NFL Overtime Ties

Sept. 16, 2018 — Minnesota 29, Green Bay 29

Sept. 9, 2018 — Pittsburgh 21, Cleveland 21

Oct. 30, 2016 — Washington 27, Cincinnati 21

Oct. 23, 2016 — Seattle 6, Arizona 6

Advertisement

Oct. 12, 2014 — x-Cincinnati 37, Carolina 37

Nov. 24, 2013 — x-Minnesota 26, Green Bay 26

Nov. 11, 2012 — San Francisco 24, St. Louis 24

Nov. 16, 2008 — Cincinnati 13, Philadelphia 13

Nov. 10, 2002 — Atlanta 34, Pittsburgh 34

Nov. 23, 1997 — N.Y. Giants 7, Washington 7

Nov. 16, 1997 — Philadelphia 10, Baltimore Ravens 10

Nov. 19, 1989 — Cleveland 10, Kansas City 10

Oct. 2, 1988 — N.Y. Jets 17, Kansas City 17

Sept. 20, 1987 — Denver 17, Green Bay 17

Dec. 7, 1986 — St. Louis Cardinals 10, Philadelphia 10

Oct. 19, 1986 — San Francisco 10, Atlanta 10

Nov. 4, 1984 — Philadelphia 23, Detroit 23

Oct. 24, 1983 — N.Y. Giants 20, St. Louis Cardinals 20

Dec. 19, 1982 — Baltimore Colts 20, Green Bay 20

Oct. 4, 1981 — Miami 28, N.Y. Jets 28

Oct. 12, 1980 — Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 14

Nov. 26, 1978 — Green Bay 10, Minnesota 10

Sept. 19, 1976 — Minnesota 10, L.A. Rams 10

Sept. 22, 1974 — Pittsburgh 35, Denver 35

Note: x-both teams scored in overtime. Modern sudden death overtime rules were implemented in 2012.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.