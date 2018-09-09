Listen Live Sports

New York Penn League Playoffs

September 9, 2018 7:53 pm
 
New York Penn League Playoffs
Semifinals
(Best-of-3)
Hudson Valley 2, Auburn 0

Wednesday Sept. 5: Hudson Valley 11, Auburn 5

Thursday, Sept. 6: Hudson Valley 7, Auburn 3

Tri-City 2, Mahoning Valley 0

Wednesday Sept. 5: Tri-City 9, Mahoning Valley 6

Thursday, Sept. 6: Tri-City 8, Mahoning Valley 4

Championship
(Best-of-3)
Tri-City 2, Hudson Valley 0

Saturday, Sept. 8: Tri-City 3, Hudson Valley 0

Sunday, Sept. 9: Tri-City 4, Hudson Valley 2, 12 innings

