New York-Penn League

September 3, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 45 29 .608
Brooklyn (Mets) 39 35 .527 6
Staten Island (Yankees) 37 35 .514 7
Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 37 .500 8
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 41 33 .554
Auburn (Nationals) 40 35 .533
Batavia (Marlins) 36 39 .480
State College (Cardinals) 35 40 .467
West Virginia (Pirates) 32 43 .427
Williamsport (Phillies) 32 43 .427
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 42 32 .568
Vermont (Athletics) 38 37 .507
Lowell (Red Sox) 36 38 .486 6
Connecticut (Tigers) 29 43 .403 12

___

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 12:35 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at TBD, TBD

TBD at TBD, TBD

