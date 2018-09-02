Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Rangers)
|22
|15
|.595
|Everett (Mariners)
|17
|19
|.472
|Tri-City (Padres)
|16
|20
|.444
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|20
|17
|.541
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Boise (Rockies)
|13
|23
|.361
|Eugene (Cubs)
|16
|20
|.444
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|16
|20
|.444
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|25
|11
|.694
___
Spokane 3, Vancouver 1
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 2:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Eugene at Boise, 7:15 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.