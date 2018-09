NCAA Football

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston 0 0 0 0 2 0 117 35 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 37 Clemson 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 7 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 42 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 51 Florida St. 0 1 3 24 0 1 3 24 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 0 86 20 Duke 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 21 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 7 Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 13 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 49 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 33 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 24

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17

Friday, Aug. 31

Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42

Duke 34, Army 14

Saturday, Sep. 1

NC State 24, James Madison 13

Clemson 48, Furman 7

Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0

Boston 55, UMass 21

Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7

California 24, North Carolina 17

Virginia 42, Richmond 13

Alabama 51, Louisville 14

Sunday, Sep. 2

LSU 33, Miami 17

Monday’s Games

Virginia Tech 24, Florida St. 3

Saturday’s Games

Duke 21, Northwestern 7

South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38

Wake Forest 51, Towson 20

NC State 41, Georgia St. 7

Boston 62, Holy Cross 14

Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17

Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.

Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1 0 56 17 1 0 56 17 South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 52 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 17 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 28 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 19 UConn 0 1 17 56 0 1 17 56 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 0 0 0 0 2 0 90 45 Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 14 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 27 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 1 41 59 Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 23 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 88

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

UCF 56, UConn 17

Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17

Saturday, Sep. 1

Villanova 19, Temple 17

Houston 45, Rice 27

South Florida 34, Elon 14

Tulsa 38, Cent. Arkansas 27

Cincinnati 26, UCLA 17

Memphis 66, Mercer 14

North Texas 46, SMU 23

Hawaii 59, Navy 41

Sunday, Sep. 2

NC A&T 28, East Carolina 23

Friday’s Games

TCU 42, SMU 12

Saturday’s Games

Houston 45, Arizona 18

South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38

Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.

UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 2 0 112 35 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 19 Baylor 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 27 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 58 17 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 14 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 55 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 26 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 1 29 34 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 47

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17

Saturday, Sep. 1

TCU 55, Southern 7

Maryland 34, Texas 29

Oklahoma 63, FAU 14

Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27

West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14

Kansas St. 27, South Dakota 24

Nicholls 26, Kansas 23

South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Baylor 55, Abilene Christian 27

Friday’s Games

TCU 42, SMU 12

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10

Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21

Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 28 Maryland 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 29 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 31 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 77 31 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 38 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 7 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 27 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 1 0 31 27 1 1 38 48 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 17 Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 24 Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 7 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 10 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 1 27 31 0 2 46 51

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10

Northwestern 31, Purdue 27

Friday, Aug. 31

Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31

Wisconsin 34, W. Kentucky 3

Saturday, Sep. 1

Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7

Maryland 34, Texas 29

Illinois 31, Kent St. 24

Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31

Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38

Iowa 33, N. Illinois 7

Indiana 38, FIU 28

Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17

Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duke 21, Northwestern 7

Michigan 49, W. Michigan 3

Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14

E. Michigan 20, Purdue 19

Colorado at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Maryland at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 10 Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 28 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 63 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 38 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 52 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 34 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 26 North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 23 Southern Miss 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 7 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 73 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 30 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 49

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

Thursday, Aug. 30

UAB 52, Savannah St. 0

Friday, Aug. 31

Wisconsin 34, W. Kentucky 3

Saturday, Sep. 1

Oklahoma 63, FAU 14

Houston 45, Rice 27

Marshall 35, Miami (Ohio) 28

Liberty 52, Old Dominion 10

Charlotte 34, Fordham 10

Indiana 38, FIU 28

Southern Miss 55, Jackson St. 7

Louisiana Tech 30, South Alabama 26

Vanderbilt 35, Middle Tennessee 7

N. Arizona 30, UTEP 10

North Texas 46, SMU 23

Arizona St. 49, UTSA 7

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at FAU, 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

FIU at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rice at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 23 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 17 Army 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 48 Liberty 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 48 UMass 0 0 0 0 1 1 84 70 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 77

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7

Thursday, Aug. 30

Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10

Friday, Aug. 31

Duke 34, Army 14

Saturday, Sep. 1

Boston 55, UMass 21

Liberty 52, Old Dominion 10

Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17

BYU 28, Arizona 23

Saturday’s Games

Army 38, Liberty 14

Ball St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

UMass at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 10 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 32 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 58 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 31 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 35 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 0 71 36 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 6 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 3 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 35 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 33 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 45 104

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Ball St. 42, CCSU 6

Friday, Aug. 31

Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42

E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17

Saturday, Sep. 1

Illinois 31, Kent St. 24

Ohio 38, Howard 32

Marshall 35, Miami (Ohio) 28

Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20

Iowa 33, N. Illinois 7

Buffalo 48, Delaware St. 10

Toledo 66, VMI 3

Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Oregon 58, Bowling Green 24

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 49, W. Michigan 3

E. Michigan 20, Purdue 19

Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Ball St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 0 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 20 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 1 76 75 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 48 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 38 Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 0 2 47 88 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hawaii 1 0 43 34 2 0 102 75 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 79 13 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 1 82 60 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 31 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 38 44 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 43

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

Hawaii 43, Colorado St. 34

Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7

Thursday, Aug. 30

UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38

Friday, Aug. 31

Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31

Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10

Nevada 72, Portland St. 19

Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13

Saturday, Sep. 1

Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0

Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19

Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21

Boise St. 56, Troy 20

New Mexico 62, Incarnate Word 30

Fresno St. 79, Idaho 13

Hawaii 59, Navy 41

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10

Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14

Air Force at FAU, 2 p.m.

Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rice at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 7 Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 13 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 1 0 43 21 Utah 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 10 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 73 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 75 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 0 120 38 California 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 17 Stanford 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 10 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 19 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 77 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 21

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Utah 41, Weber St. 10

Friday, Aug. 31

Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10

Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13

Saturday, Sep. 1

Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31

Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19

Auburn 21, Washington 16

California 24, North Carolina 17

Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21

Cincinnati 26, UCLA 17

Oregon 58, Bowling Green 24

Arizona St. 49, UTSA 7

BYU 28, Arizona 23

Saturday’s Games

Houston 45, Arizona 18

Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21

Oregon 62, Portland St. 14

Colorado at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Washington, 5 p.m.

Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 16 Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 14 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 20 Auburn 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 16 LSU 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 17 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 27 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 7 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 17 Florida 0 0 0 0 1 0 53 6 Georgia 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 20 Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 14 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 15 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 40

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7

Saturday, Sep. 1

Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27

South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15

Auburn 21, Washington 16

Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0

Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20

West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14

Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20

Missouri 51, UT Martin 14

Vanderbilt 35, Middle Tennessee 7

Mississippi St. 63, Stephen F. Austin 6

Florida 53, Charleston Southern 6

Alabama 51, Louisville 14

Sunday, Sep. 2

LSU 33, Miami 17

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10

Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10

Georgia at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

ETSU at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 6 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 61 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 38 45 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 49 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 56 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 21 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 17 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 31 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 26 30 Texas St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20

Louisiana-Monroe 34, Southeastern Louisiana 31

Saturday, Sep. 1

Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7

South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15

Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38

Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6

Boise St. 56, Troy 20

Arkansas St. 48, SE Missouri 21

Louisiana Tech 30, South Alabama 26

Louisiana-Lafayette 49, Grambling St. 17

Saturday’s Games

NC State 41, Georgia St. 7

Arkansas St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

UMass at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 0 58 13 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 10 Montana 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 23 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 23 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 7 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 10 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 7 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 38 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 49 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 79 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 17 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 1 30 34 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 41 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 134

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

North Dakota 35, MVSU 7

Utah 41, Weber St. 10

Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23

UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38

Friday, Aug. 31

Idaho St. 45, W. State Colorado 10

Nevada 72, Portland St. 19

Saturday, Sep. 1

N. Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3

McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14

E. Washington 58, Cent. Washington 13

N. Arizona 30, UTEP 10

North Alabama 34, S. Utah 30

Montana 26, N. Iowa 23

Sacramento St. 55, St. Francis (IL) 7

Fresno St. 79, Idaho 13

Saturday’s Games

Oregon 62, Portland St. 14

Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

W. New Mexico at Idaho, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at Washington, 5 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Montana St. at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 34 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 17 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 34 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 53 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 51

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Campbell 49, Chowan 26

Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20

Friday, Aug. 31

E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17

Saturday, Sep. 1

Gardner-Webb 52, Limestone 17

Florida 53, Charleston Southern 6

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 13, Georgetown 8

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 2 0 66 45 2 0 66 45 Maine 1 0 35 7 1 0 35 7 Villanova 0 0 0 0 2 0 50 26 Towson 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 61 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 69 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 34 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 24 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 42 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 Delaware 0 1 19 21 0 1 19 21 New Hampshire 0 1 7 35 0 1 7 35 Albany (NY) 0 1 26 45 0 2 33 78

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19

Maine 35, New Hampshire 7

Saturday, Sep. 1

Villanova 19, Temple 17

NC State 24, James Madison 13

Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0

Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7

South Florida 34, Elon 14

William & Mary 14, Bucknell 7

Virginia 42, Richmond 13

Towson 36, Morgan St. 10

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 51, Towson 20

Villanova 31, Lehigh 9

Rhode Island 45, Albany (NY) 26

Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17

Lafayette at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Colgate at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Furman at Elon, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 10 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 30

___

Saturday, Sep. 1

Hampton 38, Shaw 10

North Alabama 34, S. Utah 30

Saturday’s Games

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 0 0 0 0 2 0 48 40 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 13 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 34 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 1 32 38 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 36 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 40 Savannah St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 37 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 93

