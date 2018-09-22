NCAA Football

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 1 0 49 21 4 0 163 61 Syracuse 1 0 30 7 4 0 198 80 Boston 1 0 41 34 3 1 171 99 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Louisville 0 1 3 27 2 2 68 102 Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 2 2 135 134 Florida St. 0 2 10 54 2 2 83 99 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 1 0 27 3 3 1 130 67 Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 1 121 69 Pittsburgh 1 1 59 57 2 2 98 115 North Carolina 1 0 38 35 1 2 74 100 Duke 0 0 0 0 4 0 150 61 Miami 0 0 0 0 3 1 174 74 Georgia Tech 0 2 40 73 1 3 119 122

___

Thursday, Sep. 13

Boston 41, Wake Forest 34

Saturday, Sep. 15

Syracuse 30, Florida St. 7

UCF at North Carolina, Noon

Miami 49, Toledo 24

Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh 24, Georgia Tech 19

Duke 40, Baylor 27

West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia 45, Ohio 31

Louisville 20, W. Kentucky 17

Saturday’s Games

Purdue 30, Boston 13

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35

Virginia 27, Louisville 3

Duke 55, NC Central 13

Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21

Miami 31, FIU 17

Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19

Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

NC State at Marshall, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1 0 56 17 3 0 150 53 Temple 1 0 31 17 2 2 112 86 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 4 0 144 54 South Florida 0 0 0 0 3 0 108 71 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 47 UConn 0 1 17 56 1 3 101 218 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 1 52 52 2 2 144 132 SMU 1 0 31 30 1 3 86 163 Houston 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 108 Memphis 0 1 21 22 2 1 146 58 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 3 89 120 Tulsa 0 1 17 31 1 3 96 115

___

Friday, Sep. 14

Memphis 59, Georgia St. 22

Saturday, Sep. 15

UConn 56, Rhode Island 49

UCF at North Carolina, Noon

Temple 35, Maryland 14

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.

UAB 31, Tulane 24

South Florida 25, Illinois 19

Michigan 45, SMU 20

Navy 51, Lehigh 21

Texas Tech 63, Houston 49

Arkansas St. 29, Tulsa 20

Cincinnati 63, Alabama A&M 7

Thursday’s Games

Temple 31, Tulsa 17

Friday’s Games

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday’s Games

SMU 31, Navy 30

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

East Carolina at South Florida, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 1 0 37 27 3 0 149 62 West Virginia 1 0 35 6 3 0 127 37 Baylor 1 0 26 7 3 1 145 94 Texas 1 0 31 16 3 1 125 85 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 157 51 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 167 96 Kansas 0 1 7 26 2 2 116 73 Kansas St. 0 1 6 35 2 2 84 107 TCU 0 1 16 31 2 2 141 90 Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 1 2 56 63

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Kansas 55, Rutgers 14

Oklahoma 37, Iowa St. 27

Duke 40, Baylor 27

West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. 44, Boise St. 21

Kansas St. 41, UTSA 17

Texas Tech 63, Houston 49

Texas 37, Southern Cal 14

Ohio St. 40, TCU 28

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Baylor 26, Kansas 7

West Virginia 35, Kansas St. 6

Texas 31, TCU 16

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Army at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 1 0 52 3 4 0 218 68 Penn St. 1 0 63 24 4 0 222 78 Maryland 1 0 42 13 3 1 135 91 Michigan 1 0 56 10 3 1 167 57 Indiana 0 0 0 0 3 0 96 54 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 47 Rutgers 0 1 3 52 1 3 65 156 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 1 0 31 27 1 2 72 87 Iowa 0 0 0 0 3 0 84 24 Minnesota 0 1 13 42 3 1 108 69 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 1 100 41 Illinois 0 1 24 63 2 2 108 126 Purdue 0 1 27 31 1 3 113 104 Nebraska 0 1 10 56 0 3 57 113

