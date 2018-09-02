New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 39 35 .527 Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 36 .507 Hudson Valley (Rays) 44 29 .603 Staten Island (Yankees) 37 35 .514 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 36 39 .480 Williamsport (Phillies) 32 42 .432 Auburn (Nationals) 40 35 .533 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 40 33 .548 West Virginia (Pirates) 32 42 .432 State College (Cardinals) 34 40 .459 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Connecticut (Tigers) 29 42 .408 Tri-City (Astros) 42 31 .575 Lowell (Red Sox) 35 38 .479 Vermont (Athletics) 37 37 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Batavia 5, Auburn 4

Brooklyn 5, Staten Island 4

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 12:35 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

