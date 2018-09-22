NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|1
|0
|56
|17
|3
|0
|150
|53
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|144
|54
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|108
|71
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|47
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|81
|69
|UConn
|0
|1
|17
|56
|1
|2
|80
|167
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|1
|0
|31
|30
|1
|3
|86
|163
|Navy
|1
|1
|52
|52
|2
|2
|144
|132
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|139
|108
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|71
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|84
|Memphis
|0
|1
|21
|22
|2
|1
|146
|58
___
Tulsa at Temple, 7:30 p.m.
UCF 56, FAU 36
SMU 31, Navy 30, OT
Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30
Tulane at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
UConn at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
South Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Temple at Boston College, Noon
Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at UConn, 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|30
|7
|3
|0
|147
|59
|Boston College
|1
|0
|41
|34
|3
|1
|171
|99
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|114
|40
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|20
|Louisville
|0
|1
|3
|27
|2
|2
|68
|102
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|34
|41
|2
|2
|135
|134
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|10
|54
|1
|2
|46
|80
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|3
|2
|0
|86
|20
|Virginia
|1
|0
|27
|3
|3
|1
|130
|67
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|38
|35
|1
|2
|74
|100
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|59
|57
|2
|2
|98
|115
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|95
|48
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|143
|57
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|19
|24
|1
|2
|98
|73
___
Purdue 30, Boston College 13
Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27
North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35
Virginia 27, Louisville 3
FIU at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
NC Central at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
UConn at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
NC State at Marshall, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Miami, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Clemson, Noon
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon
Temple at Boston College, Noon
Virginia at NC State, 12:20 p.m.
Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|37
|27
|3
|0
|149
|62
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|157
|51
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|31
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|119
|87
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|72
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|47
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|125
|59
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|167
|96
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|69
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|27
|37
|1
|2
|56
|63
___
Iowa St. 26, Akron 13
Kansas at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
TCU at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Army at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, Noon
West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon
Baylor at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at TCU, 7 p.m.<
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.