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Kansas 55, Rutgers 14

Troy 24, Nebraska 19

Indiana 38, Ball St. 10

Temple 35, Maryland 14

Penn St. 63, Kent St. 10

Minnesota 26, Miami (Ohio) 3

BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

South Florida 25, Illinois 19

Michigan 45, SMU 20

Missouri 40, Purdue 37

Iowa 38, N. Iowa 14

Akron 39, Northwestern 34

Ohio St. 40, TCU 28

Friday’s Games

Penn St. 63, Illinois 24

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 56, Nebraska 10

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13

Maryland 42, Minnesota 13

Purdue 30, Boston 13

Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6

Michigan St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8:35 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 1 0 28 25 2 2 102 129 FIU 1 0 28 20 2 2 136 113 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 67 44 FAU 0 0 0 0 2 2 132 174 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 2 75 121 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 105 Old Dominion 0 2 45 56 1 3 104 143 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Miss 1 0 40 22 2 1 115 50 North Texas 0 0 0 0 3 0 148 56 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 43 UAB 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 71 Rice 0 1 22 40 1 3 109 156 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 3 34 106 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 127

___

Thursday, Sep. 13

Charlotte 28, Old Dominion 25

Saturday, Sep. 15

Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7

Tennessee 24, UTEP 0

UAB 31, Tulane 24

Southern Miss at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

North Texas 44, Arkansas 17

Kansas St. 41, UTSA 17

FAU 49, Bethune-Cookman 28

Marshall at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville 20, W. Kentucky 17

FIU 63, UMass 24

Friday’s Games

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20

UMass 49, Charlotte 31

Miami 31, FIU 17

Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35

North Texas at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Texas St. at UTSA, 7 p.m.

NC State at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss 40, Rice 22

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 4 0 126 77 BYU 0 0 0 0 3 1 100 68 Army 0 0 0 0 2 1 80 69 UMass 0 0 0 0 2 3 170 198 Liberty 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 48 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 55 179

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Army 28, Hawaii 21

Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 17

BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

Norfolk St. at Liberty, ppd.

FIU 63, UMass 24

New Mexico 42, New Mexico St. 25

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

UMass 49, Charlotte 31

North Texas at Liberty, 6 p.m.

BYU 30, McNeese St. 3

Army at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 35 28 4 0 161 80 Miami (Ohio) 1 0 38 23 1 3 69 105 Akron 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 67 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 2 99 111 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 105 146 Bowling Green 0 1 23 38 1 3 103 176 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 1 0 24 16 1 3 56 103 Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 1 153 96 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 147 119 E. Michigan 0 1 28 35 2 1 99 71 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 88 96 Cent. Michigan 0 1 16 24 1 3 60 95

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Indiana 38, Ball St. 10

Miami 49, Toledo 24

Penn St. 63, Kent St. 10

Minnesota 26, Miami (Ohio) 3

N. Illinois 24, Cent. Michigan 16

Bowling Green 42, E. Kentucky 35

Virginia 45, Ohio 31

Buffalo 35, E. Michigan 28

W. Michigan 68, Delaware St. 0

Akron 39, Northwestern 34

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Toledo 63, Nevada 44

W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15

Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5

W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20

Miami (Ohio) 38, Bowling Green 23

Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19

E. Michigan at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 71 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 1 118 100 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 164 63 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 2 78 102 Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 33 Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 1 4 110 198 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hawaii 1 0 43 34 3 1 166 132 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 48 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 66 66 UNLV 0 0 0 0 2 1 119 84 Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 2 163 158 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 60 110

___

Thursday, Sep. 13

Utah St. 73, Tennessee Tech 12

Saturday, Sep. 15

Army 28, Hawaii 21

Oklahoma St. 44, Boise St. 21

Florida 48, Colorado St. 10

Wyoming 17, Wofford 14

Oregon 35, San Jose St. 22

Nevada 37, Oregon St. 35

New Mexico 42, New Mexico St. 25

UNLV 46, Prairie View 17

Fresno St. 38, UCLA 14

San Diego St. 28, Arizona St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 63, Nevada 44

Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19

UNLV at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Air Force at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 1 0 35 14 2 2 138 118 Southern Cal 1 1 42 53 2 2 99 111 Colorado 0 0 0 0 3 0 123 55 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 48 Utah 0 1 7 21 2 1 65 37 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 3 52 113 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stanford 1 0 17 3 3 0 78 23 Washington 1 0 21 7 2 1 82 31 California 0 0 0 0 3 0 90 58 Oregon 0 0 0 0 3 0 155 60 Washington St. 0 1 36 39 3 1 167 82 Oregon St. 0 1 14 35 1 3 128 174

