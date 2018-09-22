Listen Live Sports

...

NCAA Football

September 22, 2018
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 1 0 56 17 3 0 150 53
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 4 0 144 54
South Florida 0 0 0 0 3 0 108 71
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 47
Temple 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 69
UConn 0 1 17 56 1 2 80 167
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SMU 1 0 31 30 1 3 86 163
Navy 1 1 52 52 2 2 144 132
Houston 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 108
Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 71
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 2 79 84
Memphis 0 1 21 22 2 1 146 58

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa at Temple, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday’s Games

SMU 31, Navy 30, OT

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Tulane at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

UConn at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

South Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 28

Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Temple at Boston College, Noon

Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Syracuse 1 0 30 7 3 0 147 59
Boston College 1 0 41 34 3 1 171 99
Clemson 0 0 0 0 3 0 114 40
NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20
Louisville 0 1 3 27 2 2 68 102
Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 2 2 135 134
Florida St. 0 2 10 54 1 2 46 80
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 0 86 20
Virginia 1 0 27 3 3 1 130 67
North Carolina 1 0 38 35 1 2 74 100
Pittsburgh 1 1 59 57 2 2 98 115
Duke 0 0 0 0 3 0 95 48
Miami 0 0 0 0 2 1 143 57
Georgia Tech 0 1 19 24 1 2 98 73

___

Saturday’s Games

Purdue 30, Boston College 13

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35

Virginia 27, Louisville 3

FIU at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

NC Central at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

UConn at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

NC State at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon

Temple at Boston College, Noon

Virginia at NC State, 12:20 p.m.

Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 1 0 37 27 3 0 149 62
Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 157 51
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 31
Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 1 119 87
Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 72
Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 47
TCU 0 0 0 0 2 1 125 59
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 167 96
Texas 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 69
Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 1 2 56 63

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Kansas at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Army at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, Noon

West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon

Baylor at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at TCU, 7 p.m.<

