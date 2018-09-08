NCAA Football

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|All Times EDT
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|117
|35
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|20
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|117
|52
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|37
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|7
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|51
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|3
|24
|0
|1
|3
|24
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|3
|2
|0
|86
|20
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|21
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|7
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|13
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|49
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|94
|33
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|65
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17
|Friday, Aug. 31
Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42
Duke 34, Army 14
|Saturday, Sep. 1
NC State 24, James Madison 13
Clemson 48, Furman 7
Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0
Boston 55, UMass 21
Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7
California 24, North Carolina 17
Virginia 42, Richmond 13
Alabama 51, Louisville 14
|Sunday, Sep. 2
LSU 33, Miami 17
|Monday’s Games
Virginia Tech 24, Florida St. 3
|Saturday’s Games
Duke 21, Northwestern 7
South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38
Wake Forest 51, Towson 20
NC State 41, Georgia St. 7
Boston 62, Holy Cross 14
Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17
Syracuse 62, Wagner 10
East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19
Miami 77, Savannah St. 0
Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.
Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|1
|0
|56
|17
|2
|0
|94
|17
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|52
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|17
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|47
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|55
|UConn
|0
|1
|17
|56
|0
|1
|17
|56
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|1
|0
|22
|21
|1
|1
|63
|80
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|90
|45
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|27
|Memphis
|0
|1
|21
|22
|1
|1
|87
|36
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|23
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|88
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
UCF 56, UConn 17
Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Villanova 19, Temple 17
Houston 45, Rice 27
South Florida 34, Elon 14
Tulsa 38, Cent. Arkansas 27
Cincinnati 26, UCLA 17
Memphis 66, Mercer 14
North Texas 46, SMU 23
Hawaii 59, Navy 41
|Sunday, Sep. 2
NC A&T 28, East Carolina 23
|Friday’s Games
TCU 42, SMU 12
|Saturday’s Games
Houston 45, Arizona 18
South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38
Buffalo 36, Temple 29
East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19
Navy 22, Memphis 21
UCF 38, SC State 0
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.
UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|112
|35
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|19
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|31
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|27
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|17
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|33
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|55
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|104
|47
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|13
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|34
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17
|Saturday, Sep. 1
TCU 55, Southern 7
Maryland 34, Texas 29
Oklahoma 63, FAU 14
Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27
West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14
Kansas St. 27, South Dakota 24
Nicholls 26, Kansas 23
South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Baylor 55, Abilene Christian 27
|Friday’s Games
TCU 42, SMU 12
|Saturday’s Games
Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10
Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21
Kansas 31, Cent. Michigan 7
Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0
Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3
West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17
Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|52
|3
|2
|0
|129
|34
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|43
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|28
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|31
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|38
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|27
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|3
|52
|1
|1
|38
|59
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|27
|1
|1
|38
|48
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|46
|10
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|17
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|24
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|10
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|33
|Purdue
|0
|1
|27
|31
|0
|2
|46
|51
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10
Northwestern 31, Purdue 27
|Friday, Aug. 31
Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31
Wisconsin 34, W. Kentucky 3
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7
Maryland 34, Texas 29
Illinois 31, Kent St. 24
Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31
Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38
Iowa 33, N. Illinois 7
Indiana 38, FIU 28
Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17
Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Duke 21, Northwestern 7
Michigan 49, W. Michigan 3
Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14
E. Michigan 20, Purdue 19
Colorado 33, Nebraska 28
Ohio St. 52, Rutgers 3
Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3
Maryland 45, Bowling Green 14
Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|67
|44
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|55
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|90
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|38
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|35
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|52
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|26
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|46
|23
|Southern Miss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|7
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|0
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|73
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|30
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|49
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Rice 31, Prairie View 28
|Thursday, Aug. 30
UAB 52, Savannah St. 0
|Friday, Aug. 31
Wisconsin 34, W. Kentucky 3
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Oklahoma 63, FAU 14
Houston 45, Rice 27
Marshall 35, Miami (Ohio) 28
Liberty 52, Old Dominion 10
Charlotte 34, Fordham 10
Indiana 38, FIU 28
Southern Miss 55, Jackson St. 7
Louisiana Tech 30, South Alabama 26
Vanderbilt 35, Middle Tennessee 7
N. Arizona 30, UTEP 10
North Texas 46, SMU 23
Arizona St. 49, UTSA 7
|Saturday’s Games
FAU 33, Air Force 27
Appalachian St. 45, Charlotte 9
Marshall 32, E. Kentucky 16
Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
FIU at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Rice at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|48
|33
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|23
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|48
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|48
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|97
|104
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|77
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
UMass 63, Duquesne 15
Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10
|Friday, Aug. 31
Duke 34, Army 14
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Boston 55, UMass 21
Liberty 52, Old Dominion 10
Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17
BYU 28, Arizona 23
|Saturday’s Games
Army 38, Liberty 14
Notre Dame 24, Ball St. 16
Georgia Southern 34, UMass 13
New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|39
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|7
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|32
