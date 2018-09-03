Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Rangers)
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|20
|17
|.541
|2
|Tri-City (Padres)
|17
|20
|.459
|5
|Everett (Mariners)
|17
|20
|.459
|5
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Eugene (Cubs)
|17
|20
|.459
|9
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|16
|21
|.432
|10
|Boise (Rockies)
|13
|24
|.351
|13
___
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 2:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Eugene at Boise, 7:15 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
Hillsboro at TBD, TBD
TBD at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
