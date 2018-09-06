Listen Live Sports

New Hall of Fame exhibit tells story of catcher-spy Moe Berg

September 6, 2018 4:16 pm
 
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The Baseball Hall of Fame has opened a new exhibit on Moe Berg, the major league catcher-turned-spy whose story was the subject of a Hollywood film released this summer.

“Moe Berg: Big League Spy” recently opened at the museum in Cooperstown, New York.

The New York City-born son of Russian-Jewish immigrants was an Ivy League graduate who played more than 660 games over 15 seasons for the Dodgers, White Sox, Indians, Senators and Red Sox. During World War II he joined the Office of Strategic Services, predecessor to the CIA.

The exhibit chronicles his athletic and espionage exploits through his baseball artifacts and wartime documents.

The movie “The Catcher Was a Spy” was released in June, with Berg portrayed by Paul Rudd.

Berg died in 1972 at 70.