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|78
|45
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|35
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|103
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|36
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66
|3
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|30
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|33
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|66
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|45
|104
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Ball St. 42, CCSU 6
|Friday, Aug. 31
Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42
E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Illinois 31, Kent St. 24
Ohio 38, Howard 32
Marshall 35, Miami (Ohio) 28
Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20
Iowa 33, N. Illinois 7
Buffalo 48, Delaware St. 10
Toledo 66, VMI 3
Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Oregon 58, Bowling Green 24
|Saturday’s Games
Michigan 49, W. Michigan 3
E. Michigan 20, Purdue 19
Kansas 31, Cent. Michigan 7
Notre Dame 24, Ball St. 16
Akron 41, Morgan St. 7
Buffalo 36, Temple 29
Kent St. 54, Howard 14
Maryland 45, Bowling Green 14
Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|20
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|33
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|76
|75
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|48
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|38
|Colorado St.
|0
|1
|34
|43
|0
|2
|47
|88
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|43
|34
|2
|0
|102
|75
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|79
|13
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|82
|60
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|31
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|38
|44
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|43
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Hawaii 43, Colorado St. 34
Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7
|Thursday, Aug. 30
UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38
|Friday, Aug. 31
Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31
Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10
Nevada 72, Portland St. 19
Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0
Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19
Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21
Boise St. 56, Troy 20
New Mexico 62, Incarnate Word 30
Fresno St. 79, Idaho 13
Hawaii 59, Navy 41
|Saturday’s Games
Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10
Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14
FAU 33, Air Force 27
Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.
San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Rice at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|41
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|7
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|43
|21
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|10
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|73
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|75
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|120
|38
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|17
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|10
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|19
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|24
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|77
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Utah 41, Weber St. 10
|Friday, Aug. 31
Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10
Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31
Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19
Auburn 21, Washington 16
California 24, North Carolina 17
Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21
Cincinnati 26, UCLA 17
Oregon 58, Bowling Green 24
Arizona St. 49, UTSA 7
BYU 28, Arizona 23
|Saturday’s Games
Houston 45, Arizona 18
Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21
Oregon 62, Portland St. 14
Colorado 33, Nebraska 28
Washington 45, North Dakota 3
Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.
California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.
San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|21
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|16
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|123
|68
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|20
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|16
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|17
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|7
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|41
|17
|2
|0
|86
|17
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|17
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|53
|6
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|20
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|14
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|43
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|17
|41
|1
|1
|66
|56
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27
South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15
Auburn 21, Washington 16
Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0
Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20
West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14
Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20
Missouri 51, UT Martin 14
Vanderbilt 35, Middle Tennessee 7
Mississippi St. 63, Stephen F. Austin 6
Florida 53, Charleston Southern 6
Alabama 51, Louisville 14
|Sunday, Sep. 2
LSU 33, Miami 17
|Saturday’s Games
Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10
Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10
Georgia 41, South Carolina 17
Alabama 57, Arkansas St. 7
Tennessee 59, ETSU 3
Mississippi 76, S. Illinois 41
Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|19
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|54
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|61
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|49
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|56
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|17
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|31
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|78
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|30
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|35
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20
Louisiana-Monroe 34, Southeastern Louisiana 31
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7
South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15
Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38
Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6
Boise St. 56, Troy 20
Arkansas St. 48, SE Missouri 21
Louisiana Tech 30, South Alabama 26
Louisiana-Lafayette 49, Grambling St. 17
|Saturday’s Games
NC State 41, Georgia St. 7
Alabama 57, Arkansas St. 7
Georgia Southern 34, UMass 13
Appalachian St. 45, Charlotte 9
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|39
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|13
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|10
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|23
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|10
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|7
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|38
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|89
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|52
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|49
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|34
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|41
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|60
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|134
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
North Dakota 35, MVSU 7
Utah 41, Weber St. 10
Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23
UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38
|Friday, Aug. 31
Idaho St. 45, W. State Colorado 10
Nevada 72, Portland St. 19
|Saturday, Sep. 1
N. Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3
McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14
E. Washington 58, Cent. Washington 13
N. Arizona 30, UTEP 10
North Alabama 34, S. Utah 30
Montana 26, N. Iowa 23
Sacramento St. 55, St. Francis (IL) 7
Fresno St. 79, Idaho 13
|Saturday’s Games
Oregon 62, Portland St. 14
Montana 48, Drake 16
South Dakota 43, N. Colorado 28
Idaho 56, W. New Mexico 10
Washington 45, North Dakota 3
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.
Montana St. at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.
S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|34
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|62
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|34
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|79
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|53
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Campbell 49, Chowan 26
Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20
|Friday, Aug. 31
E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Gardner-Webb 52, Limestone 17
Florida 53, Charleston Southern 6
|Thursday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10
|Saturday’s Games
Campbell 13, Georgetown 8
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Hampton 28
NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 6
Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|66
|45
|2
|0
|66
|45
|Maine
|1
|0
|35
|7
|1
|0
|35
|7
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|50
|26
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|41
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|24
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|49
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|59
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|61
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|69
|Delaware
|0
|1
|19
|21
|1
|1
|56
|21
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|26
|45
|0
|2
|33
|78
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|7
|35
|0
|2
|10
|45
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19
Maine 35, New Hampshire 7
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Villanova 19, Temple 17
NC State 24, James Madison 13
Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0
Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7
South Florida 34, Elon 14
William & Mary 14, Bucknell 7
Virginia 42, Richmond 13
Towson 36, Morgan St. 10
|Saturday’s Games
Wake Forest 51, Towson 20
Villanova 31, Lehigh 9
Rhode Island 45, Albany (NY) 26
Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17
Delaware 37, Lafayette 0
Colgate 10, New Hampshire 3
James Madison 17, Norfolk St. 0
Elon 45, Furman 7
Richmond 52, Fordham 7
Stony Brook 50, Bryant 21
Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|50
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|66
___
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Hampton 38, Shaw 10
North Alabama 34, S. Utah 30
|Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Hampton 28
North Alabama 25, Alabama A&M 20
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|93
|46
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|7
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|82
|50
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|30
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|75
|54
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|93
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|92
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|77
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|129
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|75
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17
|Thursday, Aug. 30
UAB 52, Savannah St. 0
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Ohio 38, Howard 32
Florida A&M 41, Fort Valley State 7
Norfolk St. 34, Virginia St. 13
Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6
Buffalo 48, Delaware St. 10
Towson 36, Morgan St. 10
Tennessee St. 34, Bethune-Cookman 3
|Sunday, Sep. 2
Prairie View 40, NC Central 24
NC A&T 28, East Carolina 23
|Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (PA) 45, Delaware St. 14
Akron 41, Morgan St. 7
Kent St. 54, Howard 14
Bethune-Cookman 79, Virginia Lynchburg 16
UCF 38, SC State 0
NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 6
Miami 77, Savannah St. 0
James Madison 17, Norfolk St. 0
NC Central 51, St. Augustine’s 14
Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|46
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|0
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|3
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|82
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|55
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|90
|86
|South Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|26
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|26
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|75
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10
Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0
Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17
Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21
N. Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3
Kansas St. 27, South Dakota 24
Illinois St. 46, Saint Xavier 0
South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Montana 26, N. Iowa 23
|Thursday’s Games
Missouri St. 52, Lincoln University (MO) 24
|Saturday’s Games
South Dakota 43, N. Colorado 28
Mississippi 76, S. Illinois 41
West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17
Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Montana St. at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|20
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|84
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|81
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|42
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|68
|St. Francis (PA)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|35
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|85
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
UMass 63, Duquesne 15
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Wagner 40, Bowie State 23
Ball St. 42, CCSU 6
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Lehigh 21, St. Francis (PA) 19
Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28
Duquesne 45, Lock Haven 0
Bryant 41, New Haven 31
Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6
|Friday’s Games
CCSU 55, Lincoln University (PA) 0
|Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (PA) 45, Delaware St. 14
Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21
Robert Morris 22, Virginia St. 19
