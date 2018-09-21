NFL Injury Report

Listen Live Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Sunday

BUFFALO BILLS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — BILLS: OUT: DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Phillip Gaines (elbow), CB Taron Johnson (shoulder), RB Taiwan Jones (head), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (knee), RB LeSean McCoy (rib). VIKINGS: OUT: RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), DE Everson Griffen (knee), TE David Morgan (knee), CB Marcus Sherels (ribs). QUESTIONABLE: RB Mike Boone (groin).

CHICAGO BEARS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — BEARS: OUT: CB Marcus Cooper (hamstring), S DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm). CARDINALS: OUT: DT Olsen Pierre (toe), T Andre Smith (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: WR Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring), S Rudy Ford (ankle), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), DE Markus Golden (knee), TE Jermaine Gresham (achilles).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — BENGALS: OUT: RB Joe Mixon (knee), C Billy Price (foot). QUESTIONABLE: LB Preston Brown (ankle), DE Michael Johnson (knee). PANTHERS: OUT: TE Greg Olsen (foot), WR Curtis Samuel (medical illness), S Da’Norris Searcy (concussion), G Trai Turner (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: WR Damiere Byrd (knee), CB Donte Jackson (groin).

DALLAS COWBOYS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — COWBOYS: OUT: DT Maliek Collins (knee), C Travis Frederick (illness). QUESTIONABLE: WR Cole Beasley (ankle), LB Sean Lee (hamstring), S Xavier Woods (hamstring). SEAHAWKS: OUT: WR Doug Baldwin (knee), G Ethan Pocic (ankle), LB K.J. Wright (knee). QUESTIONABLE: C Justin Britt (shoulder), LB Mychal Kendricks (ankle).

DENVER BRONCOS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — BRONCOS: QUESTIONABLE: CB Adam Jones (thigh), LB Brandon Marshall (knee), S Dymonte Thomas (abdomen), T Jared Veldheer (concussion). RAVENS: OUT: CB Anthony Averett (hamstring), DT Willie Henry (abdomen), TE Hayden Hurst (foot). QUESTIONABLE: LB Matt Judon (hamstring), LB C.J. Mosley (knee), DT Michael Pierce (foot), T Ronnie Stanley (elbow).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS — PACKERS: OUT: CB Kevin King (groin). QUESTIONABLE: LB Oren Burks (shoulder), CB Davon House (biceps), S Josh Jones (ankle), QB Aaron Rodgers (knee). REDSKINS: OUT: S Troy Apke (hamstring), G Shawn Lauvao (calf). QUESTIONABLE: LB Zach Brown (oblique), WR Maurice Harris (concussion), WR Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — COLTS: OUT: DT Denico Autry (ankle), T Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), TE Jack Doyle (hip), RB Marlon Mack (foot, hamstring), DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf), CB Quincy Wilson (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: S Clayton Geathers (knee, elbow), CB Chris Milton (concussion). EAGLES: OUT: RB Jay Ajayi (back), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: RB Corey Clement (quadricep), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (groin), WR Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), T Jason Peters (quadricep).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CHARGERS: OUT: T Joe Barksdale (knee), DE Joey Bosa (foot). QUESTIONABLE: WR Travis Benjamin (foot), TE Antonio Gates (illness), RB Derek Watt (thumb). RAMS: OUT: K Greg Zuerlein (groin). DOUBTFUL: LB Mark Barron (ankle).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ATLANTA FALCONS — SAINTS: OUT: DT Tyeler Davison (foot), LB Manti Te’o (knee). FALCONS: OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), LB Corey Nelson (calf), DE Derrick Shelby (groin).

NEW YORK GIANTS at HOUSTON TEXANS — GIANTS: OUT: CB Eli Apple (groin), LB Olivier Vernon (ankle). TEXANS: OUT: CB Kayvon Webster (achilles). QUESTIONABLE: WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), TE Jordan Thomas (hip).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — RAIDERS: OUT: DT P.J. Hall (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Nick Nelson (hamstring). DOLPHINS: QUESTIONABLE: S Reshad Jones (shoulder).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — 49ERS: OUT: G Joshua Garnett (toe). QUESTIONABLE: WR Marquise Goodwin (quadricep), S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder). CHIEFS: DOUBTFUL: S Eric Berry (heel), LB Ben Niemann (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: RB Spencer Ware (knee)

TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — TITANS: OUT: RB David Fluellen (groin), T Dennis Kelly (illness). QUESTIONABLE: T Jack Conklin (knee), LB Kamalei Correa (back), S Kendrick Lewis (foot), QB Marcus Mariota (right elbow). JAGUARS: QUESTIONABLE: G A.J. Cann (triceps), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), CB D.J. Hayden (toe), CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle), RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DETROIT LIONS — PATRIOTS: OUT: TE Jacob Hollister (chest). DOUBTFUL: S Patrick Chung (concussion), DE Trey Flowers (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: T Marcus Cannon (calf), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), S Nate Ebner (hip), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), CB Eric Rowe (groin). LIONS: OUT: T Andrew Donnal (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), LB Eli Harold (hip), WR Marvin Jones (ankle), G T.J. Lang (back), TE Michael Roberts (knee), CB Darius Slay (concussion).

Monday

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — STEELERS: DNP: S Morgan Burnett (groin), G David DeCastro (hand), T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), DE Stephon Tuitt (illness). FULL: DE Tyson Alualu (shoulder), G Ramon Foster (knee), CB Joe Haden (hamstring), C Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related). BUCCANEERS: DNP: DT Beau Allen (foot), CB Marcus Williams (hamstring). LIMITED: S Chris Conte (knee), T Demar Dotson (knee), WR Chris Godwin (toe), T Donovan Smith (knee), DT Vita Vea (calf). FULL: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (knee), CB Brent Grimes (groin), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee).

