Nielsen’s top programs for Sept. 10-16

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 10-16. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Dallas, NBC, 20.66 million.

2. “NFL Pre-Game Show,” NBC, 14.22 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.44 million.

4. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 10.89 million.

5. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 10.75 million.

6. NFL Football: N.Y. Jets at Detroit, ESPN, 10.5 million.

7. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday) NBC, 10.15 million.

8. NFL Football: L.A. Rams at Oakland, ESPN, 9.78 million.

9. College Football: Ohio St. at TCU, ABC, 7.23 million.

10. NFL Football: Cincinnati at Baltimore, NFLN, 7.06 million.

11. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 6.55 million.

12. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 6.36 million.

13. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 6.234 million.

14. “The Sustainer,” NFLN, 6.23 million.

15. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.15 million.

16. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.04 million.

17. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 5.71 million.

18. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.69 million.

19. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 5.591 million.

20. “World of Dance,” NBC, 5.586 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

