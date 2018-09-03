Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Northwest League

September 3, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 22 15 .595
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 20 17 .541 2
Tri-City (Padres) 17 20 .459 5
Everett (Mariners) 17 20 .459 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 26 11 .703
Eugene (Cubs) 17 20 .459 9
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 16 21 .432 10
Boise (Rockies) 13 24 .351 13

___

Monday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 2:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Eugene at Boise, 7:15 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro at TBD, TBD

TBD at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|12 Using Enterprise Architecture in...
9|12 7th Military Tactical Communications...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians prep for worldwide deployment

Today in History

1962: JFK drums up support for moon mission