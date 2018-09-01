Listen Live Sports

North Dakota State runs for 7 TDs, trounces Cal Poly 49-3

September 1, 2018 7:15 pm
 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Bruce Anderson ran for a career-high 185 yards on just 11 carries and scored two touchdowns as North Dakota State trounced Cal Poly 49-3 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Anderson had a 10-yard touchdown run in the first half, and early in third quarter broke through the middle and ran untouched along the right sideline for a career-best 86-yard score that gave the Bison a 42-3 lead. Anderson had rushed for 183 yards, including a previous career-long 62-yard score, in last season’s FCS semifinal against Sam Houston State.

Lance Dunn, who last season was on a program-record pace with 12 rushing touchdowns before missing seven games with a hip injury, ran for three touchdowns and finished with 65 yards on six carries.

North Dakota State starting quarterback Easton Stick had a nine-yard touchdown run and redshirt freshman quarterback Holden Hotchkiss added a 12-yard scoring run in his debut.

Cal Poly quarterback Khaleel Jenkins hopped off the field under his own power with a left knee injury early in the third quarter and did not return. The Mustangs avoided the shutout on Casey Sublette’s 50-yard field goal in the first quarter.

