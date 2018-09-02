Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Northwest League

September 2, 2018 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 22 15 .595
Everett (Mariners) 17 19 .472
Tri-City (Padres) 16 20 .444
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 20 17 .541
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Boise (Rockies) 13 23 .361
Eugene (Cubs) 16 20 .444
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 16 20 .444
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 25 11 .694

___

Sunday’s Games

Spokane 3, Vancouver 1

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 2:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Eugene at Boise, 7:15 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|12 Using Enterprise Architecture in...
9|12 7th Military Tactical Communications...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire mortar as part of Syrian operation

Today in History

2001: Jet crashes into Pentagon as part of terrorist attack