Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

September 5, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 45 30 .600
Brooklyn (Mets) 40 35 .533 5
Aberdeen (Orioles) 38 37 .507 7
Staten Island (Yankees) 37 36 .507 7
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 42 33 .560
Auburn (Nationals) 41 35 .539
State College (Cardinals) 36 40 .474
Batavia (Marlins) 36 40 .474
West Virginia (Pirates) 32 44 .421 10½
Williamsport (Phillies) 32 44 .421 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 42 33 .560
Vermont (Athletics) 39 37 .513
Lowell (Red Sox) 37 38 .493 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 29 44 .397 12

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Tri-City at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death