Sacred Heart 30, Bucknell 14
Syracuse 62, Wagner 10
Stony Brook 50, Bryant 21
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|3
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|55
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|69
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|55
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|49
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|51
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|83
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17
|Thursday, Aug. 30
S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10
E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23
Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0
Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20
Missouri 51, UT Martin 14
Arkansas St. 48, SE Missouri 21
Tennessee St. 34, Bethune-Cookman 3
|Thursday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10
|Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21
Marshall 32, E. Kentucky 16
UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|1
|0
|24
|17
|2
|0
|34
|20
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|27
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|50
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|44
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|86
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|72
|Holy Cross
|0
|1
|17
|24
|0
|2
|31
|86
___
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Lehigh 21, St. Francis (PA) 19
Colgate 24, Holy Cross 17
Georgetown 39, Marist 14
Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6
Charlotte 34, Fordham 10
William & Mary 14, Bucknell 7
|Saturday’s Games
Campbell 13, Georgetown 8
Villanova 31, Lehigh 9
Boston 62, Holy Cross 14
Sacred Heart 30, Bucknell 14
Delaware 37, Lafayette 0
Colgate 10, New Hampshire 3
Richmond 52, Fordham 7
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|38
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|41
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|111
|41
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|9
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|68
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|59
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|68
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|48
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|39
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|23
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Jacksonville 63, St. Augustine’s 14
Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28
Georgetown 39, Marist 14
Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21
San Diego 38, W. New Mexico 9
Stetson 48, Point 7
Davidson 34, Brevard 13
William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21
SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21
Montana 48, Drake 16
Stetson 63, Waldorf 34
Butler 31, Taylor 17
Mercer 45, Jacksonville 3
Morehead St. 48, Mount St. Joseph 19
Davidson 49, Chowan 28
San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|2
|0
|87
|35
|2
|0
|87
|35
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|29
|28
|2
|0
|63
|38
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66
|9
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|26
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|66
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|69
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|93
|VMI
|0
|1
|14
|59
|0
|2
|17
|125
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|49
|57
|0
|2
|49
|57
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10
Samford 66, Shorter 9
|Saturday, Sep. 1
Clemson 48, Furman 7
W. Carolina 33, Newberry 26
Wofford 28, The Citadel 21
Memphis 66, Mercer 14
Toledo 66, VMI 3
ETSU 28, Mars Hill 7
|Saturday’s Games
Tennessee 59, ETSU 3
Chattanooga 29, The Citadel 28
Wofford 59, VMI 14
Elon 45, Furman 7
Mercer 45, Jacksonville 3
Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|7
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|14
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|23
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|84
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|55
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|38
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|62
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|59
|Southeastern Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|34
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|63
___
|Thursday, Aug. 30
Louisiana-Monroe 34, Southeastern Louisiana 31
Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7
|Saturday, Sep. 1
McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14
Tulsa 38, Cent. Arkansas 27
Lamar 70, Kentucky Christian 7
Houston Baptist 49, Southwest Baptist 7
Nicholls 26, Kansas 23
Mississippi St. 63, Stephen F. Austin 6
New Mexico 62, Incarnate Word 30
Baylor 55, Abilene Christian 27
|Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0
Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Angelo State at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|16
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|55
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|34
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|49
|Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|55
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|20
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|25
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|55
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|35
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Rice 31, Prairie View 28
|Thursday, Aug. 30
North Dakota 35, MVSU 7
|Saturday, Sep. 1
TCU 55, Southern 7
Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0
Alabama St. 26, Tuskegee 20
Southern Miss 55, Jackson St. 7
Alabama A&M 37, Miles 0
Morehouse 34, Ark.-Pine Bluff 30
Louisiana-Lafayette 49, Grambling St. 17
Texas Southern 26, Texas-Permian Basin 16
|Sunday, Sep. 2
Prairie View 40, NC Central 24
|Saturday’s Games
Cumberland (TN) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
North Alabama 25, Alabama A&M 20
Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.