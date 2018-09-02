New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|44
|29
|.603
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|38
|35
|.521
|6
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|37
|34
|.521
|6
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|37
|36
|.507
|7
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|40
|33
|.548
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|40
|34
|.541
|½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|35
|39
|.473
|5½
|State College (Cardinals)
|34
|40
|.459
|6½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|32
|42
|.432
|8½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|32
|42
|.432
|8½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|42
|31
|.575
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|37
|37
|.500
|5½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|35
|38
|.479
|7
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|29
|42
|.408
|12
___
Auburn 10, Batavia 5
Lowell 8, Connecticut 3
Staten Island 3, Brooklyn 1
Hudson Valley 2, Aberdeen 0
Tri-City 6, Vermont 3
West Virginia 5, Mahoning Valley 2
Williamsport 7, State College 3
Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1:30 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 12:35 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.