Noon
Tulane at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
UConn at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
South Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|1
|0
|41
|34
|3
|0
|158
|69
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|30
|7
|3
|0
|147
|59
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|114
|40
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|20
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|65
|75
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|34
|41
|2
|1
|108
|78
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|10
|54
|1
|2
|46
|80
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|3
|2
|0
|86
|20
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|24
|19
|2
|1
|63
|77
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|95
|48
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|143
|57
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|64
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|65
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|19
|24
|1
|2
|98
|73
___
Boston College 41, Wake Forest 34
Miami 49, Toledo 24
Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7
Syracuse 30, Florida St. 7
UCF at North Carolina, ccd., hurricane
East Carolina at Virginia Tech, ccd.
Pittsburgh 24, Georgia Tech 19
Duke 40, Baylor 27
West Virginia at NC State, ccd., hurricane
Virginia 45, Ohio 31
Louisville 20, W. Kentucky 17
Boston College at Purdue, Noon
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 12:20 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.
FIU at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
NC Central at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
UConn at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
NC State at Marshall, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|37
|27
|3
|0
|149
|62
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|157
|51
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|31
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|119
|87
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|72
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|47
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|125
|59
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|167
|96
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|69
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|27
|37
|0
|2
|30
|50
___
Oklahoma 37, Iowa St. 27
Kansas 55, Rutgers 14
Duke 40, Baylor 27
Oklahoma St. 44, Boise St. 21
West Virginia at NC State, ccd., hurricane
Kansas St. 41, UTSA 17
Texas Tech 63, Houston 49
Ohio St. 40, TCU 28
Texas 37, Southern Cal 14
Akron at Iowa St., Noon
Kansas at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
TCU at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Army at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
