Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Nielsen’s top programs for Aug. 27-Sept. 2

September 5, 2018 6:50 pm
 
< a min read
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 20-26. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 10.78 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 9.9 million.

3. Notre Dame Football: Michigan at Notre Dame, NBC, 7.1 million.

4. “Sunday Night Kickoff,” ABC, 6.55 million.

5. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.86 million.

6. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 5.84 million.

7. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 5.78 million.

8. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.74 million.

9. “World of Dance,” NBC, 5.06 million.

10. “Dateline Classic,” NBC, 4.93 million.

11. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 4.67 million.

12. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.66 million

13. “Bull,” CBS, 4.63 million.

14. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Monday), ABC, 4.62 million.

15. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 4.55 million.

16. “Saturday Night Football: Louisville vs Alabama,” ABC, 4.54 million.

17. “Bachelor in Paradise (Tuesday),” ABC, 4.16 million.

18. “Mom,” CBS, 3.88 million.

19. “Saturday Night Football Pre-Game,” ABC, 3.79 million

20. “Making It,” NBC, 3.66 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

