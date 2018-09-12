Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New course starting to train senior housing staff

September 12, 2018 5:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A new course to train people to work in housing for senior citizens is starting in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Officials from the county and Montgomery College will launch the year-old course on Wednesday in Rockville. The course is called: “Understanding Aging: A Leadership Training Certificate Course for Senior Housing Staff.”

The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs and the college’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education program are working to meet an expected increase in needed workers.

Officials also will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the college’s new Center for Training Excellence. With 11 new classrooms and a computer lab, the center represents an expansion of the college’s capacity to provide training to local government agencies, businesses and nonprofits.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 Detect '18
9|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman