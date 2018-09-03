New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 40 35 .533 Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 37 .500 Hudson Valley (Rays) 45 29 .608 Staten Island (Yankees) 37 36 .507 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 36 40 .474 Williamsport (Phillies) 32 44 .421 Auburn (Nationals) 41 35 .539 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 42 33 .560 West Virginia (Pirates) 32 44 .421 State College (Cardinals) 36 40 .474 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Connecticut (Tigers) 29 44 .397 Tri-City (Astros) 42 33 .560 Lowell (Red Sox) 37 38 .493 Vermont (Athletics) 39 37 .513

___

Monday’s Games

Lowell 5, Connecticut 4, 10 innings

Auburn 8, Batavia 5

Mahoning Valley 4, West Virginia 1, 10 innings

Advertisement

Vermont 9, Tri-City 6

State College 1, Williamsport 0

Brooklyn 5, Staten Island 4, 10 innings

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at TBD, TBD

TBD at TBD, TBD

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.