Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

September 2, 2018 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 39 35 .527
Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 36 .507
Hudson Valley (Rays) 44 29 .603
Staten Island (Yankees) 37 35 .514
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 36 39 .480
Williamsport (Phillies) 32 42 .432
Auburn (Nationals) 40 35 .533
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 40 33 .548
West Virginia (Pirates) 32 42 .432
State College (Cardinals) 34 40 .459
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut (Tigers) 29 42 .408
Tri-City (Astros) 42 31 .575
Lowell (Red Sox) 35 38 .479
Vermont (Athletics) 37 37 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Batavia 5, Auburn 4

Brooklyn 5, Staten Island 4

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 12:35 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

        OPM retirement claims backlog hits 4-month low

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 Identity and Access Management:...
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire mortar as part of Syrian operation

Today in History

2001: Jet crashes into Pentagon as part of terrorist attack