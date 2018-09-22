NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|1
|0
|56
|17
|3
|0
|150
|53
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|144
|54
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|108
|71
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|47
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|81
|69
|UConn
|0
|1
|17
|56
|1
|3
|101
|218
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|1
|0
|31
|30
|1
|3
|86
|163
|Navy
|1
|1
|52
|52
|2
|2
|144
|132
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|139
|108
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|84
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|89
|120
|Memphis
|0
|1
|21
|22
|2
|1
|146
|58
___
Tulsa at Temple, 7:30 p.m.
UCF 56, FAU 36
SMU 31, Navy 30, OT
Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30
Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6
Syracuse 51, UConn 21
South Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Temple at Boston College, Noon
Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at UConn, 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|1
|0
|49
|21
|4
|0
|163
|61
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|30
|7
|4
|0
|198
|80
|Boston College
|1
|0
|41
|34
|3
|1
|171
|99
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|20
|Louisville
|0
|1
|3
|27
|2
|2
|68
|102
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|34
|41
|2
|2
|135
|134
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|10
|54
|2
|2
|83
|99
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|1
|0
|27
|3
|3
|1
|130
|67
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|3
|2
|1
|121
|69
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|38
|35
|1
|2
|74
|100
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|59
|57
|2
|2
|98
|115
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|150
|61
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|174
|74
|Georgia Tech
|0
|2
|40
|73
|1
|3
|119
|122
___
Purdue 30, Boston College 13
Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27
North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35
Virginia 27, Louisville 3
Miami 31, FIU 17
Duke 55, NC Central 13
Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35
Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19
Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21
Syracuse 51, UConn 21
NC State at Marshall, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Miami, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Clemson, Noon
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon
Temple at Boston College, Noon
Virginia at NC State, 12:20 p.m.
Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|37
|27
|3
|0
|149
|62
|West Virginia
|1
|0
|35
|6
|3
|0
|127
|37
|Baylor
|1
|0
|26
|7
|3
|1
|145
|94
|Texas
|1
|0
|31
|16
|3
|1
|125
|85
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|157
|51
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|167
|96
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|6
|35
|2
|2
|84
|107
|Kansas
|0
|1
|7
|26
|2
|2
|116
|73
|TCU
|0
|1
|16
|31
|2
|2
|141
|90
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|27
|37
|1
|2
|56
|63
___
Iowa St. 26, Akron 13
Baylor 26, Kansas 7
West Virginia 35, Kansas St. 6
Texas 31, TCU 16
Army at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, Noon
West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon
Baylor at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at TCU, 7 p.m.<
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.