North Carolina A&T beats Gardner-Webb 45-6

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Marquell Cartwright ran 15 times for 119 yards and North Carolina A&T scored the final 31 points to beat Gardner-Webb 45-6 on Saturday night.

NC A&T (3-0), ranked sixth in the FCS coaches’ poll, led 17-6 at halftime after Gardner-Webb (1-1) kicked a pair of first-half field goals.

Jah-Maine Martin ran eight times for 93 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies. Lamar Raynard added a 1-yard TD keeper in the third quarter and Kashon Baker capped the scoring with a 1-yard run in the fourth.

Raynard went 14 of 24 for 125 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Ron Hunt had seven catches for 90 yards.

Jordan Smith was 14 of 29 for 192 yards, no touchdowns and an interception for Gardner-Webb. Kyle Horton had six catches for 96 yards.