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Stanford 30, UC Davis 10

Colorado 45, New Hampshire 14

Oregon 35, San Jose St. 22

California 45, Idaho St. 23

Nevada 37, Oregon St. 35

Texas 37, Southern Cal 14

Washington St. 59, E. Washington 24

Washington 21, Utah 7

Fresno St. 38, UCLA 14

San Diego St. 28, Arizona St. 21

Arizona 62, S. Utah 31

Friday’s Games

Southern Cal 39, Washington St. 36

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 35, Oregon St. 14

Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 2 0 107 30 4 0 215 51 LSU 1 0 22 21 3 0 86 38 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 150 26 Mississippi 0 1 7 62 3 1 168 147 Auburn 0 1 21 22 2 1 105 47 Texas A&M 0 1 23 45 2 2 156 90 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 2 99 98 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 2 0 84 46 4 0 178 53 Kentucky 1 0 27 16 3 0 110 46 South Carolina 1 1 54 55 2 1 103 70 Missouri 0 1 29 43 3 1 160 107 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 43 Florida 0 1 16 27 2 1 117 43 Vanderbilt 0 1 14 37 2 2 107 76

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7

Kentucky 48, Murray St. 10

Tennessee 24, UTEP 0

Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 17

LSU 22, Auburn 21

North Texas 44, Arkansas 17

Florida 48, Colorado St. 10

Alabama 62, Mississippi 7

Marshall at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri 40, Purdue 37

Texas A&M 48, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Mississippi St. 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 10

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 43, Missouri 29

Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17

Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23

South Carolina 37, Vanderbilt 14

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 155 61 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 1 120 94 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 57 Troy 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 82 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 68 154 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 1 0 41 31 1 2 80 116 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 98 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 65 99 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 73 Texas St. 0 1 31 41 1 2 74 96

___

Wednesday, Sep. 12

Coastal Carolina 58, Campbell 21

Friday, Sep. 14

Memphis 59, Georgia St. 22

Saturday, Sep. 15

Troy 24, Nebraska 19

Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7

Southern Miss at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama 41, Texas St. 31

Arkansas St. 29, Tulsa 20

Texas A&M 48, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Mississippi St. 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 10

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15

Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7

Texas St. at UTSA, 7 p.m.

UNLV at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 2 0 101 43 3 1 183 115 Montana 1 0 41 34 3 1 142 104 Montana St. 1 0 43 23 3 1 130 115 Idaho St. 1 0 25 21 2 1 93 76 Weber St. 1 0 24 17 2 1 61 68 Sacramento St. 1 1 62 66 2 2 131 101 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 89 North Dakota 0 1 21 25 2 2 83 100 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 89 N. Arizona 0 1 26 31 1 2 64 81 Portland St. 0 1 23 43 1 3 119 191 Cal Poly 0 2 34 94 1 3 81 158 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 3 86 144 N. Colorado 0 1 25 28 0 3 67 88

___

Friday, Sep. 14

Cal Poly 44, Brown 15

Saturday, Sep. 15

Stanford 30, UC Davis 10

Missouri St. 40, N. Arizona 8

Montana St. 47, Wagner 24

Sacramento St. 28, N. Colorado 25

W. Illinois 31, Montana 27

Portland St. 63, of Idaho 14

California 45, Idaho St. 23

North Dakota 24, Sam Houston St. 23

Weber St. 27, South Dakota 10

Washington St. 59, E. Washington 24

Arizona 62, S. Utah 31

Saturday’s Games

Montana 41, Sacramento St. 34

E. Washington 70, Cal Poly 17

Idaho St. 25, North Dakota 21

Montana St. 43, Portland St. 23

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Idaho at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 3 1 125 92 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 201 60 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 2 2 106 150 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 3 75 162 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 84

___

Wednesday, Sep. 12

Coastal Carolina 58, Campbell 21

Friday, Sep. 14

W. Carolina 28, Gardner-Webb 10

Saturday, Sep. 15

Stetson at Presbyterian, Noon

Kennesaw St. 62, Alabama St. 13

Charleston Southern at The Citadel, ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 20

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7

Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9

Kennesaw St. 70, Clark Atlanta 13

Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22

Campbell 42, Shaw 0

Bluefield at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 2 0 66 45 2 1 115 101 James Madison 1 0 51 0 3 1 154 31 Stony Brook 1 0 36 10 3 1 114 75 Maine 1 0 35 7 2 1 71 52 Towson 1 0 45 35 2 1 101 96 Villanova 0 1 35 45 3 1 134 78 Elon 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 63 Delaware 0 1 19 21 2 2 93 69 Richmond 0 1 10 36 2 2 110 112 Albany (NY) 0 1 26 45 1 2 63 105 William & Mary 0 1 0 51 1 2 31 120 New Hampshire 0 1 7 35 0 3 24 90

