New investors announced as part of Seattle’s NHL bid

SEATTLE (AP) — The investment group hoping to bring an expansion NHL franchise to Seattle for the 2020 season has announced a new set of local investors including Seattle Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer and members of the Ackerley family that previously owned the Seattle SuperSonics.

Seattle Hockey Partners, the group looking to secure the franchise, also announced Wednesday that it will make a presentation before the executive committee of the NHL Board of Governors on Oct. 2.

Hanauer is perhaps the most notable addition to the ownership group, but adding Ted and Christopher Ackerley is a nod to the history of professional sports in Seattle. The Ackerley family owned the NBA’s Sonics from 1983 to 2001 before selling the franchise.

The city of Seattle and sports facilities company Oak View Group also announced several agreements Wednesday on the proposed renovation of KeyArena, the former home of the Sonics that would serve as the future home for an NHL team.

Advertisement

The agreements, including one on a long-term lease, will be forwarded to the City Council and must be approved before the planned $700 million reconstruction of the arena can begin.

The final event at the current KeyArena is scheduled to be an NBA exhibition game on Oct. 5.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.