The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NHL Calendar

September 9, 2018
 
Sept. 13 — Training camps open.

Oct. 3 — Regular season begins.

2019

Jan. 1 — Winter Classic, Boston at Chicago, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

Jan. 25 — All-Star Skills Competition, San Jose, Calif.

Jan. 26 — All-Star Game, San Jose, Calif.

Feb. 23 — Stadium Series, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

April 6 — Last day of NHL regular season.

April 10 — Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