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17

Thursday, Aug. 30

UAB 52, Savannah St. 0

Saturday, Sep. 1

Ohio 38, Howard 32

Florida A&M 41, Fort Valley State 7

Norfolk St. 34, Virginia St. 13

Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6

Buffalo 48, Delaware St. 10

Towson 36, Morgan St. 10

Tennessee St. 34, Bethune-Cookman 3

Sunday, Sep. 2

Prairie View 40, NC Central 24

NC A&T 28, East Carolina 23

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (PA) 45, Delaware St. 14

Morgan St. at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

St. Augustine’s at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 0 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 3 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 10 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 82 South Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 26 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 27 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 26 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 23

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10

Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0

Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17

Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23

Saturday, Sep. 1

Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21

N. Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3

Kansas St. 27, South Dakota 24

Illinois St. 46, Saint Xavier 0

South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Montana 26, N. Iowa 23

Thursday’s Games

Missouri St. 52, Lincoln University (MO) 24

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 84 Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 31 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 6 Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 23 CCSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 42 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 68 St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 35

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

Thursday, Aug. 30

Wagner 40, Bowie State 23

Ball St. 42, CCSU 6

Saturday, Sep. 1

Lehigh 21, St. Francis (PA) 19

Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28

Duquesne 45, Lock Haven 0

Bryant 41, New Haven 31

Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6

Friday’s Games

CCSU 55, Lincoln University (PA) 0

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (PA) 45, Delaware St. 14

Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21

Robert Morris 22, Virginia St. 19

Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 3 p.m.

Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 23 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 3 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 69 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 55 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 49 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 51 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 83

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17

Thursday, Aug. 30

S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10

E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23

Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday, Sep. 1

Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0

Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20

Missouri 51, UT Martin 14

Arkansas St. 48, SE Missouri 21

Tennessee St. 34, Bethune-Cookman 3

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 1 0 24 17 1 0 24 17 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 27 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 50 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 14 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 34 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 35 Holy Cross 0 1 17 24 0 2 31 86

___

Saturday, Sep. 1

Lehigh 21, St. Francis (PA) 19

Colgate 24, Holy Cross 17

Georgetown 39, Marist 14

Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6

Charlotte 34, Fordham 10

William & Mary 14, Bucknell 7

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 13, Georgetown 8

Villanova 31, Lehigh 9

Boston 62, Holy Cross 14

Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 3 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Colgate at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 21 Davidson 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 13 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 1 0 63 14 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 9 Stetson 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 7 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 68 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 39 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 49 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 23

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23

Saturday, Sep. 1

Jacksonville 63, St. Augustine’s 14

Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28

Georgetown 39, Marist 14

Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21

San Diego 38, W. New Mexico 9

Stetson 48, Point 7

Davidson 34, Brevard 13

William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21

SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21

Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.

Waldorf at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Butler at Taylor, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Chowan at Davidson, 7 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 1 0 28 21 1 0 28 21 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 10 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 7 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 9 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 26 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 48 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 66 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 66 The Citadel 0 1 21 28 0 1 21 28

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10

Samford 66, Shorter 9

Saturday, Sep. 1

Clemson 48, Furman 7

W. Carolina 33, Newberry 26

Wofford 28, The Citadel 21

Memphis 66, Mercer 14

Toledo 66, VMI 3

ETSU 28, Mars Hill 7

Saturday’s Games

ETSU at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 6 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Furman at Elon, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 7 Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 0 70 7 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 14 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 23 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 55 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 38 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 1 30 62 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 59 Southeastern Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 34 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 63

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Louisiana-Monroe 34, Southeastern Louisiana 31

Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7

Saturday, Sep. 1

McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14

Tulsa 38, Cent. Arkansas 27

Lamar 70, Kentucky Christian 7

Houston Baptist 49, Southwest Baptist 7

Nicholls 26, Kansas 23

Mississippi St. 63, Stephen F. Austin 6

New Mexico 62, Incarnate Word 30

Baylor 55, Abilene Christian 27

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Angelo State at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 16 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 55 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 1 30 34 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 49 Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 55 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 20 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 55 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

Thursday, Aug. 30

North Dakota 35, MVSU 7

Saturday, Sep. 1

TCU 55, Southern 7

Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0

Alabama St. 26, Tuskegee 20

Southern Miss 55, Jackson St. 7

Alabama A&M 37, Miles 0

Morehouse 34, Ark.-Pine Bluff 30

Louisiana-Lafayette 49, Grambling St. 17

Texas Southern 26, Texas-Permian Basin 16

Sunday, Sep. 2

Prairie View 40, NC Central 24

Saturday’s Games

Cumberland (TN) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

