No. 10 Washington travels to Utah to open Pac-12 play

No. 10 Washington (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at Utah (2-0, 0-0), 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Washington by 6.

Series record: Washington leads 10-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

It’s an early-season showdown in the Pac-12 and perhaps a preview of the conference title game. Utah might be the class of a wide-open Pac-12 South, but has issues on offense after a lackluster performance last week at Northern Illinois. Washington was less than impressive against FCS opponent North Dakota and has yet to get its high-powered offense going.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington’s offensive front vs. Utah’s front seven. Washington’s run game was supposed to be the strength going into the season, but the combo of Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed has yet to get started. Gaskin is averaging just 4.0 yards per carry through two games and the Huskies had just 79 yards on the ground in the first three quarters against North Dakota. Utah’s defense held Northern Illinois to 117 yards rushing and 2.7 per carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington: WR Ty Jones. Jones is returning home and quickly becoming a major part of the Huskies pass game. Jones had four catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns against North Dakota. The Provo, Utah native brings a different element to Washington’s offense with his 6-foot-4 frame.

Utah: QB Tyler Huntley. A year ago in Seattle, Huntley caused the Huskies all sorts of headaches. Huntley threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another 48 yards and a touchdown. Huntley is completing 63 percent of his passes early in the season and had four TD passes in the opener against Weber State.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah’s only win in the series came in 2015 in Seattle, a 34-23 win. Washington won on a late punt return touchdown in 2016 and last year the Huskies scored 10 points in the final minute to stun Utah 33-30. … Washington’s vaunted secondary has yet to record an interception. Huskies are minus-3 in turnover margin. … Utah has won its past three conference openers beating Oregon, USC and Arizona.

