New York Penn League Playoffs

September 8, 2018 11:30 pm
 
New York Penn League Playoffs
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinals
(Best-of-3)
Hudson Valley 2, Auburn 0

Wednesday Sept. 5: Hudson Valley 11, Auburn 5

Thursday, Sept. 6: Hudson Valley 7, Auburn

Tri-City 2, Mahoning Valley 0

Wednesday Sept. 5: Tri-City 9, Mahoning Valley 6

Thursday, Sept. 6: Tri-City 8, Mahoning Valley 4

Championship
(Best-of-3)

Tri-City 1, Hudson Valley 0

Saturday, Sept. 8: Tri-City 3, Hudson Valley 0

Sunday, Sept. 9: Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

x-Monday, Sept. 10: Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.

