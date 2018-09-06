No. 16 TCU going for Iron Skillet at SMU before Ohio State

No. 16 TCU (1-0) at SMU (0-1), Friday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Line: TCU by 22½.

Series record: TCU leads 50-40-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Horned Frogs look to improve to 2-0 before their much-anticipated showdown against No. 4 Ohio State at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys that is halfway between the TCU campus and SMU, where they play their former Southwest Conference under Friday night lights. SMU lost its debut for coach Sonny Dykes, an offensive analyst at TCU last season.

KEY MATCHUP

SMU QB Ben Hicks vs. TCU defense. Hicks, the third-year starter, has to adjust without receivers Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn, who both went in the NFL draft last spring. After a slow start in a season-opening loss at North Texas, Hicks had a couple of long TD passes late. TCU has held seven of its last 15 opponents to seven points or less.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TCU: True freshman WRs Taye Barber and Derius Davis both had receiving TDs in their first college game. Davis also had a 73-yard punt return for a score.

SMU:RB Braeden West scored twice for the Mustangs in their opener, on a 5-yard run and a 71-yard catch. West was a 1,000-yard rusher with six TDs as a sophomore two years ago.

FACTS & FIGURES

This will be the 98th game in the series, the most-played opponent for SMU. The Horned Frogs have played only Baylor more often (113 games). … TCU DE Ty Summers’ younger sister, Faith, is a junior on SMU’s women’s golf team. … Frogs coach Gary Patterson is 14-2 against SMU. … TCU QB Shawn Robinson had three passing TDs and ran for two scores in the opener against Southern University, all in the first half. He is only the fifth Power Five quarterback in 12 seasons to have at least three passing TDs and two rushing scores in one of his first two starts. The last TCU quarterback to account for five TDs in the first half of a game was Jeff Ballard in 2006.

