Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for Sept. 10-16

September 18, 2018 4:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 10-16. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Dallas, NBC, 20.66 million.

2. “NFL Pre-Game Show,” NBC, 14.22 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.44 million.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

4. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 10.89 million.

5. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 10.75 million.

6. NFL Football: N.Y. Jets at Detroit, ESPN, 10.5 million.

7. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday) NBC, 10.15 million.

8. NFL Football: L.A. Rams at Oakland, ESPN, 9.78 million.

9. College Football: Ohio St. at TCU, ABC, 7.23 million.

        Federal employees to see some relief in FEHBP premium increases in 2019

10. NFL Football: Cincinnati at Baltimore, NFLN, 7.06 million.

11. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 6.55 million.

12. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 6.36 million.

13. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 6.234 million.

14. “The Sustainer,” NFLN, 6.23 million.

15. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.15 million.

16. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.04 million.

17. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 5.71 million.

18. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.69 million.

19. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 5.591 million.

20. “World of Dance,” NBC, 5.586 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard marks 100th anniversary of sinking of USS Tampa

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation