NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Sunday

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CARDINALS: OUT: DT Olsen Pierre (toe), T Andre Smith (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: DE Markus Golden (knee), TE Jermaine Gresham (achilles), LB Haason Reddick (ankle). RAMS: OUT: WR Mike Thomas (hip). DOUBTFUL: LB Mark Barron (ankle).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — PANTHERS: OUT: WR Damiere Byrd (knee), TE Greg Olsen (foot), WR Curtis Samuel (medical illness), G Trai Turner (concussion). FALCONS: OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (knee), WR Russell Gage (knee), G Ben Garland (calf). QUESTIONABLE: CB Isaiah Oliver (ankle).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — BROWNS: OUT: DE Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Christian Kirksey (shoulder, ankle). SAINTS: OUT: DT Tyeler Davison (foot).

DETROIT LIONS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — LIONS: OUT: T Andrew Donnal (knee), G T.J. Lang (back). QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), RB LeGarrette Blount (shoulder). 49ERS: OUT: G Joshua Garnett (toe), WR Marquise Goodwin (quadricep), C Erik Magnuson (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: S Adrian Colbert (hamstring), G Mike Person (foot), LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring).

HOUSTON TEXANS at TENNESSEE TITANS — TEXANS: OUT: CB Kayvon Webster (achilles). QUESTIONABLE: CB Johnson Bademosi (knee), LB Jadeveon Clowney (back, elbow), WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), DE Christian Covington (thigh, knee), LB Duke Ejiofor (hamstring), WR Will Fuller (hamstring), WR DeAndre Hopkins (foot). TITANS: OUT: T Jack Conklin (knee), T Taylor Lewan (concussion), S Kendrick Lewis (foot). QUESTIONABLE: T Dennis Kelly (illness), LB Harold Landry (ankle), QB Marcus Mariota (right elbow), LB Derrick Morgan (knee), TE Luke Stocker (calf).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS — COLTS: OUT: DT Denico Autry (ankle), T Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), T Denzelle Good (knee, wrist), CB Chris Milton (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: S Clayton Geathers (knee), RB Marlon Mack (hamstring), DT Grover Stewart (shoulder). REDSKINS: OUT: S Troy Apke (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Maurice Harris (concussion), T Morgan Moses (knee), WR Paul Richardson (shoulder).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — CHIEFS: OUT: LB Ben Niemann (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: S Eric Berry (heel). STEELERS: DOUBTFUL: DE Tyson Alualu (shoulder), G David DeCastro (hand), CB Joe Haden (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Artie Burns (toe), DT Cameron Heyward (knee), TE Vance McDonald (foot), QB Ben Roethlisberger (right elbow).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at BUFFALO BILLS — CHARGERS: OUT: T Joe Barksdale (knee), DE Joey Bosa (foot), CB Craig Mager (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Travis Benjamin (foot). BILLS: OUT: CB Taron Johnson (shoulder), DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Ray-Ray McCloud (knee).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW YORK JETS — DOLPHINS: QUESTIONABLE: LS John Denney (shoulder), DE William Hayes (finger), WR DeVante Parker (finger). JETS: OUT: LB Josh Martin (concussion). DOUBTFUL: S Marcus Maye (foot). QUESTIONABLE: S Doug Middleton (finger).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — VIKINGS: OUT: C Pat Elflein (ankle, shoulder). PACKERS: OUT: S Josh Jones (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Davante Adams (shoulder), LB Oren Burks (shoulder), QB Aaron Rodgers (knee).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — PATRIOTS: QUESTIONABLE: RB Rex Burkhead (concussion), T Marcus Cannon (calf), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), RB Sony Michel (knee). JAGUARS: QUESTIONABLE: RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at DENVER BRONCOS — RAIDERS: OUT: DT P.J. Hall (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Dwayne Harris (foot), G Gabe Jackson (pectoral), RB DeAndre Washington (knee). BRONCOS: No Players Listed.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — EAGLES: OUT: WR Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring), QB Carson Wentz (knee). QUESTIONABLE: WR Shelton Gibson (knee). BUCCANEERS: OUT: CB Brent Grimes (groin), DT Vita Vea (calf). QUESTIONABLE: WR DeSean Jackson (shoulder, concussion), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee).

NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — GIANTS: OUT: DE Olivier Vernon (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Tae Davis (hamstring). COWBOYS: OUT: C Travis Frederick (illness), DT Datone Jones (knee), S Xavier Woods (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: DE Randy Gregory (concussion).

Monday

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at CHICAGO BEARS — SEAHAWKS: Practice not complete. BEARS: Practice not complete.

