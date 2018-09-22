Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Newman moving to Roush-Fenway in 2019

September 22, 2018 3:59 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Ryan Newman will drive full-time for Roush-Fenway Racing in the No. 6 Ford next season in NASCAR’s Cup series.

The team announced the move Saturday at Richmond Raceway, hours before the second race of the playoffs.

Newman did not make the playoffs. He has driven the No. 31 for Richard Childress Racing since 2014, but announced earlier this year he would leave the team at the end of the season.

“I’m at a position where I’ve never wanted to stop, I’ve never wanted to quit, never wanted to retire, and I want to win a championship,” Newman said. “I look forward to this opportunity.”

Trevor Bayne drove the No. 6 from 2015-17, and split time this season with Matt Kenseth, the 2003 Cup series champion. Kenseth retired from full-time racing after last season, but came back to help the struggling team.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

