Nielsen’s top programs for Sept. 3-9

September 11, 2018 6:11 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 3-9. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Chicago at Green Bay, NBC, 22.12 million.

2. NFL Football: Atlanta at Philadelphia, NBC, 19.03 million.

3. “NFL Pre-Kick Show” (Thursday), NBC, 15.61 million.

4. “NFL Pre-Kick Show” (Sunday), NBC, 15.41 million.

5. “NFL Weather Delay,” NBC, 12.76 million.

6. “The OT,” Fox, 12.33 million.

7. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 10.7 million.

8. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 10.46 million.

9. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 9.89 million.

10. “NFL Opening Kick-off Show, NBC, 8.73 million.

11. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.1 million.

12. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 6 million.

13. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.96 million.

14. College Football: Virginia Tech vs. Florida St., ESPN, 5.65 million.

15. “Big Brother” (Wednesday),” CBS, 5.53 million.

16. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 5.52 million.

17. “Rel,” Fox, 5.49 million.

18. “Big Brother,” (Sunday), CBS, 5.48 million.

19. “Big Brother,” (Thursday), CBS, 5.23 million.

20. “World of Dance,” NBC, 5.17 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

