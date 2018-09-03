New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 45 30 .600 — Brooklyn (Mets) 40 35 .533 5 Aberdeen (Orioles) 38 37 .507 7 Staten Island (Yankees) 37 36 .507 7 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 42 33 .560 — Auburn (Nationals) 41 35 .539 1½ State College (Cardinals) 36 40 .474 6½ Batavia (Marlins) 36 40 .474 6½ West Virginia (Pirates) 32 44 .421 10½ Williamsport (Phillies) 32 44 .421 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 42 33 .560 — Vermont (Athletics) 39 37 .513 3½ Lowell (Red Sox) 37 38 .493 5 Connecticut (Tigers) 29 44 .397 12

___

Monday’s Games

Lowell 5, Connecticut 4, 10 innings

Auburn 8, Batavia 5

Mahoning Valley 4, West Virginia 1, 10 innings

Vermont 9, Tri-City 6

State College 1, Williamsport 0

Brooklyn 5, Staten Island 4, 10 innings

Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 7

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

