New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 44 29 .603 — Brooklyn (Mets) 38 34 .528 5½ Staten Island (Yankees) 36 34 .514 6½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 36 .507 7 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 40 32 .556 — Auburn (Nationals) 40 34 .541 1 Batavia (Marlins) 35 39 .473 6 State College (Cardinals) 34 39 .466 6½ West Virginia (Pirates) 31 42 .425 9½ Williamsport (Phillies) 31 42 .425 9½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 41 31 .569 — Vermont (Athletics) 37 36 .507 4½ Lowell (Red Sox) 35 38 .479 6½ Connecticut (Tigers) 29 42 .408 11½

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 10, Batavia 5

Lowell 8, Connecticut 3

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley 2, Aberdeen 0

Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 12:35 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