___

Thursday, Sep. 13

Richmond 35, St. Francis (PA) 27

James Madison 73, Robert Morris 7

Saturday, Sep. 15

UConn 56, Rhode Island 49

Towson 45, Villanova 35

Delaware 27, Cornell 10

Colorado 45, New Hampshire 14

Elon at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook 28, Fordham 6

Albany (NY) 30, Morgan St. 27

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5

James Madison 51, William & Mary 0

Villanova 49, Bucknell 7

Stony Brook 36, Richmond 10

Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22

St. Francis (PA) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 66 88 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 110

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

N. Dakota St. 38, North Alabama 7

Tennessee St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0

Azusa Pacific at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 1 0 31 17 2 0 67 31 Yale 1 0 30 24 1 1 58 55 Columbia 0 0 0 0 2 0 64 39 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 2 0 75 14 Penn 0 0 0 0 2 0 64 27 Princeton 0 0 0 0 2 0 101 16 Brown 0 1 17 31 0 2 32 75 Cornell 0 1 24 30 0 2 34 57

___

Friday, Sep. 14

Cal Poly 44, Brown 15

Saturday, Sep. 15

Harvard 36, San Diego 14

Holy Cross 31, Yale 28

Dartmouth 41, Georgetown 0

Penn 34, Bucknell 17

Delaware 27, Cornell 10

Columbia 41, CCSU 24

Princeton 50, Butler 7

Friday’s Games

Harvard 31, Brown 17

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14

Columbia 23, Georgetown 15

Penn 30, Lehigh 10

Yale 30, Cornell 24

Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Norfolk St. 1 0 17 7 2 1 51 37 Florida A&M 1 0 31 13 2 2 95 97 Howard 1 0 41 35 1 2 87 127 Morgan St. 1 0 16 13 1 3 60 120 NC A&T 0 1 13 16 3 1 106 62 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 2 88 109 Bethune-Cookman 0 1 35 41 1 3 145 140 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 24 161 Savannah St. 0 1 13 31 0 3 13 160 SC State 0 1 7 17 0 3 13 92

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Savannah St. at Howard, ppd.

Jackson St. 18, Florida A&M 16

FAU 49, Bethune-Cookman 28

Norfolk St. at Liberty, ppd.

NC Central at SC State, ppd.

Albany (NY) 30, Morgan St. 27

W. Michigan 68, Delaware St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Howard 41, Bethune-Cookman 35

Duke 55, NC Central 13

Norfolk St. 17, SC State 7

Florida A&M 31, Savannah St. 13

Morgan St. 16, NC A&T 13

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 129 29 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 125 20 South Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 135 20 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 72 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 90 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 64 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 82 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 134 134 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 87 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 80 82

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Youngstown St. 42, Valparaiso 7

Missouri St. 40, N. Arizona 8

N. Dakota St. 38, North Alabama 7

W. Illinois 31, Montana 27

South Dakota St. 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 6

SE Missouri 48, S. Illinois 44

Indiana St. 55, E. Illinois 41

Iowa 38, N. Iowa 14

Weber St. 27, South Dakota 10

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19

N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 1 0 41 14 3 0 106 34 Bryant 1 0 49 46 3 1 148 154 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 3 1 114 110 CCSU 0 0 0 0 2 2 109 96 St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 70 Robert Morris 0 1 46 49 1 3 103 190 Wagner 0 1 14 41 1 3 88 173

___

Thursday, Sep. 13

Richmond 35, St. Francis (PA) 27

James Madison 73, Robert Morris 7

Saturday, Sep. 15

Duquesne 31, Dayton 26

Montana St. 47, Wagner 24

Columbia 41, CCSU 24

Bryant 37, Marist 27

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 24, Fordham 13

Bryant 49, Robert Morris 46

Sacred Heart 41, Wagner 14

St. Francis (PA) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee St. 1 0 41 40 2 0 75 43 E. Kentucky 1 0 23 14 2 2 123 111 UT Martin 1 0 37 7 1 3 112 153 Austin Peay 0 1 7 37 2 2 109 122 SE Missouri 0 1 14 23 2 2 123 136 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 88 20 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 33 123 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 3 32 156 E. Illinois 0 1 40 41 0 4 111 199

___

Thursday, Sep. 13

Utah St. 73, Tennessee Tech 12

Saturday, Sep. 15

Kentucky 48, Murray St. 10

Bowling Green 42, E. Kentucky 35

Chattanooga 34, UT Martin 24

Tennessee St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay 78, Morehead St. 40

SE Missouri 48, S. Illinois 44

Indiana St. 55, E. Illinois 41

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin 37, Austin Peay 7

Tennessee St. 41, E. Illinois 40

E. Kentucky 23, SE Missouri 14

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 2 0 69 17 3 0 79 20 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 91 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 131 Holy Cross 0 1 17 24 1 3 76 148 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 4 45 127 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 4 36 138 Lafayette 0 1 0 45 0 4 26 141

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Colgate at Furman, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross 31, Yale 28

Dartmouth 41, Georgetown 0

Penn 34, Bucknell 17

Navy 51, Lehigh 21

Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 20

Stony Brook 28, Fordham 6

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 45, Lafayette 0

CCSU 24, Fordham 13

Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14

Columbia 23, Georgetown 15

Penn 30, Lehigh 10

Villanova 49, Bucknell 7

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stetson 1 0 19 14 3 0 130 55 Dayton 1 0 42 21 2 2 138 120 Davidson 0 1 21 42 3 1 195 144 Butler 0 0 0 0 2 1 61 88 Drake 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 60 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 59 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 111 146 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 99 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 99 Marist 0 1 14 19 0 3 55 95

___

Thursday, Sep. 13

Davidson 91, Guilford 61

Saturday, Sep. 15

Duquesne 31, Dayton 26

Stetson at Presbyterian, Noon

Harvard 36, San Diego 14

Walsh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Drake 52, Missouri-Science & Technology 12

Youngstown St. 42, Valparaiso 7

Bryant 37, Marist 27

Austin Peay 78, Morehead St. 40

Princeton 50, Butler 7

Saturday’s Games

Stetson 19, Marist 14

Dayton 42, Davidson 21

Truman State 34, Valparaiso 20

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 2 0 87 35 2 1 101 52 Chattanooga 1 0 29 28 3 0 97 62 W. Carolina 1 0 52 50 3 0 113 86 ETSU 1 0 27 24 2 1 58 90 Mercer 1 1 61 62 2 2 120 131 The Citadel 1 2 87 88 1 2 87 88 Samford 0 1 24 30 1 2 116 75 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 93 VMI 0 3 88 138 0 4 91 204

___

Friday, Sep. 14

ETSU 27, VMI 24

W. Carolina 28, Gardner-Webb 10

Saturday, Sep. 15

Colgate at Furman, 1 p.m.

Mercer 30, Samford 24

Wyoming 17, Wofford 14

Chattanooga 34, UT Martin 24

Charleston Southern at The Citadel, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 52, VMI 50

The Citadel 38, Mercer 31

Samford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Furman at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA McNeese St. 2 0 71 44 3 1 91 88 Abilene Christian 1 0 38 13 2 1 106 92 Cent. Arkansas 1 0 33 25 2 1 86 76 Northwestern St. 1 0 49 48 2 1 90 114 Incarnate Word 1 0 31 7 1 2 77 127 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 56 Lamar 0 1 48 49 1 2 118 133 Nicholls 0 1 10 20 1 2 53 85 Houston Baptist 0 2 47 89 1 2 96 96 Stephen F. Austin 0 1 7 31 0 2 13 94 Southeastern Louisiana 0 1 25 33 0 3 56 98

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Abilene Christian 38, Houston Baptist 13

McNeese St. 20, Nicholls 10

Northwestern St. 49, Lamar 48

North Dakota 24, Sam Houston St. 23

Incarnate Word 31, Stephen F. Austin 7

Cent. Arkansas 33, Southeastern Louisiana 25

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

BYU 30, McNeese St. 3

Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern 1 0 29 27 2 2 86 154 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 124 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 1 3 117 142 Texas Southern 0 1 15 27 1 2 61 79 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 83 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 1 0 27 15 2 1 105 56 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 25 71 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 145 Alabama A&M 0 1 27 29 1 3 91 117 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 106

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Jackson St. 18, Florida A&M 16

Kennesaw St. 62, Alabama St. 13

Alcorn St. 27, Texas Southern 15

South Dakota St. 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 6

Cincinnati 63, Alabama A&M 7

Southern 33, Langston 18

UNLV 46, Prairie View 17

Saturday’s Games

Southern 29, Alabama A&M 27

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.

